Sandbrook Capital Partners January 2024 Letter

Yuichiro Chino/Moment via Getty Images

Performance

Fund Strategy Presentation

Commentary

We ran a relatively neutral net during the month with gains contributed from two idiosyncratic trades. Our long performance was the vast majority of the gain while our short performance inclusive of rebate was slightly positive. Our gross was mild at <100% as I incorporated the portfolio management lessons and remedies I outlined in our 11/29/23 letter. I expect it to take some time to gross up to a more realistic target (120-150) given the lack of attractive NTM risk/reward and LT IRRs I see for Core Longs at this time.

The contribution of performance during the month was mainly driven by two idiosyncratic moves. First, we generated around 90bp from a market neutral basket of ICR preannouncement trades that we held for 2 days on 11% gross exposure. Long EWCZ was the biggest contributor to gains in this basket. Second, we initiated an Opportunistic Long position in Italian luxury menswear brand Zegna (ZGN) during the month. ZGN rose on a broader luxury sector rally following LVMH results and the company's own positive earnings on January 31st.

Major detractors were the HCP and ZI Core Longs we bought in 2H23. As a reminder, our current Core Longs are mainly shitcos we view as having a high beta to a recovery in enterprise software fundamentals (both consumption/cloud trends and Net New ARR/ACV trends via increased selling capacity). As I've written previously, I view these companies as 5/10 on the quality spectrum, but they're valued like 3/10s and have NT rerating potential and catalysts.

FIGS Core Long

We added a Core Long position in FIGS this month around $5.80/share. I've followed FIGS for several years and believe the current setup, growth initiatives, and return profile provide a compelling entry point.

As usual with these letters, I'll keep the company and industry background brief (email or call me to discuss further) and focus on the key points of our thesis.

Figs is a DTC scrub provider known for reinventing the category with modern fabric and silhouettes. The company competes against traditional strip mall medical store vendors, legacy uniform companies such as Dickey's and Cherokee, and copycat upstarts like Mandala and Jaanuu. We've liked the strong cohort economics (including repeat purchase rate) and brand leadership in a large healthcare worker market (~10mn in the US).

Our long thesis is three pronged and centered on several top line initiatives:

FIGS' TAM penetration of healthcare workers is lower in the US than bears argue, and thus growth duration will surprise to the upside over the medium term Figs has lower awareness outside of major healthcare centers in the US; flyover state markets remain a major opportunity to increase customer awareness to drive new customer acquisition and reactivate old buyers International growth is nascent with Canada the largest market; ample expansion opportunities in early markets in Europe (the company added 10 new markets in 23)

Team business will drive US growth going forward We think there is low hanging fruit with higher propensity to spend employers/organizations such as concierge clinics, private practices, university medical schools, etc Figs' opportunity in group ordering is simplifying the color and patchwork required by larger organizations Fig's is the branded, category creator for the modern scrub market; organizations can offer Figs scrubs as a low cost benefit to their employees MSD% of revenue for the company vs 15% for the industry in the US All inbound demand today; investment into outbound can close this gap Natural brand halo effects (word of mouth/other healthcare practitioners seeing Figs uniforms) increase customer awareness of Figs Continued success in non-scrubwear categories Higher ASPs, increased attach rates among loyal customers



Risks include penetration among the US healthcare market (currently over 2mn members; there are TAM debates around the number of US healthcare workers that would wear Figs scrubs), elevated inventory of non-core styles, normalizing order frequency below COVID years, and trade down given 66% of their customers make under $100k/year. Amongst near term risks are two major factors we're watching for.

First, in our conversations with the company, the tone and messaging around trade down to lower priced competitors amongst Figs' customers has increased vs prior quarters. Second, we believe 1H24 Selling cost estimates are too low on account of the fulfillment initiatives the company has guided to and thus street EBITDA is overinflated.

The math behind our 22% IRR at $5.80 is as follows:

320k net customer adds annually Supported by growth in international, aforementioned brand marketing/awareness outside of major health care cities

Stable AOVs in the low 110s

Normalized order frequency of 2/year per active customer

GM stabilization in the low 70s

No leverage in Selling Costs or Sales and Marketing as a % of revenue Selling Costs is largely variable with revenue Marketing costs should increase on a $ basis due to investments in brand awareness and typical ROAS diseconomies of scale for DTC companies

Marginal YoY $ adds for G&A

LT FCF margins in the LDD via more typical FCF conversion on normalized inventory growth and lower SBC

Current Portfolio

Our current portfolio favors spread in L/S SMID consumer with some value trap/low multiple software long exposure. Our VSCO and ZGN longs are catalyst plays based on 24 results. We continue to like the upside case at VSCO given the PINK product refresh, new bra launches, loyalty program refresh and corresponding marketing initiatives, and decreasing competition in the DTC segment of the market.

February and Rest of Year Objectives

For February we'll continue to focus on small cap, low ADV stocks during earnings where we have a data advantage.

For the year, my priority is on grossing up into higher quality Core Long ideas when r/r and LT IRRs are attractive. I would like to have 8-12 longer duration Core Longs at 5-8% weights by the end of the year balanced across our software and consumer coverage. As we discussed previously, I've taken a more algorithmic stoplight approach to adding Core Long exposure when our IRR targets and other criteria are satisfied.

As a reminder, below are the process changes outlined in the 11/29/23 letter:

Greater Fortitude in Buying - Systemize the Green Light to buy

Moving to a general checklist for buy decision on long term holds LT IRR satisfies criteria Base Case 15-20% IRR NTM to 18-month estimates will bottom within a quarter or have already bottomed Current multiple vs Historical Multiple Band is attractive and downside outside of a crash in is limited to 20% lower (based on lower bound of historical multiples & NTM bear case numbers)

If all 3 criteria are met, the stock is a no question buy

Yellow light

Stock can be a buy if 2 out of 3 criteria are met or there's greater than 20% downside to NTM estimates @ lower band of multiple but IRR is high enough (> low 20s)

Systematize the Selling Process

Extend our 1 Pager System to include the Long Sale Reasons for sale, momentum/direction of estimates over next 12 months, historic multiple band I.e. use a similar process we use for buying in our selling decision criteria

Use same checklist described below to see: Has Base Case IRR compressed to below market returns (<8% given beta of the average name we look at)? Is the multiple in the top 2 deciles of relevant historical bands? Is there limited upside to NTM numbers in our Base Case?



Thanks,

Joey Brookhart

Disclaimer This letter is being furnished by Sandbrook Capital LLC ("Sandbrook Capital") for informational purposes only. This letter does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation, recommendation, or offer to buy any securities, investment products, or an interest in Sandbrook Capital Partners, LP (the "Fund"). Any offer or solicitation may only be made to prospective eligible investors by means of a confidential private placement memorandum. This letter is being provided for general informational purposes only. The information in this letter is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on, for investment recommendations. This material contains certain forward-looking statements and projections regarding market trends, investment strategy, and the future asset allocation of the Fund. Certain information and data set forth in this letter is based on various sources. Sandbrook Capital believes this data to be reliable. No representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness, or correctness of the information and opinions contained in this letter. Click to enlarge

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.