Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DVY: Solid Dividend Yield, But There Are Better Options For Dividend-Focused Funds

Robert Wilson profile picture
Robert Wilson
169 Followers

Summary

  • iShares Select Dividend ETF has the highest dividend yield along with attractive valuation metrics compared to other top dividend-focused ETFs.
  • DVY has the lowest performance, highest expense ratio, and least amount of diversification compared to peer funds SCHD and VYM.
  • DVY has both advantages and disadvantages with respect to its mix of holdings when looking at growth, profitability, and dividend yield.

Bank interest rate, finance dividend concept. Businessman calculating income, yield return on money investment, data stock, tax graph return, retirement compensation fund, business exchange market

M.photostock/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) warrants a hold rating due to a mix of factors impacting the fund compared to peer dividend-focused ETFs. While DVY has the highest dividend yield and most attractive

This article was written by

Robert Wilson profile picture
Robert Wilson
169 Followers
Robert Wilson is an MBA graduate and independent financial coach. As a long-time personal investor, Robert has focused on ETFs and individual stocks with a blend between growth potential and dividend yield. An enthusiast in online entrepreneurship, Robert setup online businesses to pay for his undergraduate degree until he received a scholarship, covering the rest of tuition. Part of the Financial Independence, Retire Early movement, Robert is on track to reach a 7-figure portfolio before age 40. Robert strives to follow the investment philosophies of Warren Buffett and the entrepreneurial philosophies of Robert Kiyosaki.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DVY ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on DVY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DVY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.