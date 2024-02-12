Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GameStop Slows The Bleeding, But Recovery Remains Unlikely

Feb. 12, 2024 2:32 AM ETGameStop Corp. (GME) Stock
Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
15.2K Followers

Summary

  • GameStop's stock has lost 23% of its value since last May, but it remains popular among speculative traders and short-sellers.
  • The company has improved its balance sheet positively, potentially allowing it to transition to more effective business models.
  • GME's outdated business model and declining sales challenge its long-term profitability and valuation.
  • As long as its working capital is stable, bankruptcy is very unlikely, but without a clear business model transition, a rebound appears even less likely.

US-EARNINGS-GAMESTOP

JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Last May, I published "GameStop: 2-Year Life Expectancy, Without A Huge Business Turnaround," which detailed my bearish view of the company GameStop (NYSE:GME). Since then, GME has lost an additional 23% of its value. It

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
15.2K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GME Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GME

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GME
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.