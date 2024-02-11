Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Division One Dividend as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

mizoula

Investment Thesis

Based on my research, I think Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) is a hold currently. The company has been facing challenges recently such as declining financials and a stagnant stock price despite the market growth. However, Ralph Lauren is taking steps to improve this by focusing on direct to consumer (DTC) channels and further expansion into the Asian market. These efforts show potential for growth compared to the decade prior. When considering a projected mid-single digit growth rate for the approaching quarters and a current stock price of $171.85 according to a Discounted Dividend Model (DDM) analysis it seems that the stock is fairly valued. Therefore, my recommendation would be to hold for now.

Introduction

As a young investor aspiring for financial freedom, my strategy focuses on strategic investments into high-quality, easy-to-understand businesses and the power of compounding, aiming to build a robust portfolio that grows steadily over the long term.

For me, I believe that dividend investing is an excellent pathway to achieving my investing goals as it offers an excellent blend of steady passive income, compounding growth and risk mitigation, all of which are attractive aspects to me being that I consider myself relatively risk averse.

The past decade in the stock market has been rather impressive with the S&P 500 being up 158.1% in this time, with the many of the most popular stocks such as Apple (AAPL) and Tesla (TSLA) being up much more than that. One such well-known company that has not enjoyed similar success to the broader market is Ralph Lauren which is currently down 6% from its stock price 10 years ago. This underperformance coupled with solid growth of the company's dividend in the past few years and the company's explosive increase post earnings has encouraged me to explore the business and determine whether it would be a positive addition to my portfolio.

Comparison of 5 Year Cumulative Total Returns (Ralph Lauren)

Company Profile

Ralph Lauren is a known leader in the design, marketing and distribution of high-end lifestyle products. They are particularly renowned for their Polo Ralph Lauren brand along with offerings in apparel, home goods, accessories and fragrances. These products are widely recognized as symbols of timeless elegance and style.

In the last three months Ralph Lauren's stock price has seen an impressive increase of 47.5%. This notable market performance has sparked my curiosity about whether the company's fortunes have taken a turn. The rise in stock price can likely be attributed to Ralph Lauren's initiatives such as expanding their presence and focusing on DTC sales. These measures have demonstrated resilience from RL as they show promise in adapting to the evolving retail landscape while maintaining brand relevance and fostering growth.

However, it is important to note that like many other luxury companies, Ralph Lauren has faced fluctuations in its stock price over time due to various factors such as market sentiments changing consumer preferences and disruptions in global supply chains. Investors and market analysts continue to monitor how well the company navigates these challenges while preserving its brand reputation and financial stability.

Dividend Discussion

As I discussed, one aspect of a business I pay particular attention to is their dividend. For me, dividends provide steady income and indicate a company's financial health which is ideal for someone like me who is focused on establishing financial freedom through long-term stable dividend investing.

Ralph Lauren is a solid dividend provider, the company has a relatively strong dividend track record, paying a cash dividend every year since 2004 with the exception of 2021. In that period the company has raised its dividend on numerous occasions and has a 10-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.6%. Today the dividend stands at $3.00 which, based on the current price of $171.85, equates to a reasonable dividend yield of 1.7% which is greater than the S&P500 average dividend yield of 1.62%.

Ralph Lauren's Dividend Growth Visualized (Division One Dividend)

Additionally, Ralph Lauren has a payout ratio of 33.4% which is a very sustainable payout ratio in my opinion and leads me to believe that the company will maintain their current dividend and are likely to raise the dividend in the near future. RL's dividend presently appears to be similar on average when compared to competitors such as PVH Corp (PVH) and Guess?, Inc. (GES), which presently have a payout ratio of 1.35% and 28.7%, respectively, however it is noted that RL has a lower dividend yield than GES at current prices.

Financial Discussion

Ralph Lauren's overall financial performance over the past decade has been poor and have slightly underperformed their biggest competition. This slight underperformance is highlighted by disappointing top line growth which corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.58%. As a result of the disappointing performance in total revenue for RL, key profitability metrics have not increased a lot during this period. Of particular note is the company's earnings per share (EPS), a metric I consider particularly important when assessing a company, which marginally increased from $7.88 in 2015 to $8.95 in TTM, resulting in a CAGR of approximately 1.42%.

Ralph Lauren's Revenue Growth Visualized (Division One Dividend)

In my opinion, the company's balance sheet appears to be respectable, underlined by a cash position of $1.803 billion and a net debt position which stands at $820 million which to me suggests the company is not in a concerning debt position at the current time which I believe is supported by Ralph Lauren's current ratio which is approximately 2.17. RL also has a solid debt to equity ratio of 1.09 which is another contributing reason as to why I believe the overall balance sheet of Ralph Lauren is in a respectable position.

Looking to more recent financial discussion of Ralph Lauren, in particular the latest quarterly earnings, which were released on 8 February 2024, the company has seen 6% growth in revenue compared to the previous year whilst EPS grew at 31% and generally exceeded expectations across the board. Management attributed the strong growth in revenue and EPS to the continued momentum in DTC channels and the progress of the Next Great Chapter: Accelerate plan, a plan which focuses on three key aspects; Elevate and energize the lifestyle brand, drive the core and expand for more, and win in key cities with our consumer ecosystem. Within these key growth drivers there were some developments which I think are exciting for RL investors, namely the acquisition of 1.7 million new consumers in their DTC businesses and the accelerated growth across each of their markets, with China and Europe notably being up 30% and 11% respectively. On the dividend front, the quarterly dividend remained flat at $0.75 per quarter which as I mentioned corresponds to a 1.7% dividend yield at current prices.

Additionally, management also provided an update on their outlook for their upcoming fiscal year 2024 earnings, in which they stated that they expect constant currency revenues to increase low single digits, likely centring around 2% which was at the higher end of their previous guidance, whilst also mentioning that they are raising their outlook to 140 to 180 basis points of gross margin expansion in constant currency for this year, up from 120 to 170 basis points previously. Given the positive earnings that RL reported, the optimism surrounding the company's growth strategy and their good track record I anticipate the company will meet their guidance on revenue and margins and I believe the company will continue to slowly increase revenue and profitability over the upcoming quarters and hopefully continue the trajectory that this earnings has set, thanks in large part to the continued adoption of DTC channels and expansion within the Asian market which I will discuss in more detail below.

Strategic Focus On DTC Channels And Asian Expansion To Fuel Growth

In my view, Ralph Lauren's emphasis on selling to consumers and their continued expansion into the Asian market make a strong case for considering it as a potentially good investment choice, despite its underperformance in the past ten years. The company has made progress in improving its DTC operations, which now contribute significantly to its revenue. The remarkable growth in DTC segment is highlighted by the addition of 20 million customers since 2018 who are both valuable and younger along with a notable increase of 38% in full price DTC customers since 2019 which demonstrates the brands increasing appeal and successful shift towards establishing a more personalized and direct relationship with consumers. This strategic move towards DTC sales not only enhances profit margins but also holds long term advantages as consumer behavior continues to lean towards online shopping.

Furthermore, Ralph Lauren's ambitious expansion into Asia, in particular major cities across China, serves as another important driver of growth. The Asian market is renowned for its demand for luxury goods presents immense potential, for Ralph Lauren. By focusing on this region the company is tapping into a profitable and rapidly expanding consumer base. In my opinion, the plan to open 250 stores in the three years seems promising especially with 200 of them being located in Asia's major cities such, as Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong. This strategic move positions the brand well to take advantage of the growing market.

The combination of a DTC approach and expansion into the high growth Asian market indicates that Ralph Lauren is in a good position to increase its revenue and market share. These strategies demonstrate a forward-thinking approach that adapts to changing market dynamics and consumer behaviors, which is crucial for long term success in the competitive fashion industry.

Valuation

As I discussed previously, I believe Ralph Lauren has a poor growth track record over the past 10 years and however based on the growth initiatives focusing on expansion using DTC channels and the expansion into Asia leads me to believe that the company appears to be set for a stronger future, and as such it is a company that may be attractive to own at right price in order to capitalize on the respectable dividend Ralph Lauren pays. Looking at the valuation of RL, it currently has a valuation grade of D, suggesting the company is currently overvalued, which is contradicted by Wall Street, which have assigned a buy rating for Ralph Lauren. At its current price of $171.85 Ralph Lauren's price to earnings (P/E) ratio appears to be weaker when compared to its competitors and is presently above its 5 year average P/E ratio, which support my belief that Ralph Lauren is overvalued.

In order to confirm whether RL is overvalued, I have used a DDM, which estimates a stock's price by discounting predicted dividends to their present value. For the model I have utilized a weighted average cost of capital (WACC) of 8.1% which is in line with the other WACC estimates. I selected a growth rate of 6.0% which is greater than the historical average as I anticipate stronger growth in the next 5 years, yet the growth rate I have selected is less than analyst's expectations which reflects my conservative approach towards valuing companies. Based on the DDM, I have estimated an intrinsic value of $151.43 which suggests the company is 13.49% overvalued from the current price, which I would consider to be fairly valued. As the estimated intrinsic value corresponds to a potential small downside for investors from the current price and constitutes a hold in my opinion.

Discounted Dividend Model for Ralph Lauren (Division One Dividend)

Risks To Consider

In my view, there are always risks associated with investing, especially in companies like Ralph Lauren considering its status as a luxury brand and the ever-changing nature of the fashion industry. One crucial factor to consider is how sensitive Ralph Lauren's sales are to cycles given it's a luxury label. Typically, during downturns consumer spending on luxury items tends to decrease, which could potentially affect the company's revenue and its ability to maintain or increase dividend payments. This is a concern for investors seeking returns.

Furthermore, we cannot overlook the volatility of the fashion industry as another risk factor. In my opinion Ralph Lauren's success heavily relies on its ability to continuously adapt and remain relevant in a market that constantly evolves with shifting trends and consumer preferences. Failing to keep up with these changes could significantly impact the brands sales and profitability.

Additionally, I believe that global supply chain challenges pose a risk for Ralph Lauren. The company's operations can be disrupted by factors such as political instability, trade conflicts or global health crises. These disruptions may lead to increased costs and affect inventory management processes which would ultimately impact Ralph Lauren's profit margins, potentially affecting dividend payouts. All these factors together emphasize the importance of risk consideration when deciding to invest in Ralph Lauren.

Takeaway

Based on the research I conducted, it is clear that Ralph Lauren has struggled over recent years with declining financials that has been reflected in the company's stock price which has stagnated whilst the rest of the market soared. That being said, the company seems to be employing strategic growth initiatives such as the DTC channels and Asian expansion in order to strengthen Ralph Lauren's position within the constantly evolving fashion industry. These growth initiatives and their solid quarterly earnings lead me to believe that the company will experience stronger growth over the next few years when compared to the previous decade.

However, given that I expect the growth rate of Ralph Lauren to be in the mid-single digits for the upcoming quarters, the current price of $171.85 appears to be slightly above the fair value for the stock according to a DDM and therefore constitutes a hold in my opinion.