Burford Capital: Valuation Attractive Even Excluding The Argentina/YPF Claim

Feb. 11, 2024
Summary

  • Burford won a ~$6.2 billion (and counting given interest accrual; ~2x its current market cap) claim of damages against the Republic of Argentina.
  • We believe Burford’s broad portfolio of cases is underappreciated today, and they will continue to put points on the board.
  • We view Burford’s valuation today as attractive even if you exclude the Argentina/YPF claim, creating an asymmetric return profile given our assessment of the Argentina situation.

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital is a ~$3.2 billion market cap litigation finance company. We were long Burford for much of 2023, and we increased the size of the position in Q4. Burford

