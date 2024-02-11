sankai

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) is a well-known dividend stock with a market cap of over $69 billion. Currently, BTI yields just above 9%, which stimulates a high interest from many yield-seeking and value investors.

One of the main reasons why British American is able to offer so enticing current income levels is because there is a fusion of two aspects:

The Company generates ample free cash flows that could be distributed to equity holders after all of the CapEx spend and debt service costs. The market assigns notable discount to BTI's future cash flow streams due to several factors.

In my opinion, some of these factors are justified, but some of them really lack a meaningful basis. And because of the latter, investors have an opportunity to go long with an expectation to capture not only solid dividends, but also some returns from the price appreciation component.

Let me know elaborate on where I think that the market is wrong and why British American Tobacco's dividend is safer than one could imply from the almost double digit yield level.

Key reasons why the market is punishing BTI

From the charts below, it is clear that BTI and its closest peer Altria Group, Inc. (MO) have been underperforming the market since 2020. The most significant divergence of BTI and MO from the overall market has taken place starting from 2023 (i.e., sky-rocketing market, but declining tobacco stocks).

YCharts

As a result of this, BTI's dividend yield has jumped to very attractive levels of ~9.5%.

YCharts

Now, the overarching reason behind the depressed Stock price is the secular challenges at the cigarette market end that stem from tighter regulation impacting even the new growth avenues such as vapes and orals.

I would classify this as a rational argument given that it per definition introduces a downward pressure on the long-term growth prospects.

Similarly, the fact that SOFR has jumped to elevated levels creates an additional damage on BTI's cash generation especially in the context of the outstanding ~$44 billion long-term debt component.

However, these two arguments are not strong enough to justify the current discount. See more details below, but, in a nutshell, - organic sales have continued to advance, the debt maturity are nicely optimized, and underlying cash generation has improved.

A major catalyst for the market adding aggressive discount has been the $31.5 billion writedown of the pre-accumulated goodwill position.

As a result of this, the dividend payout ratio has gone out whack due to significantly depressed EPS. Consequently, there is a favorable ground now for the market to question both the sustainability of BTI's dividend and the Company's long-term growth prospects.

Thesis for going long

Relatively recently, BTI circulated its Q4, 2023 figures, which reveal a continued resiliency across the board despite all of the reasons mentioned above.

British American Tobacco delivered and organic revenue growth of 3.1%. The organic EPS was up by 5.2%. Adjusted for FX effects, the relevant EPS figure was lower - at 1.1%.

So, both the top-line and the bottom-line have improved over 2023. This is not what we typically see for double digit yielders that are trading at so depressed multiples.

Granted, in the core sales avenues the results were not as strong confirming that there indeed exist negative pressures at the market level. However, the dynamics in new categories helped offset the negative effects from traditional segments. The revenues were up almost 21% in the new category segment, which consume larger and larger chunk of BTI's portfolio.

For example, the smokeless product group has already reached over 30% of BTI's sales in 24 markets, representing ~16% of Company's total revenue streams.

What is also critically important is the results at the free cash flow level. The FCF increased by ~5.5% in 2023, which again is a strong indicative of BTI's favorable financial position.

FY 2023 non-audited financial results

Some financial market participants pinpoint to potential risks that could come from BTI's outstanding debt amount. In my opinion, there are no meaningful reasons why one should worry here.

First, the current leverage ratio is just 2.6x, which (net debt to adjusted EBITDA) is fairly low and conservative.

Second, in the recent earnings call, the Management (Tadeu Marroco - Chief Executive) gave a clear message that the leverage is set to go even lower:

Once the middle of our leverage target is reached, we will evaluate all options to return excess cash to shareholders, including the introduction of a sustainable share buyback.

Third, BTI carries a well-laddered debt maturity profile, which helps avoid suffering from unfavorable repricing / refinancings, while the SOFR is this high (i.e., as of now, the average debt maturity is just over 10 years).

Now, we can take a look at the valuations table below, which depicts a very positive picture across the board.

Seeking Alpha

For instance, the forward P/E of BTI is 7.6x with the forward P/CF multiple being even lower at 5.2x. The only multiples, where British American Tobacco seems overpriced are based on sales element, which really does not play a major role in this case, where BTI delivers robust cash conversion ratios and where the entire bull thesis lies in the juicy dividend and multiple expansion potential.

The bottom line

British American Tobacco offers an attractive dividend yield of 9% in conjunction with a notable price appreciation potential that could stem from multiple convergence back to more reasonable levels once the market realizes that BTI is able to continue delivering stable cash generation levels.

The prevailing dynamics in the most recent BTI financials signal that the Company is well-positioned to deliver positive results both on the top-line and bottom-line level mostly thanks to the optimized balance sheet and double digit growth in new products.

For me British American Tobacco is a clear buy with full certainty around the Company's ability to distribute its attractive dividend going forward.