CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) may experience significant tailwinds going into the end of eFY24 and at the start of eFY25 as IT & cybersecurity departments evaluate their spending budgets for the year. As Gartner forecasted a strong 13.8% growth in software spend with 80% of CIOs increasing their cybersecurity spend for CY24, corporate leadership will be seeking projects that can effectively cut costs across the organization without sacrificing effectiveness. I believe that CrowdStrike may be in a position to benefit from this spending initiative at both the SMB and enterprise levels with their Falcon Go, Cloud Service Suite, and Charlotte AI. The firm experienced significant resiliency during q3’24 at a time when the broader macroeconomic lens was relatively blurry. As CEOs’ confidence has reached its highest level in two years, per Axios, I believe that the sales pipeline for CrowdStrike should strengthen into the end of their fiscal 2024 and lead into a strong eFY25. I provide CRWD shares a BUY recommendation with a price target of $482.86/share at 30x eFY25 sales.

Operations

CrowdStrike experienced tremendous growth in surpassing their target ARR, reaching $3.15b in q3’24, growing by 35% from the previous year with the quarter ARR add of $233mm.

Long term, management has the vision of growing ARR to $10b in the next 5-7 years. At the compounding rate CrowdStrike is growing, this target may very well be in their sights. Given the firm’s strong growth outlay, overall excitement of GenAI and use of LLMs, and of course the rising threat of threat actors leveraging AI-related threat vectors to breach a company’s system, I believe that CrowdStrike is in a strong position to scale operations and realize their operational goals. Longer term targets include subscription gross margins of 82-85%, which are just off by 2%, an operating margin of 28-23%, which should grow with scale, and a free cash flow through of 34-38%, which should be achievable through margin expansion. Management uses their metric of the “rule of 60” which is measured as free cash flow margin plus top line growth. In the last quarter, this metric reached 66% and appears to be normalizing at a higher rate.

Module adoption grew at an exceptional rate, with customer adoption reaching 63%/42%/26% for 5/6/7+ modules. Given the turn from fragmented products to the single platform mentality, I believe these figures will continue to grow as customers realize the effectiveness of managing cybersecurity from a single platform. I believe that with the complexity of enterprise IT managing both on-prem and in the public cloud, CrowdStrike’s platform suite has the ability to properly integrate and secure the company’s data as well as track the flow of data with their new DLP feature, Falcon Data Protection, to ensure the safety and security across all platforms. I also believe that these features will experience exceptional speed as more companies adopt and utilize GenAI & LLMs. As discerned in the header, 2024 IT projects are anticipated to focus on cost-savings initiatives, and these features should have the ability to enhance this. In total, TAM for AI-native security platforms is expected to hit $100b in CY24 and $225b in CY28. Similar to Palantir’s (PLTR) 2024 AI paradigm story, CrowdStrike is well-positioned for accelerated growth in the AI cybersecurity space.

CrowdStrike’s new no-code application development platform Falcon Foundry may further enhance the technical capabilities and bridge the employment gap in cybersecurity departments and allow for more accessibility across different platform offerings. As mentioned on CrowdStrike’s website, security teams on average manage 45+ tools that need to be able to speak to each other to work effectively. As 51% of organizations have insufficient budgets to fulfill all their cybersecurity needs, this platform may allow a department to save on costs and bring in more automation and effective threat detection. As for Falcon LogScale, their AI-native SIEM and log management platform, the company boasts that it saves a department $2-3mm every 3 years in infrastructure costs and $1-2mm each year in licensing costs.

On the SMB side, CrowdStrike offers their Falcon Go platform, available through Amazon Marketplace, which offers a suite of products at the ease of a one click download. This product is offered at the low cost of $4.99/device/month with a 5-device minimum. Similar to their enterprise Falcon Cloud Security Suite, Falcon Go is an AI-powered antivirus tool intended for smaller customers to protect their data. Though it won’t get CrowdStrike 7-figure deals, the suite has the ability to scale and accrue across the massive SMB market.

The firm has received very positive reception from their Charlotte AI beta test. Charlotte AI will be their generative AI-powered SOC feature that is said to have the capability of allowing a tier 1 SOC analyst to effectively work at the same level as a tier 3 analyst. Accordingly, customers are gravitating towards CrowdStrike’s AI-native Falcon XDR platform as their consolidated security platform. This platform contains advanced features that utilize AI/ML and custom LLMs to detect malicious behavior much faster and more effectively.

Overall operations are highly profitable with just over 80% adjusted gross subscription margin for a total adjusted gross margin of 78%. I anticipate gross margins to progressively increase through eFY25 as the firm further scales their platform as companies become more focused on AI-enabled tools. In terms of growth, I anticipate strong and stable revenue growth with steadily improving margins as the firm nears its long-term profitability goals. Though I do not anticipate CrowdStrike attaining that 28-32% operating margin in eFY25, I do expect the firm to inch closer to the goalpost. These levels may be more appropriate to model out to eFY27 as the firm anticipates a broader growth trajectory.

Negative Risk Factors

Though I am highly optimistic about CrowdStrike and their growth story, there are some potential negative catalysts to be aware of when considering CRWD as a position. For starters, CRWD trades at a significant premium to its peers, which may make holding shares at this price exceptionally more exposed to downside risk to a firm trading at a lower valuation. There have also been signs of a slowdown in hiring in corporate cybersecurity departments, which may lead to tighter budgets, fewer products purchased, or longer lead times. There has also been challenges at the CISO level relating to the new SEC disclosure rules, making the job even more heavily scrutinized. One of the features this rule scrutinizes most is the firms' SaaS security posture. Though I don't believe that this will rule out CISOs from selecting CrowdStrike's products for their department, it could elongate the purchasing process and create some headwinds to sales growth. Being a growth stock, any signs of a slowdown in revenue growth could significantly impact market sentiment, which could lead to double-digit percentage drops in the share price.

One of the positive risk factors worth mentioning in relation to the growing popularity of AI, CrowdStrike was named as a founding member NIST AISIC (Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute Consortium), in which CrowdStrike will be a part of the committee in developing the standards and guidelines for the AI security framework. This could help reduce some of the risks involved with the new SEC disclosure rule.

Valuation & Shareholder Value

CRWD shares currently trade at a significant premium to its peer cybersecurity companies at 27.66x sales. The cohort below has an average multiple of 13.50x, just under half of CRWD’s multiple. Though this is substantially expensive on a comps basis, I do believe that CRWD’s valuation is justified by its strong growth and ability to generate strong free cash flow. Forecasting out to eFY25, I believe CRWD has plenty of room for its continued share price trajectory. At 30x eFY25 sales, I provide CRWD a BUY recommendation with a price target of $482.86/share.

Considering historical valuations, CRWD has historically traded at a higher premium when compared to its peer group of cybersecurity firms.

Tactical Trading

I believe that on a technical basis, CRWD shares will continue its run up to around $400/share before experiencing a retracement down to the low $340s/share before moving up to my fundamental price target above the $480/share mark to complete wave 5 of Elliot Wave Theory. Given the macro outlook for the cybersecurity space as well as the GenAI space, I believe that business interest in the product suite offered by CrowdStrike will drive this significant growth and I do believe shareholders will realize this strength.