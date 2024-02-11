Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rate Cuts For 2024? How About None? Is None Okay For Stocks?

Feb. 11, 2024 8:35 PM ETNASDAQ 100-Index (NDX)QQQ, SNAP, PINS, PLTR, TSLA, COIN, TSLA:CA, TLT2 Comments
David H. Lerner profile picture
David H. Lerner
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The market may experience a bit of a sell-off before any rate cuts occur, possibly in response to higher unemployment or evidence of inflation.
  • The possibility of no rate cuts in 2024 could become a narrative among stock market participants as the 10-year Treasury Bond rises.
  • The upcoming CPI and PPI data releases could reveal a slowing rate of inflation, but there is a possibility of an uptick in the CPI, which could impact stock prices.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Group Mind Investing get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Cutting the budget - Scissors and dollar

PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The quick answer is yes the market rallies anyway, though not straight up

First, the market goes higher before this notion becomes part of the overall narrative, and then we have a bit of a sell-off. My

Have you ever bought a stock that everyone's saying is great, only to find you bought near or at the all-time high that stock dropped 20% immediately? What happened? By the time the average stock purchaser gets a stock idea, usually, it's already overbought. 

If this sounds like you, join our community Group Mind Investing which adheres to a Cash Management Discipline approach. We watch the market for you and uncover fresh trading and investing ideas. We identify sectors, trends, and individual stocks. You learn how and when to target a stock, buy, and sell. Try our 2-week trial

This article was written by

David H. Lerner profile picture
David H. Lerner
29.74K Followers

David H. Lerner is an analyst with a decade of experience utilizing his professional background in software consulting and technology to identify market trends and provide long and short trade ideas. David employs a combination of technical analysis and market psychology to capitalize on narratives for outsized returns. He also utilizes “Cash Management Discipline,” a simple trading style to hedge against the volatility of today’s market climate.

He leads the investing group Group Mind Investing where he uncovers actionable trading and investing ideas nearly every day. Other features include: long and short swing trade alerts, daily macro analysis, weekly articles, and chat for community interaction and questions. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AFRM, PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

k
kevn1111
Yesterday, 9:55 PM
Comments (12.16K)
Cuts will happen. I have always been a second half person. Just need more data. No need to be early. But I do love my cash making 5%. Certainly better for retirees.
500MPH profile picture
500MPH
Yesterday, 9:09 PM
Comments (2.64K)
Rates are right where they need to stay.
Even higher wouldn’t hurt.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NDX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NDX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NDX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.