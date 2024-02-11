Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of February 11

PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Ameren Corporation (AEE) 3/12 3/29 0.63 0.67 6.35% 3.90% 11 Allegion plc (ALLE) 3/14 3/29 0.45 0.48 6.67% 1.46% 11 Avista Corporation (AVA) 2/22 3/15 0.46 0.475 3.26% 5.73% 22 Brookfield Corporation (BN) 3/12 3/28 0.07 0.08 14.29% 0.78% 13 Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) 2/16 3/1 0.455 0.4575 0.55% 6.95% 10 CME Group Inc. (CME) 3/7 3/26 1.1 1.15 4.55% 2.24% 14 CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) 2/16 3/7 0.42 0.44 4.76% 3.83% 8 CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) 3/14 3/28 0.28 0.3 7.14% 2.23% 12 Amdocs Limited (DOX) 3/28 4/26 0.435 0.479 10.11% 2.13% 13 Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) 3/27 4/12 0.4475 0.4775 6.70% 2.86% 20 Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) 3/12 3/22 0.25 0.28 12.00% 2.16% 6 First BanCorp. (FBP) 2/22 3/5 0.14 0.16 14.29% 3.80% 7 First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) 3/27 4/15 0.32 0.37 15.63% 2.73% 12 FirstService Corporation (FSV) 3/28 4/5 0.225 0.25 11.11% 0.60% 10 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) 3/14 3/28 0.75 0.77 2.67% 4.18% 10 The Hershey Company (HSY) 2/16 3/15 1.192 1.37 14.93% 2.80% 15 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) 3/14 3/29 0.42 0.45 7.14% 1.33% 12 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) 2/29 3/15 0.31 0.33 6.45% 4.29% 12 ITT Inc (ITT) 3/7 4/1 0.29 0.319 10.00% 1.04% 12 Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) 2/22 3/8 0.24 0.26 8.33% 1.49% 7 Masco Corporation (MAS) 2/21 3/11 0.285 0.29 1.75% 1.60% 11 Magna International Inc. (MGA) 2/22 3/8 0.46 0.475 3.26% 3.47% 15 3M Company (MMM) 2/15 3/12 1.5 1.51 0.67% 6.50% 66 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) 3/28 4/15 1 1.25 25.00% 0.66% 7 Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) 2/15 2/23 0.3 0.31 3.33% 5.01% 9 The New York Times Company (NYT) 4/1 4/18 0.11 0.13 18.18% 1.18% 6 Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) 2/14 3/8 0.4375 0.4675 6.86% 1.91% 11 Primerica, Inc. (PRI) 2/20 3/12 0.65 0.75 15.38% 1.24% 15 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) 3/27 4/15 0.38 0.4175 9.87% 3.17% 11 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) 3/14 3/29 0.38 0.39 2.63% 0.69% 29 Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) 2/20 3/8 0.49 0.54 10.20% 1.36% 31 Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) 2/23 3/12 1.03 1.1 6.80% 1.87% 15 UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) 2/29 3/15 0.3 0.33 10.00% 1.11% 12 Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) 3/8 3/25 0.32 0.335 4.69% 3.64% 6 Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) 3/1 3/18 0.43 0.46 6.98% 0.77% 11 Xylem Inc. (XYL) 2/20 3/20 0.33 0.36 9.09% 1.16% 14 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Feb 12 (Ex-Div 2/13)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) 2/28 0.55 82.91 2.65% 19 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) 3/15 0.83 89.06 3.73% 50 FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) 2/28 0.35 118.37 1.18% 8 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) 3/6 0.18 23.7 3.04% 13 Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (LARK) 2/28 0.21 20.04 4.19% 20 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) 2/28 0.74 223.32 1.33% 16 Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) 2/27 0.26 178.08 0.58% 10 Unitil Corporation (UTL) 2/29 0.425 48.57 3.50% 10 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) 3/1 0.835 77.55 4.31% 21 Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 3/11 0.95 101.77 3.73% 41 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Feb 13 (Ex-Div 2/14)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AGCO Corporation (AGCO) 3/15 0.29 115.04 1.01% 11 Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) 2/29 0.37 187.93 0.79% 15 ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) 3/1 0.705 58.29 4.84% 14 Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) 3/15 0.28 25.57 4.38% 20 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) 3/1 0.28375 98.83 1.15% 28 ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) 3/1 0.17 20.58 3.30% 5 Cintas Corporation (CTAS) 3/15 1.35 618.22 0.87% 41 Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) 2/28 0.08 27.89 1.15% 10 The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) 3/8 0.18 36.44 1.98% 51 Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 2/29 0.0251 12.82 2.35% 10 Honat Bancorp, Inc. (OTCPK:HONT) 2/29 0.68 116.5 2.33% 19 HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (HTBI) 2/29 0.11 26.58 1.66% 6 International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC) 2/28 0.66 53.68 2.46% 15 The Kroger Co. (KR) 3/1 0.29 45.41 2.55% 18 Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) 3/8 1.3 740.16 0.70% 10 Lindsay Corporation (LNN) 2/29 0.35 130.51 1.07% 21 MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) 3/10 0.47 178.09 1.06% 52 Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) 3/1 0.325 56.44 2.30% 51 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 3/14 0.75 420.55 0.71% 22 Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBK) 2/29 0.15 30.25 1.98% 6 Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) 2/29 0.46 111.89 1.64% 12 Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) 3/8 0.4675 98.1 1.91% 11 Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) 2/29 0.36 30.31 4.75% 30 Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) 3/1 0.35 100.08 1.40% 10 Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) 2/29 0.21 42.99 1.95% 12 Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) 3/1 0.62 59.12 4.19% 17 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) 2/22 0.41 40.09 4.09% 11 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Feb 14 (Ex-Div 2/15)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) 2/28 0.71 122.76 2.31% 18 Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 3/7 2.25 291.12 3.09% 14 Black Hills Corporation (BKH) 3/1 0.65 51.62 5.04% 54 ConocoPhillips (COP) 3/1 0.58 111.16 2.09% 7 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) 3/1 0.85 346.11 0.98% 47 Chevron Corporation (CVX) 3/11 1.63 151.04 4.32% 37 DTE Energy Company (DTE) 4/15 1.02 104.41 3.91% 15 Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) 3/18 1.025 91.69 4.47% 19 Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) 3/11 0.525 103.2 2.03% 67 Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) 3/8 0.38 47.22 3.22% 9 First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) 3/1 0.23 31.35 2.93% 13 Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) 3/1 0.16 63.07 1.01% 19 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) 2/27 0.3 40.84 2.94% 7 KLA Corporation (KLAC) 3/1 1.45 649.8 0.89% 14 3M Company (MMM) 3/12 1.51 92.9 6.50% 66 Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) 2/23 0.31 24.77 5.01% 9 MSCI Inc. (MSCI) 2/29 1.6 592.42 1.08% 11 PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) 3/12 0.65 139.58 1.86% 52 Park National Corporation (PRK) 3/8 1.06 131.7 3.22% 7 Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) 2/29 0.24 14.17 6.77% 6 Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) 3/15 0.21 29.26 2.87% 5 The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) 3/1 1.06 127.9 3.32% 26 Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) 2/29 0.05 3.23 6.19% 8 TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) 3/1 0.59 144.05 1.64% 10 Click to enlarge

Thursday Feb 15 (Ex-Div 2/16)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) 2/26 0.3 45.21 2.65% 9 American States Water Company (AWR) 3/1 0.43 75.51 2.28% 69 Cable One, Inc. (CABO) 3/8 2.95 498.15 2.37% 9 Celanese Corporation (CE) 3/5 0.7 148.92 1.88% 14 Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) 3/1 0.4575 26.34 6.95% 10 CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) 3/7 0.44 45.91 3.83% 8 The Hershey Company (HSY) 3/15 1.37 195.45 2.80% 15 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 3/5 1.19 156.76 3.04% 61 Nordson Corporation (NDSN) 3/5 0.68 263.63 1.03% 60 Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) 3/4 0.55 110.16 2.00% 5 Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) 3/14 1.3 105.58 4.93% 16 Phillips 66 (PSX) 3/1 1.05 145.66 2.88% 12 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) 3/11 1.25 283.5 1.76% 14 The Southern Company (SO) 3/6 0.7 66.91 4.18% 23 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) 3/12 0.68 105.05 2.59% 10 The Timken Company (TKR) 3/6 0.33 82.56 1.60% 10 United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) 3/8 1.63 146.26 4.46% 15 Click to enlarge

Friday Feb 16 (Ex-Div 2/19)

None

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Apple Inc. (AAPL) 2/15 0.24 0.5% AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 2/15 1.55 3.6% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 2/15 0.55 2.0% Accenture plc (ACN) 2/15 1.29 1.4% Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 2/14 0.247 5.2% The AES Corporation (AES) 2/15 0.1725 4.2% Aon plc (AON) 2/15 0.615 0.8% A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) 2/15 0.32 1.6% Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) 2/14 0.25 1.8% Ames National Corporation (ATLO) 2/15 0.27 6.0% Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) 2/15 0.25 5.7% Bank of Botetourt (OTCPK:BORT) 2/16 0.2 2.7% Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) 2/14 0.13 0.6% Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) 2/15 0.43 0.6% Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) 2/15 0.48 2.3% Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) 2/16 1.02 0.6% Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) 2/14 0.775 6.2% Donegal Group Inc. A (DGICA) 2/15 0.17 4.7% Donegal Group Inc. B (DGICB) 2/15 0.1525 4.1% D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) 2/13 0.3 0.8% Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCQX:EFSI) 2/16 0.3 4.0% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 2/14 0.515 7.9% East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) 2/15 0.55 3.2% Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) 2/15 0.25 1.0% First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) 2/19 0.47 7.4% Graham Holdings Company (GHC) 2/15 1.72 1.0% Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) 2/16 0.25 2.7% Hess Midstream LP (HESM) 2/14 0.6343 7.9% Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) 2/15 0.2825 3.9% Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) 2/15 0.24 3.9% Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) 2/15 0.2825 6.8% Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) 2/15 0.145 4.7% Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) 2/15 0.48 4.0% Matthews International Corporation (MATW) 2/19 0.24 3.3% Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) 2/15 0.71 1.4% MPLX LP (MPLX) 2/14 0.85 9.0% Morgan Stanley (MS) 2/15 0.85 4.0% NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) 2/14 0.88 12.5% NNN REIT, Inc. (NNN) 2/15 0.565 5.7% NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) 2/15 0.4075 3.1% Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) 2/15 0.4875 5.6% Realty Income Corporation (O) 2/15 0.2565 5.8% Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF) 2/13 0.2 3.0% PCB Bancorp (PCB) 2/16 0.18 4.5% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) 2/16 0.19 2.9% Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) 2/16 0.31 6.1% The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) 2/15 0.9407 2.4% PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) 2/16 0.3875 4.2% 1st Source Corporation (SRCE) 2/15 0.34 2.7% SouthState Corporation (SSB) 2/16 0.52 2.5% Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) 2/16 0.6 4.8% Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 2/13 1.3 3.2% Unum Group (UNM) 2/16 0.365 3.1% Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) 2/15 1.9 3.2% Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) 2/16 0.44 3.9% Click to enlarge

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

