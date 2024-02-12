Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Porsche Automobil Holding Stock Is Undervalued With Potential Risks From EV Transition

Feb. 12, 2024 2:49 AM ETPorsche Automobil Holding SE (POAHY) Stock
Oliver Rodzianko profile picture
Oliver Rodzianko
Summary

  • Porsche Automobil Holding stock looks deeply undervalued from my discounted cash flow analysis based on its adjusted dividends.
  • However, its main holdings, Porsche AG and Volkswagen AG, will face significant risks during the EV transition currently underway.
  • If both companies are successful in their strategies, future success for Porsche Automobil Holding is viable.
  • Due to the uncertainty in the transition at this time and poor investor sentiment surrounding both companies, my analyst rating is a Hold.
Austin , Texas , USA - August 30TH 2021: All Electric Porsche Taycan charging at a Chargepoint charging station in Austin Texas Electric Avenue

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I believe Porsche Automobil Holding (OTCPK:POAHY) stock could be undervalued at this time but with significant risks as a result of its exposure to traditional automakers undergoing electric vehicle transitions. As such, I think investors should be cautious about investing too

This article was written by

I am a value and growth analyst focusing on 10+ year holding periods. I write for multiple investment publications and manage an equity portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA, RACE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

