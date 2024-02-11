Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
QQQ: Collection Of Best Ideas

Feb. 11, 2024
Ricardo Fernandez
Ricardo Fernandez
Summary

  • The Invesco QQQ ETF is a collection of best ideas with fast-growing and profitable companies rising to the top and displacing mature lower-growth ones.
  • The QQQ has consistently beaten the S&P 500 post Dot Com implosion.
  • The current portfolio has strong revenue growth, increasing net margins, and a 21% EPS growth rate.
  • Valuation: While high at 30x PE YE24 is not absurd relative to EPS growth at a 1.8x PEG.

USA Men"s Basketball, 1992 Summer Olympics

Neil Leifer/Neil Leifer Collection via Getty Images

The NASDAQ (National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations) is synonymous with technology, volatility, and high returns. It was not always this way but since the great financial crisis (GFC) or great recession, the Nasdaq 100 (

Ricardo Fernandez
Ricardo Fernandez
Experience is difficult to learn. After 30 plus years of critically analyzing the nuts and bolts of businesses as diverse as airlines, oil, retail, mining to fintech and ecommerce plus the macro, monetary and political drivers. I continue to immensely enjoy learning and applying my experience to unravel, comprehend and benefit from new ideas, technology, innovation and business models. In addition, living through multiple crises, tequila, Asia, dotcom, 9/11, the great recession and the Covid19 pandemia, plus a stint at entrepreneurialism (Export, Factoring and Printing) provides for an extraordinary base of experience to be applied across multiple disciplines.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

siestadreamer
siestadreamer
Today, 11:34 AM
Thanks for a different look at QQQ, @Ricardo Fernandez. Lotsa helpful information in the tables that you provided.
c
199chamber
Today, 10:52 AM
Yes there seems to be no stopping this tech boom. That being said would it be wise to go with qqqm with a slightly lower expense ratio and virtually the same holdings and returns?
j
jb2022
Today, 11:04 AM
@199chamber Yes, go with QQQM instead and enjoy the lower expense ratio.
Ricardo Fernandez
Ricardo Fernandez
Today, 11:19 AM
@199chamber hi, yes. Qqq is more for trading.
