Colleagues collaborating with each other at the office. Portra/E+ via Getty Images

By now, it’s probably well known that my preferred investing style is dividend growth, often with a bit of value as well. I can’t speak for everybody, but I appreciate that dividend growth investing provides me with a steadily growing stream of passive income. Eventually, the goal is for my passive income to exceed my expenses, allowing me to achieve financial independence.

Although I currently like what I am doing to earn a living, the option to shift gears to something else without having to worry about money is appealing. This is because, despite my lack of experience in life relative to most, I’m old enough to know that life changes. What I find fulfillment in doing today may not be the same as five years from now or 10 years from now.

The human capital management industry has caught my attention in recent months. As I noted earlier this month in my article on Automatic Data Processing (ADP), I opened a position in this Dividend Aristocrat in February 2023. Since that time, I have added to my position a couple of times.

Its smaller peer, Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), has been on my radar for about as long. Today, I will discuss the company's fundamentals and valuation to underscore why I am initiating coverage with a buy rating.

Paychex's 2.9% dividend yield registers at twice the S&P 500 (SP500) index's 1.4% yield. There are also reasons to believe that this above-average starting income can also grow at a decent rate moving forward.

Paychex's 75% EPS payout ratio is materially elevated beyond the 60% payout ratio that rating agencies prefer from the human capital management industry. However, as I will discuss, I'm not worried about this as the free cash flow payout ratio is more manageable.

Paychex's 19% debt-to-capital ratio is also well below the 40% debt-to-capital ratio that rating agencies desire for the industry. This suggests that Paychex's balance sheet is well-capitalized. That is why, if the company's long-term debt was rated, Dividend Kings believes it would be investment grade at BBB+. According to data from rating agencies, this implies that the risk of Paychex defaulting on debt in the next 30 years is 5%.

Considering these factors, the probability that the company could decrease its dividend in the next average recession is 0.5% per the Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal. For context, that's the lowest allowed value. Even the 2% probability of a dividend cut in the next severe recession is within reason relative to the 1% floor in the Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal.

Paychex is a business that I would expect to rarely be cheap, so it's not a surprise that it's trading relatively close to fair value. Adjusting for its overall quality, however, I believe the current $122 share price (as of February 9, 2024) could be a fair entry point. Blending the 10-year and 25-year dividend yields and P/E ratios, the stock's fair value could be $125 a share. As it stands, that would mean Paychex is trading at a 2% discount to fair value.

If the human capital management company returns to fair value and can match the growth consensus, here are the total returns that could lie ahead in the coming 10 years:

2.9% yield + 8.8% FactSet Research annual growth consensus + a 0.2% annual valuation multiple expansion = 11.9% annual total return potential or a 208% 10-year cumulative total return versus the 10% annual total return potential of the S&P or a 159% 10-year cumulative total return

An Industry Leader With Growth Ahead

Since its founding in 1979, Paychex has grown into one of the largest players in the human capital management industry. In its fiscal year ended May 31, 2023, the company generated $5 billion in total revenue from approximately three-quarters of a million clients. The vast majority of this revenue (98%) was derived from service revenue, with the remainder (2%) coming from interest on funds held for clients. The company generated most (76%) of its service revenue from Management Solutions, which processes payroll, handles human relations, and offers retirement plan options to businesses. The remaining 24% of service revenue was generated through its Professional Employer Organization or PEO and Insurance Solutions portfolio. This business protects clients from unforeseen costs, such as cyberattacks and employee lawsuits. It also offers clients insurance through different carriers, including workers' compensation, commercial auto, and health, dental, vision, and life insurance (details sourced from pages 6, 9-10, and 25 of 95 of Paychex's 10-K filing).

Paychex's total revenue grew by 5.7% year-over-year to nearly $1.3 billion during the fiscal second quarter ended Nov. 30. This fell $10 million short of the analyst revenue consensus.

Strength throughout the business is what led to this solid topline growth in the fiscal second quarter. The company's Management Solutions revenue rose by 4% over the year-ago period to $930.7 million for the quarter. According to CFO Bob Schrader's opening remarks during the Q2 2024 earnings call, this was fueled by a mix of growth in its client count, higher prices, and increased product penetration. PEO and Insurance Solutions revenue climbed by 8.2% year-over-year to $295.7 million during the quarter. Higher insurance revenue and more average worksite employees translated into higher revenue per client for Paychex. Finally, higher interest rates produced 40%+ growth over the year-ago period in interest on funds held for clients to $31.5 million in the quarter.

Paychex's adjusted diluted EPS jumped by 9.1% year-over-year to $1.08 for the fiscal second quarter. That was $0.01 better than expected per Seeking Alpha. Since total expenses grew at a slower rate than total revenue, the company's non-GAAP net profit margin expanded by 90 basis points to 31.1% during the quarter. That explains how the company's adjusted diluted EPS growth outpaced total revenue growth in the quarter.

In the years ahead, Paychex should have plenty of room to keep growing its topline at a mid-single-digit rate annually. This is because the $150 billion human capital management industry itself is forecasted to compound by 5% to 6% annually (slide 4 of 23 of ADP's November 2023 Investor Presentation). Simply keeping pace with the market would be enough to deliver on this revenue growth. Coupled with margin expansion, that is why I think the analyst consensus of high-single-digit annual adjusted diluted EPS growth is realistic.

Paychex is also in an enviable spot with its balance sheet. As of Nov. 30, the company had about $600 million in net cash and cash equivalents (unless otherwise noted, all details in this subhead were from Paychex's Q2 2024 Earnings Press Release). Due to its business model and lack of net long-term debt, Paychex is poised to keep thriving in this high interest rate environment.

Sufficient Free Cash Flow To Support Dividend Growth

Since 2019, Paychex's quarterly dividend per share has surged 58.9% higher to the current rate of $0.89. That's good enough for a 9.7% compound annual growth rate. Keep in mind, this growth rate also includes when the dividend was held steady in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Looking to the future, I think a similar level of growth can persist.

Paychex generated $924.9 million in free cash flow through the first half of its fiscal year 2024. Against the $642.1 million in dividends paid during that time, this is a 69.4% free cash flow payout ratio (details according to page 4 of 47 of Paychex's 10-Q filing). That leaves the company with enough cash flow to also repurchase shares, maintain a vigorous balance sheet, and grow the dividend.

Risks To Consider

Paychex appears to be a business with attractive fundamentals. However, risks to the investment thesis remain that are worth discussing.

Paychex operates in an industry that is constantly evolving technologically. If the company can't adapt its business to keep up with advancements in AI and machine learning, it could risk losing market share to competitors. This could lead to a slowdown in Paychex's growth prospects, which could undermine the investment thesis.

Another risk to the company is its geographic concentration within the United States. As of its previous fiscal year, all but 1% of its revenue was generated domestically (page 47 of 95 of Paychex's 10-K filing). If the U.S. economy experienced a severe and prolonged recession, that would pressure Paychex's clients financially. This could result in a period of reduced revenue and profits for the company. Also, the company could be impacted by any new legislation or the modification of existing legislation governing its industry.

Summary: A Wonderful Business For A Reasonable Price

Paychex is an all-around great company. The valuation also demonstrates that it's an okay value currently. Shares are trading at a blended P/E ratio of 26.8, which is just below the normal P/E ratio of 27. Given that Paychex's fundamentals are about as attractive as they have been at any point, I think it's sensible to assume they can revert to their normal P/E ratio. If this occurred, the company could generate 25% cumulative total returns between now and May 2026. That is a 10.3% compound annual growth rate that provides Paychex the potential for double-digit annual total returns in the near term and over 10 years.