The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR)
Burford Capital is a ~$3.2 billion market cap litigation finance company. We were long Burford for much of 2023, and we increased the size of the position in Q4. Burford is the world’s largest litigation finance firm and has a history of realizing 30% IRRs on its investments. Burford’s core business funds the expenses related to a claim in exchange for a share of the ultimate damages.
We see multiple ways for this investment to work.
First, Burford won a ~$6.2 billion (and counting given interest accrual; ~2x its current market cap) claim of damages against the Republic of Argentina following a ruling by the Southern District of New York in September in connection with a favorable ruling in the YPF/ Petersen and Eton Park cases.
The market is applying a considerable discount (we’d argue giving zero credit) to this judgement due to Argentina’s financial situation, but we believe the probability of a deal being struck between Argentina and Burford is high.
We believe Argentina will come to the negotiating table for two primary reasons:
- newly elected President Milei is a game-changer for this situation since he’s made public comments supporting payment, a 180 degree shift from historical administrations in Argentina;
- Argentina is reliant on the IMF and global bond investors for financing to run the country, and bond investors will require clarity on how the Burford claims will be resolved ahead of a likely restructuring of Argentina sovereign debt – this presents a natural catalyst and leverage for Burford to bring Argentina to the negotiating table within the next 12 months as the sovereign debt maturity wall approaches.
Beyond this case, we believe Burford’s broad portfolio of cases is underappreciated today, and they will continue to put points on the board as they work through the litigation backlog that moved slowly through the courts during COVID, temporarily depressing the value of its portfolio and earnings power. Additionally, the company has other potential windfall cases in the pipeline including the case it is handling for the food giant Sysco against its suppliers for price-fixing.
Ultimately, we view Burford’s valuation today as attractive even if you exclude the Argentina/YPF claim, creating an asymmetric return profile given our assessment of the Argentina situation.
|
Disclaimer:
The information presented is for discussion and educational purposes only and is not intended to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein.
While Jackson Peak Capital (Jackson Peak) believes all information herein is from reliable sources, no representation or warranty can be made with respect to its completeness or accuracy. Any projections, market outlooks, or estimates in these materials are forward-looking statements and are based upon internal analysis and certain assumptions, which reflect the views of Jackson Peak and should not be construed to be indicative of actual events that will occur. As such, the information may change in the future should any of the economic or market conditions Jackson Peak used to base its assumptions change.
The description of investment strategies in these materials is intended to be a summary and should not be considered an exhaustive and complete description of the potential investment strategies used by Jackson Peak discussed herein. Varied investment strategies may be added or subtracted from Jackson Peak in accordance with related Investment Advisory Contracts by Jackson Peak in its sole and absolute discretion.
Any specific security or investment examples in these materials are meant to serve as examples of Jackson Peak’s investment process only. There is no assurance that Jackson Peak will make any investments with the same or similar characteristics as any investments presented. Jackson Peak may buy, sell, sell short, cover, change the form of its investment, or completely exit from its investment in its portfolio holdings at any time for any or no reason.
Jackson Peak hereby disclaims any duty to provide updates or changes to the analyses contained herein including, without limitation, the manner or type of any Jackson Peak investment. The investments are presented for discussion purposes only. The reader should not assume that any investments identified were or will be profitable or that any investment recommendations or investment decisions we make in the future will be profitable.
Any index or benchmark comparisons herein are provided for informational purposes only and should not be used as the basis for making an investment decision. You should not rely on these materials as the basis upon which to make an investment decision. There can be no assurance that investment objectives will be achieved. Clients must be prepared to bear the risk of a loss of their investment.
Past performance is not indicative of future results. Performance metrics herein reference those under Jackson
Peak’s standard fee arrangement and represent those managed according to Jackson Peak’s long/short strategy for those above the firm’s account minimum size. Results may vary for clients depending on timing and other factors, and all clients should refer to their own statements. All performance figures are unaudited and are subject to change. Source data for Jackson Peak Capital Returns and the MSCI ACWI is Interactive Brokers. Source data for the HFRX Equity Hedge Index is the index published by HFR on its website.
