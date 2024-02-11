Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of February 11

Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Ameren Corporation
|
(AEE)
|
3/12
|
3/29
|
0.63
|
0.67
|
6.35%
|
3.90%
|
11
|
Allegion plc
|
(ALLE)
|
3/14
|
3/29
|
0.45
|
0.48
|
6.67%
|
1.46%
|
11
|
Avista Corporation
|
(AVA)
|
2/22
|
3/15
|
0.46
|
0.475
|
3.26%
|
5.73%
|
22
|
Brookfield Corporation
|
(BN)
|
3/12
|
3/28
|
0.07
|
0.08
|
14.29%
|
0.78%
|
13
|
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated
|
(CHCT)
|
2/16
|
3/1
|
0.455
|
0.4575
|
0.55%
|
6.95%
|
10
|
CME Group Inc.
|
(CME)
|
3/7
|
3/26
|
1.1
|
1.15
|
4.55%
|
2.24%
|
14
|
CNA Financial Corporation
|
(CNA)
|
2/16
|
3/7
|
0.42
|
0.44
|
4.76%
|
3.83%
|
8
|
CSG Systems International, Inc.
|
(CSGS)
|
3/14
|
3/28
|
0.28
|
0.3
|
7.14%
|
2.23%
|
12
|
Amdocs Limited
|
(DOX)
|
3/28
|
4/26
|
0.435
|
0.479
|
10.11%
|
2.13%
|
13
|
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc.
|
(ELS)
|
3/27
|
4/12
|
0.4475
|
0.4775
|
6.70%
|
2.86%
|
20
|
Essent Group Ltd.
|
(ESNT)
|
3/12
|
3/22
|
0.25
|
0.28
|
12.00%
|
2.16%
|
6
|
First BanCorp.
|
(FBP)
|
2/22
|
3/5
|
0.14
|
0.16
|
14.29%
|
3.80%
|
7
|
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(FR)
|
3/27
|
4/15
|
0.32
|
0.37
|
15.63%
|
2.73%
|
12
|
FirstService Corporation
|
(FSV)
|
3/28
|
4/5
|
0.225
|
0.25
|
11.11%
|
0.60%
|
10
|
Gilead Sciences, Inc.
|
(GILD)
|
3/14
|
3/28
|
0.75
|
0.77
|
2.67%
|
4.18%
|
10
|
The Hershey Company
|
(HSY)
|
2/16
|
3/15
|
1.192
|
1.37
|
14.93%
|
2.80%
|
15
|
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
|
(ICE)
|
3/14
|
3/29
|
0.42
|
0.45
|
7.14%
|
1.33%
|
12
|
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.
|
(IPG)
|
2/29
|
3/15
|
0.31
|
0.33
|
6.45%
|
4.29%
|
12
|
ITT Inc
|
(ITT)
|
3/7
|
4/1
|
0.29
|
0.319
|
10.00%
|
1.04%
|
12
|
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation
|
(LPX)
|
2/22
|
3/8
|
0.24
|
0.26
|
8.33%
|
1.49%
|
7
|
Masco Corporation
|
(MAS)
|
2/21
|
3/11
|
0.285
|
0.29
|
1.75%
|
1.60%
|
11
|
Magna International Inc.
|
(MGA)
|
2/22
|
3/8
|
0.46
|
0.475
|
3.26%
|
3.47%
|
15
|
3M Company
|
(MMM)
|
2/15
|
3/12
|
1.5
|
1.51
|
0.67%
|
6.50%
|
66
|
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
|
(MPWR)
|
3/28
|
4/15
|
1
|
1.25
|
25.00%
|
0.66%
|
7
|
Midland States Bancorp, Inc.
|
(MSBI)
|
2/15
|
2/23
|
0.3
|
0.31
|
3.33%
|
5.01%
|
9
|
The New York Times Company
|
(NYT)
|
4/1
|
4/18
|
0.11
|
0.13
|
18.18%
|
1.18%
|
6
|
Otter Tail Corporation
|
(OTTR)
|
2/14
|
3/8
|
0.4375
|
0.4675
|
6.86%
|
1.91%
|
11
|
Primerica, Inc.
|
(PRI)
|
2/20
|
3/12
|
0.65
|
0.75
|
15.38%
|
1.24%
|
15
|
Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.
|
(REXR)
|
3/27
|
4/15
|
0.38
|
0.4175
|
9.87%
|
3.17%
|
11
|
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.
|
(RNR)
|
3/14
|
3/29
|
0.38
|
0.39
|
2.63%
|
0.69%
|
29
|
Thomson Reuters Corporation
|
(TRI)
|
2/20
|
3/8
|
0.49
|
0.54
|
10.20%
|
1.36%
|
31
|
Tractor Supply Company
|
(TSCO)
|
2/23
|
3/12
|
1.03
|
1.1
|
6.80%
|
1.87%
|
15
|
UFP Industries, Inc.
|
(UFPI)
|
2/29
|
3/15
|
0.3
|
0.33
|
10.00%
|
1.11%
|
12
|
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.
|
(VCTR)
|
3/8
|
3/25
|
0.32
|
0.335
|
4.69%
|
3.64%
|
6
|
Vulcan Materials Company
|
(VMC)
|
3/1
|
3/18
|
0.43
|
0.46
|
6.98%
|
0.77%
|
11
|
Xylem Inc.
|
(XYL)
|
2/20
|
3/20
|
0.33
|
0.36
|
9.09%
|
1.16%
|
14
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Feb 12 (Ex-Div 2/13)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
BOK Financial Corporation
|
(BOKF)
|
2/28
|
0.55
|
82.91
|
2.65%
|
19
|
Consolidated Edison, Inc.
|
(ED)
|
3/15
|
0.83
|
89.06
|
3.73%
|
50
|
FirstCash, Inc.
|
(FCFS)
|
2/28
|
0.35
|
118.37
|
1.18%
|
8
|
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)
|
(HOMB)
|
3/6
|
0.18
|
23.7
|
3.04%
|
13
|
Landmark Bancorp, Inc.
|
(LARK)
|
2/28
|
0.21
|
20.04
|
4.19%
|
20
|
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
|
(MKTX)
|
2/28
|
0.74
|
223.32
|
1.33%
|
16
|
Tetra Tech, Inc.
|
(TTEK)
|
2/27
|
0.26
|
178.08
|
0.58%
|
10
|
Unitil Corporation
|
(UTL)
|
2/29
|
0.425
|
48.57
|
3.50%
|
10
|
WEC Energy Group, Inc.
|
(WEC)
|
3/1
|
0.835
|
77.55
|
4.31%
|
21
|
Exxon Mobil Corporation
|
(XOM)
|
3/11
|
0.95
|
101.77
|
3.73%
|
41
Tuesday Feb 13 (Ex-Div 2/14)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
AGCO Corporation
|
(AGCO)
|
3/15
|
0.29
|
115.04
|
1.01%
|
11
|
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.
|
(AIT)
|
2/29
|
0.37
|
187.93
|
0.79%
|
15
|
ALLETE, Inc.
|
(ALE)
|
3/1
|
0.705
|
58.29
|
4.84%
|
14
|
Bar Harbor Bankshares
|
(BHB)
|
3/15
|
0.28
|
25.57
|
4.38%
|
20
|
Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
|
(CHD)
|
3/1
|
0.28375
|
98.83
|
1.15%
|
28
|
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.
|
(CNOB)
|
3/1
|
0.17
|
20.58
|
3.30%
|
5
|
Cintas Corporation
|
(CTAS)
|
3/15
|
1.35
|
618.22
|
0.87%
|
41
|
Greene County Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GCBC)
|
2/28
|
0.08
|
27.89
|
1.15%
|
10
|
The Gorman-Rupp Company
|
(GRC)
|
3/8
|
0.18
|
36.44
|
1.98%
|
51
|
Global Water Resources, Inc.
|
(GWRS)
|
2/29
|
0.0251
|
12.82
|
2.35%
|
10
|
Honat Bancorp, Inc.
|
2/29
|
0.68
|
116.5
|
2.33%
|
19
|
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.
|
(HTBI)
|
2/29
|
0.11
|
26.58
|
1.66%
|
6
|
International Bancshares Corporation
|
(IBOC)
|
2/28
|
0.66
|
53.68
|
2.46%
|
15
|
The Kroger Co.
|
(KR)
|
3/1
|
0.29
|
45.41
|
2.55%
|
18
|
Eli Lilly and Company
|
(LLY)
|
3/8
|
1.3
|
740.16
|
0.70%
|
10
|
Lindsay Corporation
|
(LNN)
|
2/29
|
0.35
|
130.51
|
1.07%
|
21
|
MSA Safety Incorporated
|
(MSA)
|
3/10
|
0.47
|
178.09
|
1.06%
|
52
|
Middlesex Water Company
|
(MSEX)
|
3/1
|
0.325
|
56.44
|
2.30%
|
51
|
Microsoft Corporation
|
(MSFT)
|
3/14
|
0.75
|
420.55
|
0.71%
|
22
|
Origin Bancorp, Inc.
|
(OBK)
|
2/29
|
0.15
|
30.25
|
1.98%
|
6
|
Oshkosh Corporation
|
(OSK)
|
2/29
|
0.46
|
111.89
|
1.64%
|
12
|
Otter Tail Corporation
|
(OTTR)
|
3/8
|
0.4675
|
98.1
|
1.91%
|
11
|
Southside Bancshares, Inc.
|
(SBSI)
|
2/29
|
0.36
|
30.31
|
4.75%
|
30
|
Selective Insurance Group, Inc.
|
(SIGI)
|
3/1
|
0.35
|
100.08
|
1.40%
|
10
|
Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.
|
(SMBC)
|
2/29
|
0.21
|
42.99
|
1.95%
|
12
|
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.
|
(SWX)
|
3/1
|
0.62
|
59.12
|
4.19%
|
17
|
Zions Bancorporation, National Association
|
(ZION)
|
2/22
|
0.41
|
40.09
|
4.09%
|
11
Wednesday Feb 14 (Ex-Div 2/15)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
American Financial Group, Inc.
|
(AFG)
|
2/28
|
0.71
|
122.76
|
2.31%
|
18
|
Amgen Inc.
|
(AMGN)
|
3/7
|
2.25
|
291.12
|
3.09%
|
14
|
Black Hills Corporation
|
(BKH)
|
3/1
|
0.65
|
51.62
|
5.04%
|
54
|
ConocoPhillips
|
(COP)
|
3/1
|
0.58
|
111.16
|
2.09%
|
7
|
Carlisle Companies Incorporated
|
(CSL)
|
3/1
|
0.85
|
346.11
|
0.98%
|
47
|
Chevron Corporation
|
(CVX)
|
3/11
|
1.63
|
151.04
|
4.32%
|
37
|
DTE Energy Company
|
(DTE)
|
4/15
|
1.02
|
104.41
|
3.91%
|
15
|
Duke Energy Corporation
|
(DUK)
|
3/18
|
1.025
|
91.69
|
4.47%
|
19
|
Emerson Electric Co.
|
(EMR)
|
3/11
|
0.525
|
103.2
|
2.03%
|
67
|
Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FDBC)
|
3/8
|
0.38
|
47.22
|
3.22%
|
9
|
First Mid Bancshares, Inc.
|
(FMBH)
|
3/1
|
0.23
|
31.35
|
2.93%
|
13
|
Hawkins, Inc.
|
(HWKN)
|
3/1
|
0.16
|
63.07
|
1.01%
|
19
|
Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
|
(JEF)
|
2/27
|
0.3
|
40.84
|
2.94%
|
7
|
KLA Corporation
|
(KLAC)
|
3/1
|
1.45
|
649.8
|
0.89%
|
14
|
3M Company
|
(MMM)
|
3/12
|
1.51
|
92.9
|
6.50%
|
66
|
Midland States Bancorp, Inc.
|
(MSBI)
|
2/23
|
0.31
|
24.77
|
5.01%
|
9
|
MSCI Inc.
|
(MSCI)
|
2/29
|
1.6
|
592.42
|
1.08%
|
11
|
PPG Industries, Inc.
|
(PPG)
|
3/12
|
0.65
|
139.58
|
1.86%
|
52
|
Park National Corporation
|
(PRK)
|
3/8
|
1.06
|
131.7
|
3.22%
|
7
|
Postal Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(PSTL)
|
2/29
|
0.24
|
14.17
|
6.77%
|
6
|
Royalty Pharma plc
|
(RPRX)
|
3/15
|
0.21
|
29.26
|
2.87%
|
5
|
The J. M. Smucker Company
|
(SJM)
|
3/1
|
1.06
|
127.9
|
3.32%
|
26
|
Taitron Components Incorporated
|
(TAIT)
|
2/29
|
0.05
|
3.23
|
6.19%
|
8
|
TE Connectivity Ltd.
|
(TEL)
|
3/1
|
0.59
|
144.05
|
1.64%
|
10
Thursday Feb 15 (Ex-Div 2/16)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
American National Bankshares Inc.
|
(AMNB)
|
2/26
|
0.3
|
45.21
|
2.65%
|
9
|
American States Water Company
|
(AWR)
|
3/1
|
0.43
|
75.51
|
2.28%
|
69
|
Cable One, Inc.
|
(CABO)
|
3/8
|
2.95
|
498.15
|
2.37%
|
9
|
Celanese Corporation
|
(CE)
|
3/5
|
0.7
|
148.92
|
1.88%
|
14
|
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated
|
(CHCT)
|
3/1
|
0.4575
|
26.34
|
6.95%
|
10
|
CNA Financial Corporation
|
(CNA)
|
3/7
|
0.44
|
45.91
|
3.83%
|
8
|
The Hershey Company
|
(HSY)
|
3/15
|
1.37
|
195.45
|
2.80%
|
15
|
Johnson & Johnson
|
(JNJ)
|
3/5
|
1.19
|
156.76
|
3.04%
|
61
|
Nordson Corporation
|
(NDSN)
|
3/5
|
0.68
|
263.63
|
1.03%
|
60
|
Patrick Industries, Inc.
|
(PATK)
|
3/4
|
0.55
|
110.16
|
2.00%
|
5
|
Prudential Financial, Inc.
|
(PRU)
|
3/14
|
1.3
|
105.58
|
4.93%
|
16
|
Phillips 66
|
(PSX)
|
3/1
|
1.05
|
145.66
|
2.88%
|
12
|
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
|
(ROK)
|
3/11
|
1.25
|
283.5
|
1.76%
|
14
|
The Southern Company
|
(SO)
|
3/6
|
0.7
|
66.91
|
4.18%
|
23
|
Skyworks Solutions, Inc.
|
(SWKS)
|
3/12
|
0.68
|
105.05
|
2.59%
|
10
|
The Timken Company
|
(TKR)
|
3/6
|
0.33
|
82.56
|
1.60%
|
10
|
United Parcel Service, Inc.
|
(UPS)
|
3/8
|
1.63
|
146.26
|
4.46%
|
15
Friday Feb 16 (Ex-Div 2/19)
None
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Apple Inc.
|
(AAPL)
|
2/15
|
0.24
|
0.5%
|
AbbVie Inc.
|
(ABBV)
|
2/15
|
1.55
|
3.6%
|
Abbott Laboratories
|
(ABT)
|
2/15
|
0.55
|
2.0%
|
Accenture plc
|
(ACN)
|
2/15
|
1.29
|
1.4%
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
(ADC)
|
2/14
|
0.247
|
5.2%
|
The AES Corporation
|
(AES)
|
2/15
|
0.1725
|
4.2%
|
Aon plc
|
(AON)
|
2/15
|
0.615
|
0.8%
|
A. O. Smith Corporation
|
(AOS)
|
2/15
|
0.32
|
1.6%
|
Apogee Enterprises, Inc.
|
(APOG)
|
2/14
|
0.25
|
1.8%
|
Ames National Corporation
|
(ATLO)
|
2/15
|
0.27
|
6.0%
|
Bank of Marin Bancorp
|
(BMRC)
|
2/15
|
0.25
|
5.7%
|
Bank of Botetourt
|
2/16
|
0.2
|
2.7%
|
Brown & Brown, Inc.
|
(BRO)
|
2/14
|
0.13
|
0.6%
|
Casey's General Stores, Inc.
|
(CASY)
|
2/15
|
0.43
|
0.6%
|
Colgate-Palmolive Company
|
(CL)
|
2/15
|
0.48
|
2.3%
|
Costco Wholesale Corporation
|
(COST)
|
2/16
|
1.02
|
0.6%
|
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.
|
(CQP)
|
2/14
|
0.775
|
6.2%
|
Donegal Group Inc. A
|
(DGICA)
|
2/15
|
0.17
|
4.7%
|
Donegal Group Inc. B
|
(DGICB)
|
2/15
|
0.1525
|
4.1%
|
D.R. Horton, Inc.
|
(DHI)
|
2/13
|
0.3
|
0.8%
|
Eagle Financial Services, Inc.
|
2/16
|
0.3
|
4.0%
|
Enterprise Products Partners L.P.
|
(EPD)
|
2/14
|
0.515
|
7.9%
|
East West Bancorp, Inc.
|
(EWBC)
|
2/15
|
0.55
|
3.2%
|
Franklin Electric Co., Inc.
|
(FELE)
|
2/15
|
0.25
|
1.0%
|
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.
|
(FIBK)
|
2/19
|
0.47
|
7.4%
|
Graham Holdings Company
|
(GHC)
|
2/15
|
1.72
|
1.0%
|
Home Bancorp, Inc.
|
(HBCP)
|
2/16
|
0.25
|
2.7%
|
Hess Midstream LP
|
(HESM)
|
2/14
|
0.6343
|
7.9%
|
Hormel Foods Corporation
|
(HRL)
|
2/15
|
0.2825
|
3.9%
|
Independent Bank Corporation
|
(IBCP)
|
2/15
|
0.24
|
3.9%
|
Kinder Morgan, Inc.
|
(KMI)
|
2/15
|
0.2825
|
6.8%
|
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
|
(LBAI)
|
2/15
|
0.145
|
4.7%
|
Alliant Energy Corporation
|
(LNT)
|
2/15
|
0.48
|
4.0%
|
Matthews International Corporation
|
(MATW)
|
2/19
|
0.24
|
3.3%
|
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
|
(MMC)
|
2/15
|
0.71
|
1.4%
|
MPLX LP
|
(MPLX)
|
2/14
|
0.85
|
9.0%
|
Morgan Stanley
|
(MS)
|
2/15
|
0.85
|
4.0%
|
NextEra Energy Partners, LP
|
(NEP)
|
2/14
|
0.88
|
12.5%
|
NNN REIT, Inc.
|
(NNN)
|
2/15
|
0.565
|
5.7%
|
NRG Energy, Inc.
|
(NRG)
|
2/15
|
0.4075
|
3.1%
|
Northwest Natural Holding Company
|
(NWN)
|
2/15
|
0.4875
|
5.6%
|
Realty Income Corporation
|
(O)
|
2/15
|
0.2565
|
5.8%
|
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.
|
(ORRF)
|
2/13
|
0.2
|
3.0%
|
PCB Bancorp
|
(PCB)
|
2/16
|
0.18
|
4.5%
|
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.
|
(PEBK)
|
2/16
|
0.19
|
2.9%
|
Premier Financial Corp.
|
(PFC)
|
2/16
|
0.31
|
6.1%
|
The Procter & Gamble Company
|
(PG)
|
2/15
|
0.9407
|
2.4%
|
PNM Resources, Inc.
|
(PNM)
|
2/16
|
0.3875
|
4.2%
|
1st Source Corporation
|
(SRCE)
|
2/15
|
0.34
|
2.7%
|
SouthState Corporation
|
(SSB)
|
2/16
|
0.52
|
2.5%
|
Tompkins Financial Corporation
|
(TMP)
|
2/16
|
0.6
|
4.8%
|
Texas Instruments Incorporated
|
(TXN)
|
2/13
|
1.3
|
3.2%
|
Unum Group
|
(UNM)
|
2/16
|
0.365
|
3.1%
|
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
|
(VRTS)
|
2/15
|
1.9
|
3.2%
|
Westamerica Bancorporation
|
(WABC)
|
2/16
|
0.44
|
3.9%
In Case You Missed It
Here are links to the last two weekly highlights:
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!
Comments