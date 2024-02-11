Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
GreenWood Investors - Correios De Portugal: Best Days Undeniably Lie Ahead

Fund Letter Stock Ideas
Summary

  • CTT's operating profit is set to hit a company record in about a year’s time, given the capital markets day guidance of €100-120 million in EBIT in 2025.
  • As CTT held price and reinvested in quality of service throughout the heat of the moment, it has re-accelerated its market share conquest on the Iberian Peninsula.
  • Every day that goes by with it trading for less than half of fair value means the share count will likely be considerably less.

Operations At A CTT-Correios de Portugal SA Sorting Office As Government May Sell Stake In Postal Service

Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Correios De Portugal, S.A / CTT (OTCPK:CTTOF)

We could say the same for CTT, which is entering its 504th year as an organization. Operating profit is set to hit

