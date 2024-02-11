Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Prospect Capital: 13.4% Dividend Yield, But Will NAV Dip Forever?

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
10.74K Followers

Summary

  • Prospect Capital saw its NAV per share fall by 33 cents year-over-year during its recently reported quarter.
  • Dividend coverage at 133% remains significant, but it is down from 150% a year ago.
  • Net investment income per share dipped by 3 cents year-over-year, with the outlook for a recovery made dark with Fed rate cuts on the horizon.

Aerial view of a yacht in a storm with a dramatic sky

Anton Petrus/Moment via Getty Images

The stability of Prospect Capital's (NASDAQ:PSEC) net asset value was at stake going into its fiscal 2024 second-quarter earnings. This figure had been dipping in the quarters preceding and fell by 33 cents to

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
10.74K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Code Talker Market Analysis profile picture
Code Talker Market Analysis
Yesterday, 9:38 PM
Comments (8.25K)
"To be clear, if PSEC saw its NAV decline during what will likely be retrospectively viewed as the golden age of BDCs, it will most likely see a decline when base interest rates normalize at markedly lower rates."

This.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PSEC Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PSEC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PSEC
--
PSEC.PR.A
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.