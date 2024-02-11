Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Madison Investments - Brown & Brown: A Recession-Resistant Investment

Feb. 11, 2024 8:00 AM ETBrown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) Stock
Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
11.21K Followers

Summary

  • Brown & Brown is an example of a recession-resistant investment we've held for many years.
  • Since clients need to maintain insurance coverage even in business downturns, Brown & Brown's revenues tend to be very steady year by year.
  • BRO is on track to produce close to $3 per share in earnings in 2023; as a result, its stock price has followed suit with strong performance as well.

Words related to insurance form a word cloud on top of each other.

atakan

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

We first purchased this company in 2007 in our Mid Cap strategy.

As an insurance broker, it gets paid a commission on the premiums that its

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
11.21K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BRO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BRO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BRO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.