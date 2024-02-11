Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
British American Tobacco: Demystifying The Stability Of 9% Dividend

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
3.57K Followers

Summary

  • British American Tobacco offers a dividend yield of over 9%, attracting yield-seeking and value investors.
  • The market is aggressively discounting BTI's future cash flows due to challenges in the cigarette market, optically high debt levels, and negative adjustments in the goodwill.
  • Most of these concerns are not fully justified and with the most recent earnings dynamics in mind, there is a solid ground to go long BTI.
  • In this article I outline the key bear arguments and provide a reasoning why despite these challenges BTI is a clear buy.

Golden financial chart stacks of gold coins on dark navy floor with a grid pattern

sankai

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) is a well-known dividend stock with a market cap of over $69 billion. Currently, BTI yields just above 9%, which stimulates a high interest from many yield-seeking and value investors.

One of the main

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (11)

R
Ron1634
Today, 8:28 AM
Comments (3.17K)
I don't understand why all Seeking Alpha contributors treat BTI as an investment darling.
I have owned it for 2 years. It stinks.
F
Finans2016
Today, 8:19 AM
Comments (229)
Good business improvements during 2023 and the management confirming expectations for 2024+ (growth in EPS), was good information when BTI released this. Reintroducing share buyback should happen during 2024.
i
investrfox
Today, 8:18 AM
Comments (271)
Thanks for confirming my thinking process on this company. I will be making another purchase shortly.
m
mok31
Today, 8:08 AM
Comments (488)
Excellent piece on BTI, I own this stock because of the buyout of Reynolds and before that Lorrilard.
Enjoy the generous dividend but price appreciation definitely not there.
O
Optician52
Today, 7:52 AM
Comments (411)
I have BTI and Mo. I'm hoping for some price appreciation and divvy increases. Yes I'm greedy at 71 !
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
Today, 7:57 AM
Comments (1.01K)
@Optician52 thanks for sharing! I will load up these two next month:)
P
PortguyofVA
Today, 8:14 AM
Comments (589)
@Roberts Berzins, CFA "I will load up these two next month:)"
I'm guessing you are anticipating some market weakness next month?
BTI's leverage target could be reached quickly if they aggressively cut their ITC position.
Thank you for the article.
n
nyle alexla
Today, 7:42 AM
Comments (911)
Bti best tobacco industry.
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
Today, 7:50 AM
Comments (1.01K)
@nyle alexla I would put Altria somewhere close to BTI as well
n
nyle alexla
Today, 8:19 AM
Comments (911)
@Roberts Berzins, CFA mo means must own.
