LiveRamp: Weak Guidance May Present An Opportunity Soon

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) just reported its Q3 earnings, so I wanted to take a look at the company’s financials over time and see if it would be a good time to start a position. Unfortunately, the company guided for worse profitability in the next quarter, which sent the share price lower, however, it is getting to a point where I would be willing to start a position and bet on the company’s future performance of increased GAAP profitability and strategic acquisitions. For now, though, I am rating the company a hold.

Briefly on the Company

LiveRamp helps enterprises better connect, manage, and activate their data to improve customer experience and as a result, achieve business goals. RAMP helps with data onboarding. What that means is it helps enterprises bring offline data online, which then facilitates further connection with other online data sources. This creates a 360 view of a customer on many different platforms. Another way RAMP helps enterprises is through identity resolution, which links various data points about a client and creates a unique identifier, which allows for targeted advertising.

Data marketplace is another of their specialties where it connects buyers and sellers who are looking to gain access to different datasets, which in turn allows for more targeted advertising. Furthermore, the company specializes in advanced encryption and other measures to protect sensitive data, while still allowing for data collaboration.

Financials

As of Q3 ´24, the company had around $531m in cash and equivalents, against no debt on the books. This is a very strong position to be in since it allows the company to deploy its capital available to further the growth of the company and not be weighed down by annual debt obligations in the form of interest expenses. Furthermore, this should attract a larger pool of investors who are more debt-averse and tend to avoid companies with excessive leverage.

On top of this solid liquidity, the company’s current ratio is fantastic. In the last few years, it dropped to around 4-5, but it was as high as 12.55 in FY19. It is better to have a very strong current ratio, however, I consider anything over 2 to be an inefficient use of the company’s assets. In this case, the company seems to be hoarding cash, which could be used to further the growth of the company through acquisitions or expanding organically through re-investments back into itself, but that is a good problem to have.

Current Ratio (Author)

Looking at the company’s GAAP margins, we can see the company has not been profitable since FY19 but has been slowly improving. SA graphs are displaying the company’s TTM margins as of September 30th ´23, so it looks like the company is not profitable, but if we look at the company’s 10Q, which I linked at the beginning of this section, we can see that Q2 has been quite the turnaround, and the company is GAAP profitable once again. Furthermore, the bottom line has increased by 115% y/y. Can this be sustained? If we look at the latest quarter, we can see that the company managed to retain its GAAP profitability and is profitable for the nine months that ended December 31st, which is a very good sign.

Margins (SA)

Continuing on efficiency and profitability, the company’s ROA and ROE (TTM) are in the negatives still but are seeing an improvement over the last while. As I mentioned earlier, the company’s Q2 showed a positive bottom line, so if the company can maintain its profitability, we should see these metrics drastically improve over the next year.

ROA and ROE (SA)

If we look at how the company compares to its peers (as selected by SA), we can see that the company’s return on total capital is not good. Many companies seem to be affected by low or negative ROTC, which means there isn’t much competitive advantage in the industry, and no one seems to have a decent moat. This is a big red flag for me. It seems that the industry is very competitive and no one company of similar size has any pricing power, and it is hard to reinvest the company’s capital into profitable projects. On the positive side, the company’s ROTC has improved quite a bit in the last 5 years, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it turns positive very soon.

ROTC vs Peers (SA)

In terms of revenues, we can see the company sold off Acxiom Marketing Solutions operations, so we saw a massive drop in revenues in FY17. Ever since then, the company has seen steady growth and is very close to being back to where it was before. The disposition of the operations and subsequent change in the name marked a pivotal shift in RAMP’s business model, which paved the way for its focus on data connectivity and identity resolution solutions.

Revenue Growth (Author)

Overall, I can see a company that is on the verge of becoming consistently profitable going forward, with a very strong balance sheet that should be able to weather any serious downturn, since the company has no debt obligations to meet and a lot of liquidity on hand. However, I am not the person to bet on such outcomes. I would like to see the company prove it can achieve consistent profitability going forward, therefore, I will approach my valuation model with a conservative mindset.

Q3 Earnings Results

Revenues were up 9.7% y/y to $174m, which beat estimates by $2.15m, while non-GAAP EPS of $0.47 beat estimates by 7 cents. So, beats all around, however, as of writing this article, the stock price is down around 8%. Why is that? The investors did not like the guidance, as that is what usually drives such swings in share prices post-earnings announcements. The company guided for a GAAP operating loss of $18m to $17m, which is a little disappointing, given the fact that the company was doing so well in the last three quarters of being GAAP operating income positive, so now the company will barely be positive for the year.

Subscription revenue increase of 5%, which makes up the largest revenue part, was up only 5%, which is a little lackluster in my opinion. On the other hand, Marketplace and Other revenue was up almost 30%, unfortunately, it’s not that big of a revenue part, but if it can continue to grow at such a pace, it can catch up with Subscription revenue.

Overall, it wasn’t an impressive quarter for the company in my opinion, a company that is trading at a forward PE multiple of around 30, while growing at barely double digits, is a little expensive in my opinion, especially when it looks like the company may not be able to sustain its GAAP profitability, but I will need a couple of more quarters to see how margins progress.

Comments on the Outlook

I would like to see the company utilize its cash reserves to further the growth of the company. So, I was quite happy to hear that the company is going in the right direction with the announcement of the acquisition of Habu for $200m in cash and stock. The acquisition should be finalized in RAMP’s 4th fiscal quarter and should contribute around $18m in revenues in FY25.

The company expects to see a negative impact on its GAAP operating income because of higher stock-based compensation associated with the acquisition.

So, what does Habu do? It is a data collaboration platform that specializes in data clean rooms, which is a technology that allows companies to analyze datasets without the need to share the underlying data, which ensures privacy and security. The two companies should have great synergies. With LiveRamp’s data connectivity and Habu’s data clean room expertise, the result will be a powerful offering for data-driven collaboration. Data privacy will be much stronger altogether, which is a growing concern in many industries. Furthermore, RAMP will be able to leverage Habu’s client base and market reach to expand its footprint.

It is all too early to tell, but it seems like a good acquisition that should benefit both parties in the end. I would like to see many more of these acquisitions in the future.

As I alluded to earlier, the company will see some negative effects on its operating income, which means we can expect margins to come down slightly. I would like to see how these develop over the next year, as I would like to see an uptrend and solid, consistent profitability before I commit any capital. I may miss the bottom of the share price, but once the company is profitable, the growth in share price should continue.

Valuation

So, let’s look at some assumptions. For revenues, we saw the company has achieved quite impressive growth after changing its business model, however, I will not be this optimistic for the next decade, to give myself more room for error in calculations, which will act as a margin of safety. For the base case, I went with around 7% CAGR over the next decade, which I think is not too low or too high and very achievable. To give myself a range of possible outcomes, I also modeled a more conservative case, and a slightly more optimistic case. Below are those assumptions.

Revenue Assumptions (Author)

In terms of margins and EPS, I decided to go with numbers that are closer to the company’s non-GAAP estimates because the management believes this is the company’s true value, and because I wanted to give the company a chance at being valued somewhere close to its share price. If I were to use GAAP metrics, the company would hardly be profitable, which would throw off my intrinsic value completely and the company would be trading at an enormous premium. Below are those estimates compared to its GAAP FY23 numbers.

Margins and EPS assumptions (Author)

For the DCF model, I went with the company’s WACC of 9% as my discount rate. I feel this rate is sufficient as I usually use around 9% to 10% if the WACC of some companies is too low. Additionally, I went with a 2.5% terminal growth rate. Furthermore, I discounted the intrinsic value calculation by 30%, which will act as further downside risk protection and a higher margin of safety. I feel these estimates/assumptions are on the more conservative side, because I do not want to overpay in the hopes of the company becoming consistently profitable, and I would like the company to prove it first. With that said, RAMP’s intrinsic value, and what I would be willing to pay for the company to take on those risks is $35 a share, meaning the company is trading at a slight premium to its fair value.

Intrinsic Value (Author)

Closing Comments

I don’t think it’s necessarily a good time to start a position, however, the drop in after-earnings report is welcomed. It is getting closer to where I would be looking to start a position, as that would be a much better risk/reward. At that price, I would be willing to bet on the company’s profitability in the long run, since the price would be low enough that reward outweighs the risks. I have set a price alert at around $35 a share, which could be reached in the next few months, as stocks tend to continue to come down after what was perceived as a bad report. At that point, I will re-assess the thesis and may make another update if something changes.

If the company can execute on margins and strategic expansion, a forward P/E of 30 might be cheap, but only time will tell.