Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PayPal: Overly Punished For Prudence And Growth Initiatives - Maintain Opportunistic Buy

Feb. 12, 2024 9:00 AM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Stock1 Comment
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
9.54K Followers

Summary

  • The PYPL stock's pre-earning performance has exceeded expectations, with the management's weak FY2024 guidance unfortunately reversing its upward momentum.
  • However, with the October 2023 bottom holding up, we believe that the fintech's consistent profitability and healthy balance sheet may convince long-term shareholders to remain optimistic.
  • PYPL investors only need to patiently wait out the transitionary period, since multiple growth initiatives/ layoffs have already been introduced by Q1'24.
  • Readers must also note that it is more prudent for the management to set a lower bar and then, beat those estimates over the next four quarters.
  • With the selloff being overly done, we continue to rate PYPL as a Buy for patient investors, with the stock's upward re-rating a likely occurrence over the next few years.
Confused retired man with hand on chin looking away

izusek

We previously covered PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) in November 2023, discussing the pessimistic sentiments surrounding the declining Active Accounts and the impacted transaction margins from the dilutive Braintree segment.

However, we maintained our bullish stance surrounding PYPL's prospects, with the bottom likely near, thanks

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
9.54K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:22 AM
Comments (7.89K)
I follow you, have a very high regard for the quality of your research and insights, and like this article. There was another positive article on PYPL earlier this morning published by Danil Sereda, to which I posted the following comment:

"I was lucky enough to sell PYPL at $178 quite some time ago, and am not myself tempted to buy PYPL now even though it has dropped by so much. However, I do feel that PYPL has bottomed and thus did look at selling $55 puts last week, but couldn't get sufficient premium to justify the risk/reward. But I always look at SQ when I look at PYPL, and was able to sell SQ May $65 puts for $6. These fintech stocks have all been a challenge to own recently."

Here is the link to Danil Sereda's article:

seekingalpha.com/...

I will also put a link to your article on Danil's article.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PYPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PYPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.