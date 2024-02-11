Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AMD: Ready To Conquer The AI Boom

HedgeMix profile picture
HedgeMix
1.03K Followers

Summary

  • The market for AI is expected to grow twentyfold by 2030, up to nearly two trillion USD, and AMD is perfectly positioned to benefit from that.
  • AMD offers a strong product portfolio within AI, with Ryzen CPUs now powering more than 90% of AI-enabled PCs in the market.
  • The battle of AI will be between AMD and Nvidia, and AMD is priced at less than 1/6th of Nvidia, making it a real bargain.

Artificial Intelligence processor unit. Powerful Quantum AI component on PCB motherboard with data transfers.

da-kuk

The vast untapped growth opportunity of AI

We all know that AI will play an increasingly important role in society. The market for AI is expected to grow twentyfold by 2030 up to nearly two trillion USD. With this

This article was written by

HedgeMix profile picture
HedgeMix
1.03K Followers
Stock analysis brought to you by Jacques Georget. The analysis is based on a careful review of the growth prospects of each company. For valuation purposes, I often use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model, sharing valuable insight on cash flow generation under different business models.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

E
EQDIS999
Yesterday, 9:03 PM
Comments (111)
Thanks for the insights.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AMD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.