Laurence Dutton

Summary

Following my coverage of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT), which I upgraded to a buy rating as I became comfortable with the premium valuation that the stock was trading at because the business risk has abated and the growth outlook is a lot more stable, this post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock. For a start, the stock went in the right direction, increasing from $429 to $462 today, an 8% gain since my writeup in November. I reiterate my buy rating for IT as the 4Q23 performance was amazing and the fundamental outlook is positive for FY24/25.

Investment thesis

IT 4Q23 revenue grew 5.4% to $1.586 billion, in line with consensus, ending the year with total revenue of $5.9 billion (modestly ahead of my FY23 expectation). Within revenue, research revenue grew 5.5% y/y, driven by a research contract value [CV] increment of 7.7% y/y (6.3% growth in global technology sales [GTS] and 12.9% growth in global business sales [GBS]). However, consulting revenue declined by 7%, while conference revenue grew by 13.8%. That said, research is still the key focus of the business, as it generates the largest share of total revenue. Moving downwards, EBITDA margins contracted 360 bps y/y to 24.4% due to a return of normalized investment activity but outperformed consensus expectations of 22.5%. EPS came in at $3.04, also beating the consensus of $2.83.

I remain positive that IT will see growth acceleration in the coming years as the growth indicators remain supportive. Of the many indicators and data, the one that gave me the biggest confidence was that the enterprise functional leader CV within Research grew double-digit in 4Q23. In addition, the growth was fairly consistent throughout 4Q and 2023, which indicates that the performance or growth wasn't caused by an unusual surge in demand (e.g., a handful of large contracts) and that the underlying demand has essentially stabilized. I anticipate the growth phase to commence in FY24, as evidenced by the research segment's strong new business trends (including tech vendors), with enterprise functional leaders experiencing new business up mid-teens y/y and tech vendors experiencing new business up high single digits in the quarter. It should also be noted that GTS and GBS both saw new business growth rates of 12-13% in 4Q23. In addition to supporting my belief that FY24 will be the growth phase, remarks made by management about how CV growth is expected to bottom out in 2024 and begin reaccelerating within the year support this view. With enterprise functional leaders accounting for around 75% of the total research CV, I am expecting the research segment to maintain its strong performance in FY24. In the research segment, it is worth mentioning that IT is now directing its efforts towards higher-quality traffic through its non-subscription research revenue, which accounts for approximately 6% of FY23 revenue. This involves helping small business buyers find software for their needs and helping sellers find customers. In my opinion, this is going to drive better pricing realization and growth over the long term as it takes a more active role in connecting demand to supply.

I fully support management's decision to boost sales force headcount in FY24 so that IT is better prepared for the next growth phase. To attract new customers, they plan to boost sales staff by the mid- to high-single-digits in 2024, with the possibility of quicker expansion depending on demand. Aside from research, another leading indicator that enterprises might be opening up their budgets to reignite tech-related spending is the 14% growth in IT's conference revenue in 4Q, which saw strong attendance trends. My logic for saying this is that attending conferences is unlikely to be one of the top priorities of a business; hence, for them to be willing to allocate budget for this, suggests they are scrutinizing less.

I have also turned more positive regarding IT's margin outlook given the performance in 4Q23. What IT showed me was that management has done a great job managing expenses despite a hot labor market (EBIT margin improved from 17.3% in 3Q23 to 19% in 4Q23). Looking ahead, with expectations for the labor market to ease (as the Fed delays rate cuts) and IT to continue accelerating growth, I expect margins to improve due to operating leverage.

Valuation

Own calculation

The upside is now less for IT after the strong rally, but I still think the return profile is attractive. My target price for IT, based on my model, is $578.46. I have become more confident that growth will accelerate in FY24 and FY25, with FY25 growth stronger than FY24 given that CV growth will trough somewhere in FY24 (as management commented). If we look back between FY10 and FY12, post-financial crisis, growth accelerated and remained elevated for a while, and I expect this to repeat this time around. A bigger change to my model is my margin expectations. I previously expected margins to reach mid-15% in FY24, but it surprised me with its 4Q23 performance, ending the year with a 15.3% net margin. As such, I pulled forward my expectations by 1 year, assuming that IT will recover to FY21 margin in FY25. Performance, leading indicators, management's commentary, and guidance all point to a positive outlook, which I believe will help in supporting the current premium valuation at 38x forward earnings.

Risk

At 38x forward earnings, the expectation embedded in the share price is a lot higher relative to when it was trading below its average (34x). If IT fails to show growth acceleration and further margin expansion in FY24, there is a risk of the market punishing the stock through an expectation reset.

Conclusion

Overall, I reiterate my buy rating for IT given its strong 4Q23 performance, reinforcing my optimistic outlook for FY24. The enterprise functional leader's CV growth and consistent new business trends signal stability, giving me more confidence that IT will see growth acceleration in FY24. Management's strategic focus on higher-quality traffic and sales force expansion strategy also supports a positive growth outlook. However, the premium valuation at 38x forward earnings poses a risk, requiring sustained growth and margin expansion to meet market expectations.