Bireme Capital - British American Tobacco: At Mere 6x Earnings, One Of The Cheapest Stocks We Own

Fund Letter Stock Ideas
Summary

  • We initiated a new long position in British American Tobacco.
  • BTI trades at a mere 6x earnings, and is one of the cheapest stocks we own.
  • We assume BTI would lose the equivalent of about 40% of US menthol sales if the product is banned.
  • But even in that scenario, the stock is too cheap, and we plan to buy more if the stock drops materially on final news of the ban.

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)

We initiated a new long position in British American Tobacco ('BAT'). While BAT is in the consumer staples industry like some of our shorts, the

Comments (4)

bk14857
bk14857
Today, 11:06 AM
Comments (382)
Position started at $29.60
maudie
maudie
Today, 9:47 AM
Comments (952)
Banning menthol would be viewed as racist against Democrats loyal voting block. Might be fun to watch their reaction though.
T
The Reasonable Man
Today, 9:25 AM
Comments (859)
Good write up. No mention of BAT’s recent decision to sell a portion of its stake in ITC? That will certainly allow the company to pay down a large chunk of debt and perhaps buyback shares. Long BTI
n
nyle alexla
Today, 9:11 AM
Comments (912)
Bti best tobacco industry.
