Thesis

With fourth-quarter 2023 earnings results expected shortly, investors and potential investors will wonder if TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) can maintain the momentum it gained in the third quarter.

In its third-quarter earnings release, the company suggested it had turned a corner, with revenue and earnings again on the rise. The odds seem in its favor, and the likelihood of higher share prices is rising as well.

About TrueCar

This is a technology company that connects car buyers with a network of “Certified Dealers.” In its 10-K for 2022, it argues that it seeks to get more of the purchasing process online.

TrueCar offers “a diverse software ecosystem on a common technology infrastructure, powered by proprietary data and analytics.” It also operates its platform on a co-branded basis with 250 other companies (affinity partners); named examples are AARP, Sam’s Club (Walmart Inc. (WMT)), Navy Federal Credit Union, and American Express Company (AXP).

For consumers, the firm offers local pricing information down to the make, model, and trim of a car, as well as price offers on actual inventory from its network of dealers.

These Certified Dealers benefit by attracting “informed, in-market consumers” cost-effectively. It also serves OEMs, the major auto manufacturers, by allowing them to focus incentive spending more effectively.

Most of its revenue comes from dealers, either on a subscription basis or a per-car basis.

According to the third-quarter 2023 earnings release, its dealer network of new and used vehicles numbered 11,503 (down from 11,972 in the same quarter of 2022):

TRUE Q3-2023 metrics (TRUE earnings release)

The company also has a subsidiary, TrueCar Dealer Solutions, Inc., or TCDS, that provides trade and payment solutions. They include a program that provides consumers with information about the value of the vehicle they want to sell or trade-in, enabling them to get a guaranteed price before going to the dealership.

On February 8, 2024, the stock traded at $3.88 and had a market cap of $347.7 million.

Over the past few years, TrueCar has been buffeted by headwinds that affected most of the industry. COVID-19 caused it “significant economic disruptions”, which it was continuing to feel when its 10-K for 2022 was released in early 2023. Supply-chain problems led to a global shortage of automotive semiconductor chips. The recent run-up in interest rates was also a problem in late 2022 and early 2023. And, of course, there were challenges arising out of the automaker strikes last year.

Each of those headwinds is easing, and as CEO Jantoon Reigersman and CFO Oliver Foley wrote in the Q3-2023 stockholder letter, “The macroeconomic environment is showing signs of improving and both consumers and dealers are in increasingly greater need of TrueCar’s offerings.”

Competition

As would be expected, competition for consumer awareness and dealer marketing spend is intense, and the market is fragmented. TrueCar identifies five different streams of competition for consumer awareness:

Online auto sites and search engines, including Google or Alphabet Inc. (GOOG); Amazon.com (AMZN); and AutoTrader Group, Inc. (ATG).

Automaker sites such as those of General Motors Company (GM) and Ford Motor Company (F).

Online auto retailers, including Carvana Co. (CVNA) and CarMax, Inc. (KMX).

Membership-based car buying services such as Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST).

Offline auto classified listings such as those found in newspapers.

On the dealer side, competitors include online auto content publishers such as CarGurus, Inc. (CARG); lead generators such as AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO); online sites that sell cost-per click advertising such as Meta Platforms (META); and offline media such as radio, television, and direct mail.

TrueCar does not appear to have a moat; while it has some brand strength, given its ongoing advertising and marketing, the same can be said for many or all of its competitors. The same might be said of its intellectual property; with 73 issued U.S. patents and another 30 pending (at the end of 2022), all other online vehicle marketers will have some as well.

Current margins back up the assertion that it has few if any, competitive advantages. Its gross, EBITDA, and net margins are all negative. However, that could be changing with positive changes in the macroeconomic environment. The company said in the Q3-2023 letter to stockholders that it had just experienced its first year-over-year revenue growth in nine quarters, and achieved positive, adjusted EBITDA.

Margins

There are several reasons for its negative margins. For example, it is essentially a brokerage business, collecting what amounts to a finders’ fee for sending consumers to dealerships. And, with its emphasis on transparency in pricing, dealers have limited room for their margins, meaning those finder fees will be slim.

In the not-too-distant past, dealerships only needed to be concerned about local competition, then regional competition. But with today’s highly effective online marketers, such as TrueCar, they need to be competitive nationally. That reduces the amount of dealer profits that can be shared with lead providers.

The company has had a rocky history with the dealership community. As a Forbes article from 2017 noted, it needs a delicate balance between consumers and dealerships—and for many years TrueCar was too much on the side of consumers. That ruined its relationships with some dealers, which are the source of its revenue. That apparently has changed, but it would have affected past revenue, earnings, and margins.

Perhaps the biggest margin problem, though, has been economic and social issues that pulled down the numbers of vehicles sold. And it may be why there is currently some optimism about the company’s forthcoming earnings.

Growth

As the following 10-year chart of revenue and EPS shows, these two critical measures have mostly gone down over the past five years:

TRUE Revenue & EPS Chart (Seeking Alpha)

The downturn came in connection with the termination of its affinity agreement with USAA Federal Savings Bank in 2019. It represented approximately 29% of revenue in 2019 and 20% in 2020.

Note how earnings jumped in the third quarter of 2023, even though revenue remained relatively flat. That's an indication of more efficiency, although we cannot point at any specifics.

In the Q3 earnings release, the company pointed to a 50.3% increase in the inventory of new cars. It also reported that average new car incentives were up 129% year-over-year in September. Since then, we’ve seen an end to the United Auto Workers strike and further rollbacks in the interest rate.

TrueCar should also grow because of its own initiatives, as well as industry tailwinds. As it wrote in the release, “we envision a new, more comprehensive journey for consumers and dealers.” It added,

“We believe our focus on enabling transactions for both consumers and dealers through a more comprehensive journey, rather than selling page views, impressions or ads, will set us apart from our competition in new ways. Enabling the right consumer to find the right car with the right financing at the right dealer is essential to this experience, but actual online transaction enablement that includes the execution of key deal documents requires more than these components. Specifically, it requires an experience that integrates seamlessly with the processes and software relied upon by dealers, lenders and other third parties.”

Other initiatives listed in the release are what it calls its “unified flow,” so that its “checkout” flow more closely resembles a traditional online commerce checkout flow. In addition, there are initiatives that make it easier for consumers with limited or low credit scores to buy and for dealers to arrange financing. Another project involves making the car buying experience better for consumers with “Very Good” or “Excellent” credit scores. There is an EV initiative aimed at helping consumers buy electric vehicles and helping dealers sell their EV inventory. And it has signed an affinity agreement with Car and Driver magazine, with its 18 million unique monthly visitors.

Summing up, TrueCar has both macroeconomic and internal catalysts for top and bottom-line improvements. As a result, it has three-year aspirational goals: By the end of 2026, it wants annual revenue of more than $300 million (almost double the $161.5 million of 2022) and more than 10% free cash flow.

If it meets those targets, it expects a combined revenue growth and free cash flow margin of at least 40% by the end of 2026. That’s 40%, as in the Rule of 40, a financial metric used in the SaaS (Software as a Service) industry. It measures a software company’s success in a standard way, across growth and profitability, while recognizing the weighted importance of growth and profitability depends on where a company is in its lifecycle. A combined score of more than 40 is considered a success.

Management and strategy

President and CEO Jantoon Reigersman joined TrueCar as Chief Financial Officer before becoming its Chief Operating Officer and then Chief Executive Officer. Prior to joining the company, he was CFO at two other companies. He has two degrees in International Business Administration and began his career at Morgan Stanley.

Chief Financial Officer Oliver Foley is described as having had over 10 years of experience in corporate finance and strategy roles in several high-growth consumer brands. Previously, he held senior positions at a vehicle subscription company.

The implicit strategic goal is to become a profitable growth company.

Specifically, by the end of 2026, it wants to generate at least $300 million in annual revenue and have free cash flow of more than 10%. Achieving those goals would allow it to meet or surpass the 40% milestone.

Can it achieve those goals? It should be able to, for several reasons. First, those economic headwinds it has been bucking for several years have eased, at least for the time being. Second, it is financially solid, with $145 million in cash and cash equivalents—and no debt. Third, the Q3-2023 release notes that TrueCar believes it has revenue opportunities through regaining dealers it lost in recent years.

Valuation

TrueCar’s earnings have been negative since the second quarter of 2021, meaning none of the traditional earnings-based valuation ratios, such as P/E and PEG, are available.

Instead, we’ll look at forward earnings estimates to assess share prices. The company itself believes it has turned a corner, as articulated in this statement in the Q3 earnings release,

“We have surpassed our guidance. We are back to year-over-year revenue growth for the first time in nine quarters and achieved positive adjusted EBITDA a quarter earlier than originally indicated in our previous guidance. We have a clear vision, and we are working hard to realize it.”

The five Wall Street analysts who follow TrueCar expect its revenue to grow by 20% in 2024:

TRUE revenue estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Three of those analysts have provided earnings estimates, and the average is a 91.2% improvement:

TRUE EPS estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Despite the optimism about earnings, they’re pessimistic about the average share price:

TRUE price targets (Seeking Alpha)

The analysts have been relatively accurate with their target prices over the past five years:

TRUE target & actual prices chart (Seeking Alpha)

If anything, the chart suggests they have been slightly too bullish, perhaps because investors see negative earnings. When it comes to ratings, over the past 90 days, they have issued two Buys and three Holds. The Quants have a Hold rating and the one Seeking Alpha analyst to cover the stock over the past 90 days has a Hold rating as well.

I’m going to be a bit more bullish and give TrueCar a Buy rating. The macro environment has improved, it has launched several growth initiatives, and it has a solid balance sheet with no debt and $145.5 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Even if the stock grows by the projected 20% increase in revenue, that would push the price up to $4.54 by the end of this year. If it increases by the projected 91.2% in EPS growth, that would imply a price of $7.42, which seems unlikely, especially since EPS is expected to still be negative.

Risks

TrueCar is a technology company and thus faces risks from new technology that may be more effective, efficient, or even disruptive. If the company can keep growing its free cash flow, providing more funding for research and development, this may be less of a risk.

The auto industry as a whole has suffered several disruptions since 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic. No doubt there will be more challenges, although we don’t know of what severity, but TrueCar’s ability to handle them should be mitigated somewhat if it can stay debt-free and carry lots of cash.

The loss of affinity partners could hurt the company. As observed in the 10-K, the quality of its leads diminished in 2020, when its affinity partnership with USAA Federal Savings Bank took effect. That loss had what the firm called “material adverse effects.”

The information and data that makes TrueCar useful to consumers comes from the large number of dealership and affinity partnerships. Any significant loss of them would lessen the value it offers consumers.

Growth plans could be stymied by an inability to execute and operations could be rendered less effective by internal failures or by external forces such as cyberattacks.

Conclusion

I believe TrueCar will provide more good news in its Q4-2023 earnings report, and in the rest of the year. It has no debt and ample cash to implement multiple growth initiatives, making me confident it will continue to grow its top and bottom lines.

In light of the EPS estimates, I expect the share price to grow significantly this year, and therefore, have given it a Buy rating.