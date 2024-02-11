Yuichiro Chino/Moment via Getty Images

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) suffered fear-driven selling pressure after the BDC’s lending performance deteriorated in the December quarter. A non-characteristic rise in the non-accrual percentage caused Oaktree Specialty Lending to slide from $21.50 to $19.00 after earnings, but shares have stabilized at $19.68 now and a bottom formation is materializing. I believe the drop-off constitutes a unique buying opportunity for dividend investors as the market’s reaction to the change in the non-accrual percentage seems excessive. The increase in non-accruals caused fears that Oaktree Specialty Lending may have to cut its dividend which I don’t believe will happen. With shares trading down to a P/NAV ratio of 1.0X, I believe the risk profile is very attractive!

Previous rating

I rated Oaktree Specialty Lending a buy in December for three reasons: the BDC had 1. A diversified investment portfolio, 2. Recession-resistant net investment income, and 3. A strong liquidity position. With concerns over the BDC’s non-accrual percentage weighing on Oaktree Specialty Lending’s shares in the first week of February, the valuation has become a lot more attractive as well. For those reasons, I am upgrading OCSL to strong buy.

Oaktree Specialty Lending’s credit performance leads to negative sentiment

BDCs earn money by making loans to their portfolio companies that pay these loans back over time with interest. If one (or a few) of these companies fall(s) behind on payments, BDC investors have a reason to worry about the sustainability of their dividends.

In the case of Oaktree Specialty Lending, the BDC’s non-accrual percentage increased from 1.8% to 4.2%, showing a 2.4 PP increase quarter over quarter. Management cited “idiosyncratic performance challenges” relating to four investment companies as reasons for the rise in non-accruals.

The report caused shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to drop by the largest amount since March 2020 and created new negative sentiment overhang for OCSL... which dividend investors should lean into, in my opinion. Since Oaktree Specialty Lending had previously earned a reputation for skilled credit management -- the non-accrual percentage last year was 0.0% -- I believe investors are overreacting to the increase in bad loans.

Oaktree Specialty Lending is focused chiefly on senior secured loans which represented 86% of the BDC’s portfolio in the December quarter. Companies that take out one of Oaktree Specialty Lending’s loans post collateral in order to secure Oaktree's investment. In the event of a default, Oaktree Specialty Lending can make a claim on the collateral which means that the ultimate loss of a non-accrual investment will end up being much lower than the non-accrual ratio indicates. Further, Oaktree Specialty Lending can work out problematic loan situations, by refinancing debt and extending debt maturities.

If we look at Oaktree Specialty Lending’s actual investment performance, it wasn’t bad at all in the December quarter. The BDC delivered $91.4M in interest income and $44.2M in adjusted net investment income in the December quarter which signals Y/Y growth rates of 30.6% and 19.3%, so Oaktree Specialty Lending’s actual financial performance was quite impressive. The growth in adjusted net investment income was chiefly due to growth in net originations and a higher weighted average yield on debt investments. Oaktree Specialty Lending's weighted average yield (on debt) rose from 11.6% in last year's December quarter to 12.2%.

The increase in the non-accrual percentage resulted in a $0.43 per-share net realized/unrealized loss which caused a decline in Oaktree Specialty Lending's net asset value... it dropped 2.5% quarter over quarter (before paying a special distribution of $0.07 per-share) to $19.21 per-share. The increase in net realized/unrealized losses is likely to be a one-off effect considering that Oaktree Specialty Lending has a history of solid credit underwriting.

Some investors are fearful that the increase in non-accrual threatens the dividend, but I don't believe this is the case. First, non-accrual investments can be recovered and restructured, so the ultimate loss will often be much lower than the non-accrual value indicates. Second, Oaktree Specialty Lending continued to support its dividend with adjusted net investment income.

In FY 2023, Oaktree Specialty Lending's dividend coverage ratio was 93%, and this ratio includes the $0.07 per-share special distribution. The dividend coverage ratio in the December quarter was 96%, so even here the BDC covered its distribution.

Expectations for FY 2024

The economic setup is favorable: the U.S. economy is expanding (at a 3.3% annualized rate in Q4) and inflation growth is slowing. This backdrop suggests that there could be tailwinds for consumer and business spending which in turn could spur demand for new loans of the kind that Oaktree Specialty Lending provides. The lending environment could also obviously benefit from lower interest rates.

Fear creates buying opportunity

Oaktree Specialty Lending has traded at a P/NAV ratio of up to 1.36X last year, but the valuation has since gravitated back to the longer term average ratio of 1.0X P/NAV. The premium in the past was made possible by the BDC's good loan quality, consistent dividend coverage and growth in net investment income. If Oaktree Specialty Lending can work through its loan issues, which I believe it will, shares of the BDC could revalue higher.

But this isn't the point for me because I am not buying OCSL for the potential of an expanding NAV multiplier: I am buying it for the 11% dividend yield. Shares trade just slightly above the 3-year average P/NAV ratio which makes OCSL a good deal in my book. My fair value estimate is around $19.14 per-share which is Oaktree Specialty Lending's net asset value after the $0.07 special distribution was paid.

Risks with Oaktree Specialty Lending

The rise in Oaktree Specialty Lending’s non-accrual percentage is a short term concern. Since non-accruals indicate the amount of bad loans in a BDC's portfolio, I am closely monitoring Oaktree Specialty Lending's credit quality going forward. While I don’t expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to be at immediate risk of having to realign its dividend, a sequential increase in non-accruals in Q1’24 could change this narrative. What would change my mind about Oaktree Specialty Lending is if the BDC failed to earn its dividend with net investment income in the March quarter.

Final thoughts

Oaktree Specialty Lending's earnings report was disappointing, but only because of the rise in non-accruals and the likely non-recurring $0.43 per-share extra charge related to investment losses. Other metrics including coverage and interest income growth looked solid. The rise in non-accruals is also not as dramatic as it seems: BDCs work out problematic credit situations all the time and since Oaktree Specialty Lending’s investments are mostly secured investments, the BDC's investments are protected. I believe investors have a unique opportunity here to exploit last week’s sell-off and purchase shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending near the BDC's longer term historical P/NAV average.