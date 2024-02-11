Chris Graythen/Getty Images Sport

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) is a portfolio of interesting brands, many benefiting from network effects, with a history of excellent exits from their portfolio that turned later into marquee companies. We continue to believe in a SotP thesis undergirded by substantial holdings in public stocks. However, the market is uncertain of the values of the non-public businesses, many of which are in the way of uncertain consumer trends and reticent advertising spending. Moreover, many of its businesses are not profitable. Restructuring efforts have been undertaken, accelerating last summer, and we believe that incremental sales as consumer sentiment holds out and seems to be on a recovery path will support attention on the SotP discount at some point in the medium term thanks to better profitability. The upcoming Q4 should support continued improvements in net losses across some of the core non-public holdings.

Q3 Earnings

DDM seems to be declining a little faster than the market. There were some pockets of performance in performance marketing within digital, and digital marketing revenues overall only declined around 10%, but print media declines were more sharp particularly in newsstand revenues and project revenues, where subscription performance in print was alright, although advertising less so.

Performance marketing performance strength, which is about 25% of the total DDM digital revenue, so around 12% of overall revenue, is not that much of a surprise considering that it's going to be a consequence of more conservative advertising spend, paying only for results. But success in meeting the business objectives as well comes across as a positive, and saw the segment beating the pretty flat market growth that would have been present in the Q3 for advertising in general.

DDM Revenues (10-Q)

IAC has been making substantial changes in its business, and a lot of the growth factors now are idiosyncratic. Declines in print revenues may have been somewhat self-inflicted in search of better profitability. Segment operating performance improved a lot YoY, and is seeing sustained improvements in the 9 month results as well. This has been driving overall falls in operating losses for the company.

For Angi (ANGI), concerns as of Q3 in the general home markets led to an average decline of 5% across the industry, but again substantial restructurings in the business have resulted in far sharper declines in Angi's performance in the 3m period. They have pared down the services business, and the business has apparently been rightsized as of the Q3. The other thing is that the roofing business has been sold as of November 1st. It was a net negative segment but it improved a lot under restructuring, and that's probably how they managed to sell it. Declines in the scale of the ads and leads business did a number on Angi's operating profit, since that's the only normally profitable segment, but overall declines from roofing improvements and the services pare-down allowed segment operating losses to improve. Still, underlying leads generation revenue had large, definitive declines owing to restructurings and the apparent need to improve the experience for pros and homeowners. Apparently, the business at the current scale is going to be more agnostic to whether the housing and active home markets improve, with automatic stabilisers built in around pros being more proactive in down markets, and demand being more firm in upmarkets.

Angi Revenues (10-Q)

Upcoming Q4

The Q4 earnings are just around the corner. Looking at the growth in revenues for advertising agencies, it's fair to say that the ads market is improving after a pretty uncertain year. Digital revenue was a bit shaky, but any incremental improvement will be welcome to the profits as restructuring measures have already improved underlying profitability. Plugging declines in DDM's print revenues will also be of help. Likewise, Angi's EBITDA comes meaningfully from advertising revenues. Those actually saw improvements in Q3 ahead of the market at the time, and should continue to accelerate given the growing health of advertising budgets. Connection revenue saw declines owing to lower leads generation for home professionals and a softer demand in the home improvement and maintenance markets. A more secure rate environment might be the key to unlock some revenues in this segment, and we are arriving to that in the US, although it continues to seem that consumers are quite off housing in the US, judging by the results of companies like Home Depot (HD). DDM and a decent chunk of Angi are both heavily dependent on how much advertisers are spending on ads.

IAC seems to be well positioned with quite a lot of its restructuring concluded, at least outside of Angi. If sales improve, the company should become more of an obviously sustainable portfolio, and more attention might be paid at that point to the possible SoTP thesis, driven by MGM Resorts (MGM) and holdings in ventures like Turo.