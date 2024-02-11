Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Meta Platforms: I Was Wrong About This Soon-To-Be Dividend Growth Powerhouse

Feb. 11, 2024 6:18 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META) Stock7 Comments
Nicholas Ward profile picture
Nicholas Ward
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Last year, I sold my shares of Meta Platforms due to concerns about its metaverse spending and management's decision-making.
  • However, I now realize I was wrong as META has shown strong financial performance and reduced spending throughout the "year of efficiency".
  • Now, I believe that META has the potential to become a strong dividend compounder and has bought back shares, with expectations of ongoing double digit total return potential.
FRANCE-INTERNET-META-INSTAGRAM

LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images

I was wrong about Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META).

I sold my shares of the stock for $186/share in March of last year, locking in small profits.

At the time I was pleased to take advantage of


This article was written by

Nicholas Ward profile picture
Nicholas Ward
32.64K Followers

Nicholas Ward is a Senior Investment Analyst with Wide Moat Research and the former editor-in-chief and portfolio manager at The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Dividend Growth Club, and The Income Minded Millennial.

Nicholas is a contributor to the investing group The Dividend Kings where he shares analysis on dividend growth stocks. The Dividend Kings is a group of analysts, led by Dividend Sensei, that teach members how to invest more wisely in dividend stocks. The focus is on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn More.

Comments (7)

m
mmouse527
Today, 7:59 AM
Comments (214)
Excellent article. Is it unreasonable to expect future similar dividend cagr as compared to your group - especially as they instituted their dividends?
M
Misha W
Today, 7:50 AM
Comments (1)
Sell low (thankfully not lowest), buy high. We all make mistakes. Learning from them is key. I still can't believe this dipped below $100/sh. What a gift.
jojopuppyfish profile picture
jojopuppyfish
Today, 7:46 AM
Comments (1.62K)
I'm glad you were willing to eat crow and admit you made a mistake of getting out of META.
I, otoh, doubled down at $114.I appreciated the dividend angle, but, honestly, I always think its very odd to own a stock because of the dividend.
I consider the dividend the "gravy" of the mash potatoes.
IMO the important thing is if the product is good, the balance sheet is great, and the CEO knows what he/she is doing.
META checkmarks all of those things for me.What good is a company that isn't going anywhere? I think its more prone for the share price to fall.
j
jevypopi
Today, 7:36 AM
Comments (534)
Don’t worry about spending on the Metaverse, worry about spending on SBC.
V
ValueAlways
Today, 7:33 AM
Comments (23)
And this is exactly why S&P index is the way for long term investors.
Mick Research profile picture
Mick Research
Today, 7:17 AM
Comments (3.17K)
I usually like your articles, but do not understand this one.There is a lot of speculation here ("i suspect", "i believe", etc), and very little hard facts.
You sold your shares because you didn't trust management. Now they give you $0.5/share this quarter, without any commitment about next quarters or future growth, and you suddenly consider it a "swan".
Those dividends come from earnings, therefore they'll buy back fewer shares.
G. Borst profile picture
G. Borst
Today, 6:26 AM
Comments (43)
Compliments for admitting your mistake. I wouldn’t allow myself selling a stock for a low price and subsequently buying back again after a rally.
