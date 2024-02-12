Eloi_Omella

Back in November, I downgraded SolarEdge (NASDAQ:SEDG) to "Hold" admitting my prior bullish thesis was wrong. Let's catch up on the name ahead of its upcoming Q4 earnings report after a rival made some bullish commentary on its main market.

Company Profile

As a refresher, SEDG sells direct current ("DC") optimized inverters that are used in the solar industry to convert the power generated from solar panels into the form of electricity used in homes. About three quarter of its sales came from inverters and power optimizers last year.

The company also provides other products, including energy storage systems, home backup systems, electric vehicle components & charging capabilities, home energy management systems, grid services & virtual power plants, and lithium-ion batteries.

Q4 Earnings Preview

For its fourth quarter, analysts are looking for the company's revenue to plunge -63.5% to $326.5 million. They are expecting adjusted EPS to come in at -$1.33 versus $2.86 a year ago.

Analyst expectations for fiscal Q4 revenue had been drifting lower throughout 2023 and then started to plunge in mid-October even before its Q3 earnings report in early November. Estimates are down nearly -70% over the past year. Meanwhile, revenue estimates are down -1.3% since the start of December.

SEDG Q4 Revenue Forecast Trends (FinBox)

For its part, SEDG has guided for total fiscal Q4 revenue of between $300-350 million, with solar segment revenue of between $275-$320 million.

Adjusted Q4 EPS estimates, meanwhile, have gone from expectations of $2.38 a year ago to -$1.33 over the past year. Estimates have continued to drift lower, having been at -$1.25 to start December.

SEDG EPS Forecast Trends (FinBox)

For EPS, the company has missed estimates five of the past eight quarter, including a very bad miss quarter when it posted adjusted EPS of -55 cents versus the 74 consensus. It's beaten revenue estimates each six of the past eight quarters over the past two years.

FinBox

Despite its stock price getting crushed over the past year, the stock has risen 6 times the session following earnings in the past ten quarters. During that stretch, the stock has made a move over 10% or more 2 times. Its best performance was a 15.5% increase in Q2 of 2021, while its worst performance was a decline of -19.0% in Q2 of 2023. Market reactions for Q4 results have generally been positive the past three years, with increases ranging from 1.2% to 7.0%.

FinBox

Now rival solar invertor maker Enphase (ENPH) has been experiencing many of the same headwinds in the solar space as SEDG. The company reported its Q4 results earlier this month, and not surprisingly they were pretty weak.

Revenue plunged -58% to $302.6 million, and missed consensus estimates of $328.0 million. Its U.S. sales dropped -35% sequentially, as the NEW 3.0 transition in California continues to weigh on sales. Sell through of its microinvertors was down -27% in the state, while outside of California, U.S. microinvertor sell-through was flat. Batteries sales, however, were strong in California, with sell-through up 58%.

European revenue, meanwhile, sank -70% quarter over quarter. Microinvertor sell-through was down -23% sequentially, while battery sell-through was down -2%. The Netherlands and Germany were both hit hard, with sell-through down -37% and -32%, respectively.

Moving forward, though, ENPH management said it saw Q1 being the bottom for Europe, as it is showing signs of recovery. It expects destocking to end in Q1 and for the market to normalize in Q2.

On its Q4 conference call, ENPH CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman said:

I mean, Europe drop to quite a low level. We are seeing Europe starting to pick back up. We are seeing France is back to the level it was before. We are seeing Netherlands, although Netherlands is not back to the original level, it's far from the original levels, but we see incremental progress on a weekly basis. In addition, we have introduced in the last 6 months several new products in Italy, U.K., Sweden, Denmark and a bunch of other countries. We start to see all of those also kicking in."

Now a turnaround in Europe is even more important to SEDG than ENPH. While the latter has been getting about 25% of its business internationally, SEDG has been getting about two-thirds of its business coming from international markets, mostly from Europe.

The Netherlands, a big European solar market, still has uncertainty around it. About six months ago, Dutch company Vandebron caused a stir when it started charging a fee for excess solar power. Meanwhile, the country's policy on net metering has also been unclear. The results of the country's most recent election putting Geert Wilder's Party for Freedom into power also causes some uncertainty.

However, there has been some recovery in the Netherlands according to ENPH, while other European markets look poised to bounce back. Germany has been one of the bright spots for SEDG, which the company talked up in January at a Goldman Sachs investor conference.

For SEDG, its Q4 results will not be good. However, what investors need to hear is whether it is also seeing a bounce back in Europe. While ENPH's comments should be good for SEDG, its push into Europe is also increasing the competitive landscape there.

Investors also need to see that the company has gained visibility in Europe. SEDG typically sells to large distributors in Europe and not directly to installers. In some cases, the installers would even sell to smaller distributors before their products went to the installers. This left SEDG with poor visibility into its channel inventory, and it is something it will need to improve on moving forward.

So, while investors will mull over SEDG's numbers, its management commentary and guidance, particularly with regards to Europe, is what likely will drive the stock. Given its troubles and visibility issues, I'd expect it to take a still cautious tone, where it can set itself up to exceed results as the year wears on.

Valuation

SEDG currently trades at 41.2x 2024 EBITDA estimates of $86.5 million. Based on the 2025 consensus projecting EBITDA of $483.2 billion, it trades at an under 7.4x multiple.

SEDG EBITDA Consensus (FinBox)

The company is projected to see its revenue fall by over -28% in 2024. For 2024, sales growth is forecast to be a robust 34%.

At this point, neither SEDG, nor the analysts that cover it, have a lot of visibility into what type of numbers the company will put over the next two years. I'd probably go back to what the company produced in 2022 before the destocking issues, and value the company off about an 8-15x multiple on 2022 EBITDA of around $330 million, as it will have to get back to those levels before thinking of further growth. That would value the company between $60-100.

Conclusion

At this point, I'm expecting similar European commentary from SEDG that we heard from ENPH. Given the lift it got off the ENPH commentary, though, I would not expect a huge move in the stock unless it contradicts what ENPH said with regard to Europe, or if it is a lot more bullish on a recovery.

The company also got some good news in December, when it was determined that DC-optimized inverter systems would qualify for the Section 45X Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit in the U.S. This could help it in the U.S. market.

Given the uncertainty still surrounding SEDG I'm going to keep it a "Hold," but there are some initial signs of a potential turnaround.