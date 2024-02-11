Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AMD: Progress Over Perfection

Summary

  • AMD guided to disappointing Q1'24 numbers when reporting earnings a few weeks back due to weak sales in Gaming and Embedded segments.
  • The chip company continues to provide conservative guidance for AI GPU chip sales with substantial upside potential to the $3.5+ billion estimate.
  • The stock only trades at 26x the updated '25 EPS target with more upside potential to estimates.
The chip sector has had a phenomenal last couple of months, with Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) being no exception. The chip stock has seen the rally stall recently while the market digests disappointing guidance

Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

geekinasuit profile picture
geekinasuit
Yesterday, 9:00 PM
Comments (11.92K)
AMD has to surprise with a big ramp during the 2nd half of 24, and/or announce something like a large semi-custom AI contract, and/or they launch a radically improved method of running AI related calculations that obsoletes the GPU method. Something really big has to happen to drive the stock % up beyond single digits.
T
Thinking Bull
Yesterday, 9:22 PM
Comments (347)
@geekinasuit As of now, are there any indications that something like this may happen or is likely to happen by the end of 2024 ?

I read somewhere that the entire market has a strong incentive to break the dependency on NVDA's CUDA etc. This implies that various industry players could collaborate to make this happen sooner rather than later.
Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Yesterday, 10:03 PM
Comments (57.85K)
@geekinasuit
Not really, $AMD isn't priced for exiting 2024 at a $10B GPU annualized rate.
Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Yesterday, 10:10 PM
Comments (57.85K)
@Thinking Bull
All of the big boys are already breaking the $NVDA dependency. Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI and Google have their own software.
