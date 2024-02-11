SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

We initiated a new long position in British American Tobacco ('BAT'). While BAT is in the consumer staples industry like some of our shorts, the valuation is vastly different. After falling 25% this year, BAT trades at a mere 6x earnings, and is one of the cheapest stocks we own. This appears to be a case of social conformity bias, as ESG-blinded investors are ignoring the company's brands, valuation, and strength in next-generation products.

BAT was formed in 1902 and owns some of the most beloved tobacco brands in the world, including Camel, Lucky Strike, Dunhill, and Newport. While tobacco use is on the decline, these brands (via annual price increases), generate a stable 8b GBP in profits. We think the stock is undervalued based on the earnings power of these brands alone.

But what sets BAT apart from all tobacco companies not named Philip Morris (PM) is its position in reduced risk products. These products deliver nicotine in a variety of ways other than burning tobacco. The most common reduced risk product in the US is e-cigarettes or "vapes," which aerosolize a nicotine-filled liquid to create a vapor that is inhaled. This method of consuming nicotine, which does not involve ash, tar, and all of the cancer-causing chemicals known to be present in cigarette smoke, is vastly safer than smoking cigarettes. The UK's Department of Health, in an extensive meta-analysis, stated that e-cigarettes appear to be "at least 95% safer than cigarettes." BAT is the world leader in e-cigarettes, having unseated Juul as the largest brand in the US. Their e-cigarettes have over $1b in worldwide sales per year.

BAT is also the leader in "modern oral" nicotine pouches outside of the US. Like e-cigarettes, nicotine pouches deliver pure nicotine sans tobacco, and function as a safer and cleaner form of chewing tobacco. While still small relative to the cigarette market, sales from these pouches have been growing quickly. In the US, the most popular brand is Zyn. Zyn's popularity enticed Philip Morris to pay 21x EBITDA for its parent company, Swedish Match. But while BAT is finding it difficult to compete with Zyn in the US, they are having success elsewhere. Revenues of their modern oral products were up 42% in the first half of 2023, to 241m GBP.

We think BAT is likely to generate 5b GBP of annual sales from reduced risk products within the next few years. By 2030, these products may account for 40% of the company's revenue. At that point, the traditional story of tobacco companies causing harm will be flipped on its head, and BAT's less harmful products will be saving millions of lives by allowing people to quit smoking. Nicotine itself may lose some of its stigma, given that it is responsible for essentially zero of the physical harm from tobacco products. At that point it would not shock us if BAT traded up to 15-20x PE ratio, in line with the broader market.

A key risk for BAT is the potential for a ban on menthol cigarettes in the US, something which the FDA says it will do. Contrary to BAT's claims that the firm can retain 80+% of its menthol customers following a ban, we assume they lose the equivalent of about 40% of US menthol sales if the product is banned. Even in that scenario, the stock is too cheap, and we plan to buy more if the stock drops materially on final news of the ban.

