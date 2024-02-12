The Retiree's Portfolio: 2 Must-Own High Yields, Up To 11%

ChristianChan/iStock via Getty Images

When I purchased my first vehicle, I can remember my father taking me aside and reminding me that there were some things that you must hold in your car if you want to be a responsible driver.

For example, in a cold climate, every car typically has a scraper that's in the trunk. This is used to scrape ice and frost off your car in the cold fall and winter mornings before you go down the road. You also need to have a flashlight, flares, a blanket, and tools to change a flat tire. Hopefully, you have a spare tire as well.

Now, many drivers will go down the road without these essentials in their vehicle and be just fine. However, when hard times come, like a flat tire or a winter storm that causes you to be stranded, you want to have these essentials so that your ability to survive and endure the cold exponentially increases.

Can you live without these must-own items? Yes.

But is your life better when you need them and you have them? 100 percent yes.

When it comes to the market, I like to build my portfolio to be what I call interest rate agnostic. This doesn't mean that my portfolio experiences zero impact from interest rate changes - that would be impossible. However, my portfolio includes holdings that benefit from rising interest rates, and others that benefit from falling interest rates, because I know that no man can truly tell the future. If someone tells you that they can tell you exactly what's going to happen in the future, either they've invented a Time Machine, or they are a charlatan. You want your portfolio filled with the tools you need to handle any situation.

So today, we're looking at two outstanding funds that are tools we keep in our portfolio that have benefited and will continue to benefit from higher for longer interest rates. All the while, you can enjoy strong income from them both, regardless of whether rates go up or down. Which, as a professional income investor, is exactly what I'm after.

Let's dive in!

Pick #1: BIZD - Yield 11%

BDCs (Business Development Companies) have thrived in the current macro environment.

While other companies centered around debt investments have struggled, BDCs have gone against the grain and surged. Here are VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) total returns compared to ETFs that hold high-yield bonds and mortgage REITs:

The theme for the past three years has been that investing in debt was a big negative. Yet BDCs managed to provide significant total returns. Why?

BDCs typically borrow long-term, usually at fixed rates, and lend to businesses at floating rates. The combination of fixed-rate debt and floating-rate assets is the ideal positioning for a period where interest rates are rising quickly. Cash flow rose quickly, with many BDCs reporting record earnings and raising dividends. Default rates have been low. A fact of life for businesses that lend money is that some borrowers won't repay as agreed. While debt prices have fallen, the decline was driven primarily by interest rate volatility, not by a rise in credit losses. BDC assets are not liquid. Over the past few years, we've seen a trend where the more liquid an asset is, the more prices have fallen. While BDCs report a quarterly NAV (net asset value), the vast majority of their assets are "Level 3" assets. This means that they are valued using "significant unobservable inputs". The bottom line is that their assets are rarely traded at all, so valuations rely primarily on the cash flows from the assets, which have been excellent. So, while the market is quick to punish companies that have liquid assets that are being subjected to the emotions of the market, BDCs have mostly reported stable NAVs.

BDCs are poised to have another really strong quarter of earnings. Main Street Capital (MAIN), a top 5 holding for BIZD has telegraphed near-record NII (Net Investment Income) and distributable income of $1.11-$1.13. It easily covers its dividend and makes it likely investors will receive another supplemental dividend. Across the BDC world, we've seen dividend raises and supplements all over the place. As long as interest rates remain "higher for longer", we expect this trend to continue.

As income investors, we have built significant exposure to fixed-income investments like bonds and preferred equity - the types of investments that are positioned to benefit the most when interest rates are cut. BIZD is an investment that will keep outperforming as interest rates remain high and, therefore, serves as a useful counterbalance in our portfolio in the event that the Fed doesn't cut rates.

BDCs have strong momentum, and that is likely to continue through 2024. In the event that there is a recession and the Fed starts slashing rates quickly, we prefer BDCs to many other debt investment structures. BDCs invest in both debt and equity, and have many more options on the table to manage distressed borrowers than banks, for example. BDCs are often able to modify loan terms to help borrowers with short-term cash flow issues while taking additional equity or "PIK" (payment-in-kind, interest added to the principal of the loan or paid in equity) that can ultimately lead to higher total returns than the original loan terms. Here is a look at four of BIZD's largest holdings that existed during the GFC:

While BDCs were not immune to the panic, they recovered faster than the broader market as their results spoke for themselves.

Pick #2: BGR - Yield 6.5%

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust (BGR) is a CEF (Closed-End Fund) that invests in big energy companies. Nearly 95% of its holdings are in companies that have market capitalizations in excess of $10 billion, and it has a 50%+ allocation in integrated energy companies: Source

BGR Website

BGR's largest holding is Exxon Mobil (XOM), and the rest of its top 10 are readily recognizable names in the sector:

BGR Website

BGR uses call options, written on approximately 30% of its portfolio, to increase income. The risk of this strategy is that it can limit the upside if prices swing rapidly. The benefit to this is that it provides excess returns when prices are stable or increasing slowly, and it can help reduce downside when prices fall.

For investors, an investment in BGR has three main benefits.

First, it provides immediate diversification. For those who don't want to manage a full portfolio in a sector, a CEF can provide a quick way to gain exposure.

Second, BGR can sometimes be bought at a discount to NAV. BGR is currently trading at approximately a 13% discount to NAV.

Finally, CEFs are required to pay out most of their income and capital gains as dividends. For income-focused investors, CEFs can be an attractive solution in sectors where a sizable portion of the total return is likely to come from price appreciation.

Commodity prices have stabilized, and they are now at prices that are significantly higher than they were pre-COVID. Expansion in the sector has been deliberate, allowing prices to remain elevated as opposed to the shale boom, which drove commodity prices down and caused poor performance for stocks in the sector.

We want exposure to energy, and BGR is a great way for us to get it while maintaining a dividend yield that fits our target.

Conclusion

With these two funds, we can enjoy strong income from two very different sectors of the market.

With one, we can enjoy high interest rates if they stay higher for longer, collecting record levels of NII every single quarter, fueling large dividends and supplemental dividends into your pocketbook.

On the other, we can enjoy strong commodity pricing that is still going to be above historical levels even if interest rates fall and inflation drops because inflation is a measure of the price change over time, not the absolute price. So even though inflation may be slowing down, those prices will remain elevated.

When it comes to retirement, you don't want to have to worry about your portfolio being adjusted every time a macroeconomic scenario occurs. Some try to cruise around the ocean of the market like a speedboat, racing from one sector to another when they think that the skies will be clear there instead of stormy. They might see great profits when they are right, but they will also see large losses when they are wrong.

Instead, I like to move with other income investors like a convoy, a collection of ships grouped to be able to enjoy the ocean regardless of whether it's storming or calm because we have one purpose in mind - generating outstanding income. Some holdings benefit if rates are high, some that benefit if rates are coming down, and some that aren't strongly correlated with rates one way or the other. Yet each holding can be expected to produce a hefty dividend even if conditions are not ideal.

I believe that the portfolio that best serves your purpose and achieves your goals is what you require. For many retirees, having income every month and not having to baby-sit every hour is that portfolio. Retirement should be a time that you spend doing the things you love, not maintaining the portfolio that keeps the food on your table.

That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.