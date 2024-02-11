Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
A Hard Look At New York Community Bancorp After A 60% Drop

Summary

  • Why the stock dropped 60% and what the continuing issues are.
  • What management has done to shore up confidence.
  • Whether the stock is investible at the current level.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) stock dropped 60% from its earnings announcement on January 31, 2024 to February 8, 2024, then recovered 17% on February 9th. However, it is still down 53%. This article will go over;

  • Why it dropped.

Tipranks.com shows stock returns from my articles have averaged over 32% over a one year period. I was the Credit Manager for a mid-sized publicly traded bank and retired early in 2013. Despite never working in the industry, I took and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. I usually only write about stocks that are my best ideas and I have a position in. I traditionally have invested in and written about small and micro cap deep value stocks. As an investor you can get an edge in researching and talking to management of small and micro cap companies that have little or no analyst coverage. About 50-75% of my portfolio are deep value stocks, primarily microcaps. That is historically where I have had the best returns.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NYCB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (25)

C
CPA022784
Today, 11:28 AM
Comments (1.89K)
Decided not to read the ten or so SA articles that preceded this one, waiting for someone who actually knows what they are talking about. Very nice recap, but not super concerned about credit quality of #1, #2 or #5 as their credit policies, procedures, occupancy, average size, geographic dispersion, etc. as outlined in the last Q and recent presentation are very good. All delinquency levels remain quite low. As a result, I'm not too concerned about #4 either, as I don't believe they will use a lot of the reserves they just established. Recall that large portions were QFRs and not based on delinquencies, losses or model results. They had the odd benefit of establishing tons of liquidity (issues #3 and #6) to meet the Cat 4 liquidity buffer requirements, which has now proved useful to dampen concerns about deposit flight and liquidity stresses.

As I have commented in other articles, I believe that these actions were largely as management stated to prepare for Cat 4 status and mid-year stress testing (which had to be reflected in the YE23 balance sheet), and not some massive indication of CRE issues across all regional banks. That said, as you note above, I am very disappointed that they waited 9 months to implement these changes (and did not use the huge bargain purchase gain back in March 2023). IMO, that delay is inexcusable and is the result of massive miscommunication from management, at the least, and huge incompetence, at the worst. It will probably come out in the wash, but I will be curious about the Fed approval for Flagstar and FDIC for Signature as both regulatory entities had to know the details of the bank's risk management function, capital and reserve levels before granting approvals (and didn't just figure it out in December). In many ways, the passage of 3 quarterly reports with no mention of Cat 4 issues and the regulatory approvals may have given false signals to the market that the bank was appropriately prepared for Cat 4.

They have lots of options at their disposal to shrink the bank somewhat and offload some risk, many of which were reportedly underway prior to the 4Q release, and I expect these actions will bolster sentiment. Some high profile new hires in the second and third lines of defense would help also. Nevertheless, the higher liquidity, reserves and lower dividend are here to stay as long as they remain over $100B. I will be interested to see if these recent actions will prove sufficient as they report for the next few quarters and publish the results of the stress test in late June.
S
Sophomoric
Today, 11:24 AM
Comments (35)
Thanks for the read. I'm in for a nice size position. I think collecting around 4 points for a couple of years while they shake off growing pains is good for me. I'm thinking initial invest to double in 2-3yrs.
bill h illify profile picture
bill h illify
Today, 11:01 AM
Comments (7.52K)
Item No 2 is the issue…loans secured by office buildings…
y
ynwa90
Today, 11:28 AM
Comments (1.4K)
@bill h illify well known before the 60% drop, so that is not the issue for this instance
t
tfizzle
Today, 10:56 AM
Comments (265)
I took out a moderate position under $4 and happy so far. Like you I'm in for a short term trade. Not sure it will be back up to the $8 target, but if it gets past 5 and closer to 6, I'll be looking to trim.
l
linkdonald
Today, 10:55 AM
Comments (4.92K)
Good presentation of the situation including the insightful comments. I would note one statement that calls for another view and that is that a purchase represents a short term investment. While the stock can certainly be traded, as many are, on new information from time to time, the board seems clearly focused on a long term solution to problems. It would appear that survival of the bank is dependent on a sound plan moving forward and not on short term patches. Part of the plan will naturally have to take into consideration of the environment in which it operates tp include regulatory and political factors. Investors will require a considerable amount of patience but can receive a proper reward for that patience.
Jeremy Blum profile picture
Jeremy Blum
Today, 11:35 AM
Comments (5.99K)
@linkdonald I didn’t advise against a long term position. It’s just that I am in it short term under a specific strategy I call capitulation. Have been quite successful with this strategy. I also currently own ADM under the same strategy. Capitulation is usually a short term strategy.

Incidentally, this is one of the few articles I have written on SA for a stock I have a short term plan for. But I do a lot of short term trades.
S
Sam_12
Today, 10:55 AM
Comments (1.94K)
This is the best article I've read about the Company. I've taken small positions in the bank. The bank is going to be fine long term. Right now, the BOD and management are fighting for its survival. They could sell the bank and get nothing. They want to right the ship, and if sale is in the cards, sell from a position of strength.

Regulators require all banks to have capital plans. Those plans are reviewed, tweaked if necessary, and reapproved annually.

Adding capital by selling stock is one of the things that Companies most abhor because the existing share base who has lost not only dividends will now lose relative ownership in the Company. The author is correct, however, that this can actually help share price. The Company needs to become safe and secure in the eyes of the regulators sooner rather than later. Achieving this asap helps share price in general.

Question is w/n the regulators will approve the next quarter dividend or require the bank to cancel it. That's above my paygrade, but I would think that the capital plan calls for selling assets, shrinking the balance sheet and canceling dividend - before issuing additional capital.
Jeremy Blum profile picture
Jeremy Blum
Today, 11:40 AM
Comments (5.99K)
@Sam_12 regarding the sale of stock, I don’t believe that is being discussed right now. I say that because the insider window would be closed and the insiders just bought a lot of stock.
B
Bank2023
Today, 10:34 AM
Comments (21)
The preferred shares should pay a reasonable tax preference return during the rebuild period; these dividends could total 25 to 30 percent during the time NYCB needs to return to being a healthy bank. The preferred share price could also earn a similar appreciation. The CEF1 is now 9% and needs to improve to 10%. Try estimating three years to accomplish the task. That results in a 60% return at a 20% plus tax rate.

Do risks nearly justify that high return? I believe they do not. The preferred shares are currently priced too low.
h
heshar
Today, 10:24 AM
Comments (262)
Thank you for the perspective.
b
blacksaleem
Today, 10:23 AM
Comments (2.54K)
Residential Rental in NYC is tight. Only a 1 percent vacancy rate. NYC office exposure would all have to go bad at once to be consequential. NYC has a long history of making strong comebacks when the chips are down. The attitude has changed in NYC. The populace wants law and order and the politicians have gotten the message. Earnings will be under pressure over the coming quarters, but that will ultimately reverse as well. I think NYCB is a great investment at its current price level.
Matthew Senicola CRPC® profile picture
Matthew Senicola CRPC®
Today, 10:23 AM
Comments (157)
I agree with your statement:
"There is an overhang on the stock as its former dividend investor base sells out."
It took this bank a long time to restore shareholder confidence following their past dividend cut and failed takeover of Astoria back in 2015-6. Growth has been anemic for years following that debacle, but the dividend remained stable. This bank has old roots and has been a staple in the local community for years. With a 70% dividend cut and a sloppy balance sheet, it's hard to see a natural recovery in the short term, in my opinion. The main attraction to NYCB had been its bond-like dividend.
At this stage, management has once again blindsided the investor base. Following the merger with Flagstar and adding in the Signature assets, they took on a steroid shot of new assets but continued to manage the company like a community bank.
Did they forget that they needed to shore up adequate reserves since passing the $100 billion dollar mark in assets? This is gross negligence on a grand scale.
Jeremy Blum profile picture
Jeremy Blum
Today, 11:02 AM
Comments (5.99K)
@Matthew Senicola CRPC® Yes I totally agree they didn’t shore up loss reserves and capital when they had the golden opportunity.

You are referring to a $1.00/year dividend they paid for well over a decade if I recall correctly. It then got chopped to $0.68 because they didn’t have the growth to support $1.00. $0.68 was supportable. But a lot of the investor base dates to the $1.00 days when they got a huge dividend and no growth. NYCB had one of the biggest dividend investor bases out there, because, historically why else would you own it? But they recently decided to grow through acquisition. Hopefully it will work out, but right now they have major indigestion. I think it will eventually work out, but they may turnover their investor base.
H
HoffCapital.
Today, 10:18 AM
Comments (156)
Just FYI. No residental overbuilding In downstate NY. Not even close.
SkylineView profile picture
SkylineView
Today, 10:16 AM
Comments (1.03K)
"Many of the collateral properties are rent controlled..."
"Those that are not rent controlled may be a bigger issue due to overbuilding in recent years."

Again, more inaccurate information on the NYC rental market. Rent-controlled is a good thing for landlords because those units can still be renovated and brought to market rate when vacant -- a windfall, especially as control is mostly very old folks. Rent-stabilized is a 'bad' thing for speculating landlords, because those units can no longer be renovated and taken to market rate when vacant. Stabilized units outnumber controlled units, I believe. (I would recommend using the term 'rent-regulated', which applies to all types, for those who do not understand the difference.)

And as to residential overbuilding, NYC is in a housing crisis, no matter how much get's built, and quite a lot has been built, it's still incredibly difficult to find a rental apartment (preferably affordable). Over-building just doesn't exist, except maybe Billionaires Row, and is unlikely to ever exist without serious reworking of existing regs.

And last, concerning office buildings, some CR parking lots in outer boroughs are beginning to fill up, and landlords are beginning to again see parking issues.
Jeremy Blum profile picture
Jeremy Blum
Today, 10:36 AM
Comments (5.99K)
@SkylineView This is from their slide deck at the last earnings report.

"-49% of total multi-family portfolio is subject to some sort of rent regulations- We have $12.3 billion where rent regulated units are 50% or greater than the total
- We have $5.1 billion, where 100% of the units are rent regulated"

NYCB uses the term rent regulated instead of rent controlled.

Of the 49% subject to rent regulation, the majority has units that are not rent regulated.

Almost all of the rent regulated properties appear to be in NYC. That means the other 51% is mostly not in NYC, and a lot is in the Midwest. There has been overbuilding of multi-family on a nationwide scale. If its not a problem in NYC then thats a good thing for NYCB. Also, the overbuilding hasn't been bubble like, just exceeding demand.
SkylineView profile picture
SkylineView
Today, 10:41 AM
Comments (1.03K)
@Jeremy Blum Generally agree.

The one thing you may be missing is a building is not all or none. Most buildings have a mix of market rate, rent stabilized, and still some rent control. Even coop buildings have rent-regulated apartments where the coop owner is now the landlord bound by rent regs.

It's really quite complicated, as one might expect for a city of 8 million souls.
S
SUE2
Today, 10:16 AM
Comments (7.07K)
THANKS. When I read the title I said oh, no another article on NYCB. Yours was clear, well written and loaded with the how and whys. As far as rent controlled apartments in NY. It is yet another well intended government action that went nuts. Rent controlled apartments came about after world war two. Today due to INFLATION the allowed rents are FAR below FAIR MARKET value. My Uncle had one. His building went coop and he stayed as a renter. I recall him saying he could pass his rent controlled apartment to his kids. Another government plan gone nuts.
SkylineView profile picture
SkylineView
Today, 10:27 AM
Comments (1.03K)
@SUE2 He can only pass his apartment on to his children if they are willing to live with their old man for two years. And all buildings have cameras now, so landlords have ways of checking.

A lot of folks chiming in concerning NYC rental market about which they know very little.
h
hochd
Today, 11:19 AM
Comments (72)
@SkylineView creating some nice information asymmetry, right?!
SkylineView profile picture
SkylineView
Today, 11:28 AM
Comments (1.03K)
@SkylineView For anyone who truly wants to know more about rent regulation and its history in NYC:

rentguidelinesboard.cityofnewyork.us/...

"The enhanced value of residential buildings in New York is, thus, in large part, attributable to government intervention. To give a stark (if somewhat fanciful) illustration, if the City sold Central Park to private developers the value of residential units bordering the park would plummet, housing would be more abundant, and Manhattan, in general, would be a more affordable but far less attractive place to live."
j
jdorilio
Today, 10:10 AM
Comments (14)
Agreed. I did the same thing, put on a moderate long for a shorter term trade.
Redneck_Capital profile picture
Redneck_Capital
Today, 9:58 AM
Comments (152)
100% agree and I reckon I will load up each time it hits $4 until market wakes up and realizes that this is shooting fish in a barrel prices 😁
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

