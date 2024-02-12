Porsche Automobil Holding Stock Is Undervalued With Potential Risks From EV Transition

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I believe Porsche Automobil Holding (OTCPK:POAHY) stock could be undervalued at this time but with significant risks as a result of its exposure to traditional automakers undergoing electric vehicle transitions. As such, I think investors should be cautious about investing too heavily in the firm, especially considering the financials of its main holdings could be improved overall. Additionally, intense competition from peers, particularly in the EV sector, but also in luxury electric vehicles, creates uncertainty for Porsche Automobil Holding shareholders.

Electric Strategy

Porsche Automobil Holding is an investment company that has interests in businesses across the automobile industry. Its most significant allocations are to Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VWAGY) and Porsche AG (OTCPK:DRPRY), which it considers its 'long-term core investments'. Porsche Automobil Holding is the controlling shareholder of Volkswagen, with 50.73% of the voting rights. Porsche Automobil Holding owns 25% plus one share of ordinary Porsche AG shares. The second part of its portfolio is dedicated to temporary investments in the automobile industry that are bought for high growth or value appreciation during the holding period.

Porsche's 2030 target is for 80% of newly delivered Porsche AG cars to be fully electric. In addition to EVs, the company is investing in premium charging and its own charging infrastructure to support its future operations. The company also wants to achieve CO2 neutrality on its balance sheet across its full value chain by 2030.

In 2024, Porsche made updates to its Taycan EV and introduced the new Macan EV. Pre-series Taycan models demonstrated a range of up to 587km between Los Angeles and San Diego. The Macan EV includes augmented reality technology and improved maneuverability.

Volkswagen's EV strategy includes a commitment that the share of all-electric cars sold in Europe will be 70% and 50% in the US and China by 2030. This is supported by a significant investment in digitalization, electrification, and hybridization of €18 billion by 2026.

The global EV market grew from 55,000 vehicles sold to nearly 7 million between 2011 to 2021. While the US was initially the largest market, China eventually dominated through high government subsidies and policies promoting EVs. China accounted for more than 50% of EV sales by 2021.

IEA, Argonne National Laboratory

2034 plug-in EV sales are expected to rise from 16.7 million in 2024 to 61.57 million. In 2034, that means that approximately 63% of total passenger vehicle sales will be electric. As such, public charging stations are also expected to grow in frequency, from 5.8 million in 2024 to 28.9 million by 2034.

The growing EV market, as shown over the past 10 years and forecasted for the next decade, does bode well for Porsche Automobil Holding, in my opinion, given the future strategies of its largest investments. However, this still remains one of the most uncertain times the auto industry has ever faced, with a radical revolution happening in transport, including the adoption of autonomics. Some companies are unlikely to survive competitively long term when facing new upstarts and already established electric vehicle giants like Tesla (TSLA) and BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF). What Porsche AG has over these firms is a significant exposure to traditional luxury, which could be strengthened by its careful transition to renewable energy. Even so, high returns are not guaranteed, and I think Ferrari (RACE) will certainly lead in traditional luxury electrification.

Financials of Porsche Automobil Holding

Porsche Automobil Holding will be directly affected by higher costs at both Porsche AG and Volkswagen AG over the next decade to facilitate their transition to predominantly EVs. However, these investments should have a net-accretive effect over the long term and are having to be made by all traditional car manufacturers.

Investing in the Porsche Automobil Holding company as opposed to the developer has several benefits beyond just the diversification in its investment portfolio. For example, if we look at Porsche Automobil Holding's balance sheet, we can see its exceptional level of equity as opposed to its liabilities. At present, nearly 90% of its assets are balanced by equity.

Seeking Alpha

Porsche AG has just 42% of its assets balanced by equity, and Volkswagen AG has just 30%. Therefore, it needs to be noted that a considerable amount of Porsche Automobil Holding's equity is at risk from the leverage in its two major holdings.

Volkswagen AG takes in considerably more net income than Porsche AG, with total net income from the two groups as of 03/31/2023 being $20.83 billion:

Author, Using Seeking Alpha

For 2023, Volkswagen saw considerable increases compared to 2022 in deliveries for all of its major brands other than Bentley and only saw a total reduction in the Asia-Pacific market:

Porsche Holding Q3 Report

Value Opportunity

I think Porsche Automobil Holding shares could be considered undervalued; however, this isn't as simple as it seems when comparing Porsche Automobil Holding's valuation with Porsche AG's valuation. Consider the following:

Porsche Automobil Holding has a forward P/E GAAP ratio of 2.55, which is 84.52% lower than the sector median of 16.5. Porsche AG has a forward P/E GAAP ratio of 14.41, just 12.7% lower than the sector median of 16.5. Volkswagen has a considerably good forward P/E GAAP ratio of 2.61, which is 84.19% lower than the sector median of 16.5.

Author, Using Seeking Alpha

Due to Volkswagen being Porsche Automobil Holding's largest investment by quite some way, considering more than 50.73% voting rights in Volkswagen AG's €63.6 billion market cap and its 25% stake in Porsche AG's €36.6 billion market cap, the valuation and potential weakness in a Porsche AG investment does not significantly detract from an investment in Porsche Automobil Holding. However, why not just invest in Volkswagen AG directly?

Over the past 10 years, Porsche has had adjusted dividend growth of 7% per year on average. However, due to risks inherent for traditional automakers at the moment during the EV transition, I am reducing my adjusted dividend annual growth rate to 4% for the next 10 years, in line with the rate of inflation and equal to my terminal stage growth rate. I applied a discount rate of 9% and considered adjusted dividends per share of $1.22 and a present stock price of $4.91. My result was a fair value of $15.45, a potential 68% margin of safety on a dividend growth basis.

Risks

The main risks I see here are with Porsche AG and Volkswagen AG encountering significant difficulties during the EV transition, and as such, I think understanding that an investment in Porsche Automobil Holding might not be wise for long-term growth is paramount. Investors should be prepared for price appreciation in the short-to-medium term based on value but should be aware of the potential for volatility in the share price beyond this, including risks from poor investor sentiment at large.

Additionally, for exposure to traditional automakers, I think there are better options out there, including Volkswagen as a direct investment, but also Ferrari for exposure to electric luxury. The competition for Porsche Automobil Holding is large, and even Volkswagen could face considerable difficulty as it competes for market share in the new green economy.

Conclusion

Overall, the compelling valuation in Porsche Automobil Holding stock at the moment does not fully warrant an allocation at this time. Nonetheless, I think the investment can be expected to perform relatively well. The risks associated with the struggle its largest holdings, Porsche AG and Volkswagen AG, will face during the electric transition are important for investors to understand. My analyst rating for Porsche Automobil Holding shares is a Hold.

