RapidEye

Introduction

Ever since Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) spun-off from its parent company, I've kept a close eye on them. Honestly, shortly after the spin-off, I opened a position but quickly closed it. The only reason why was to allocate those funds into what I deemed to be better stocks at the time. Sometimes I can be overly optimistic about things, especially when it comes to investing. I liked the spin-off idea and because they elected to pay a $0.20 dividend, I've kept tabs on the company. In this article, I explore the company's financials, outlook, and dividend safety to see if it's a worthy investment or if investors should stay away.

Why Kenvue?

Kenvue became an independent company in August of 2023 spinning off from parent company Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). Most investors know JNJ as being one of the most well-known brands in the world. So, when the spin-off was announced, I liked the idea. I also liked the price of the company at the time.

The company carries products that are considered iconic that most of us use on a daily basis. If you check your household, I'm sure you currently have and/or use some of their products. These brands include Aveeno, BAND-AID, Tylenol, and my daily user, Listerine.

Some of these are products used by consumers daily, so the company has a strong portfolio of products. Consumers consistently buy items like Tylenol and Motrin. And Neutrogena products for their skin. And when your allergies kick in, or you're feeling under the weather and you buy medicines like Benadryl or Sudafed. So, Kenvue products are considered necessities & essential parts of our everyday lives and will be for the foreseeable future.

Solid Year

Kenvue, despite their association with one of the strongest companies in the world, has not blown investor's socks off with great numbers. But their financials were solid. In Q2, net sales were $4.0 billion, while adjusted EPS was $0.32 during the quarter. Following in Q3, both declined slightly, with net sales dropping slightly to $3.9 billion. Adjusted EPS also dropped slightly by a penny to $0.31.

During their latest Q4 earnings the company reported full-year EPS of $1.29. Net sales of $3.7 billion missed slightly by $90 million and continued to decline quarter-over-quarter. Despite the miss, gross-profit margins increased to 58.4% quarter-over-quarter from 57.5%. Again, not overly impressive, but some solid numbers.

Their segments also saw some decent growth over the year. Self-Care delivered 8.4% organic growth, while Essential Health grew ahead of management's expectations with 3.6% organic growth. In Skin Health & Beauty, organic growth was lower at just 1.8%.

Management attested the disappointing growth to missteps around in-store execution in the U.S., which they plan to address in 2024. Organic sales also declined 2.4% during the fourth quarter. But, with net sales growing 3.3% to $15.4 billion from last year, all in all, 2023 was a solid year for the company.

Dividend Safety

The company's free cash flows allowed them to initiate a $0.20 dividend late last year. For the full-year the company brought in $2.7 billion in free cash flow, giving them a conservative payout ratio of 64%. The company paid out $766 million in dividends for the full-year.

Net income also increased quarter-over-quarter from $430 million to $586 million in Q4, bringing the total to $2.4 billion for the year. And despite their short dividend track record, the starting dividend of $0.20 isn't bad considering the price and safe payout ratio.

Furthermore, the company announced a share repurchase program to buy back 27 million shares in Q3 due to their strong cash flow generation. With their first full-year in the books, I expect management to repurchase shares at opportune times in the coming months. This will likely drive earnings growth while decreasing the amount of cash flow required to sustain the dividend. In turn, this will allow the company to grow the dividend for the foreseeable future.

Solid Balance Sheet

Something that has impressed me is how they further strengthened their balance sheet with their strong cash flows. They managed to decrease their leverage ratio from 2.5x to just 2.2x in Q4, which I think was impressive considering the dynamic macro backdrop.

They also have an A credit rating, so, Kenvue is doing all the right things you'd like to see from a dividend paying company. This is in comparison to peer Haleon (HLN) who own brands like Advil and Theraflu. The company had a net-debt-to adjusted EBITDA ratio above 3x at the end of their Q3 earnings.

By reducing debt and buying back shares, the company has a better chance of generating cash flow to continue growing the dividend by focusing on their debt. Especially since they're a newly formed company. And with nearly $8.3 billion in total debt, down from $8.9 billion, and a cash balance of $1.1 billion, their debt load is very manageable currently. But this is something investors should keep a close eye on going forward.

Current Valuation

KVUE currently has a P/E of less than 16x, below the sector median of nearly 18x, signaling it may be undervalued. As a new spin-off and with the soft outlook management issued during Q4 earnings, I suspect the stock's price will trade around these levels for some time. Additionally, they dropped from above $20 a share when they released earnings.

But for a consumer staple company like KVUE, I think the current valuation of $19.33 a share is attractive, considering a lot of consumer staples trade upward of 20x - 25x earnings. Although management issued soft guidance, I think the company can see some price appreciation during the 2H of the year if rates fall and consumer confidence & demand increase.

Furthermore, they expect amplified innovation through demand generation activities with consumers to positively impact results in the second half of the year as well, eventually driving the share price higher. If you're a long-term investor, I think Kenvue's price presents a great buying opportunity. Wall Street also rates the stock a buy, with a price target of $23.36 and a high of $26.

Seeking Alpha

Risks

One risk investors face holding Kenvue is the short track record of the spun-off business. Because of this, any uncertainty surrounding the company will likely cause the share price to experience volatility. I think the market is still unsure what to make of them, but as previously mentioned, if you're a long-term investor, then Kenvue is definitely worth a look.

Another risk for KVUE is weaker consumer demand in China. Softness in the market impacted their financials, and management expects headwinds to continue into the first half of this year. Because of this, organic growth is expected to be flat during the first quarter. If so, this will likely also continue to suppress the share price going forward. But if inflation continues to trend downward, this could lead to better numbers in the coming quarters, likely driving the share price upward.

Investor Takeaway

Although Kenvue failed to overly impress investors, the company still posted some solid numbers during the year in my opinion. Considering the macro environment and softness in China, this has led to the share price falling to below $20, giving investors with a long-term outlook a great entry price.

Furthermore, the company currently has a conservative payout ratio and a strong balance sheet that management has focused on de-leveraging in 2023. They also initiated a buyback program in Q3, and I expect management to take advantage in 2024 buying back shares, returning additional cash to shareholders.

Even with soft guidance issued for 2024 and headwinds expected to continue into the first half of the year, KVUE presents a compelling buying opportunity. Currently, they have a well-covered dividend, initiated a buyback program, and an A-rated balance sheet; all great things you want to see from a business standpoint. But due to their short track record, I rate them a speculative buy.