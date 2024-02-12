gremlin

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) have attracted me, as I sensed opportunities in November, which came after shares witnessed a significant decline towards levels in the mid-twenties.

This came amidst poor sentiment in the market at large and concerns about the state of the (electric) automotive market. Despite the near term headwinds, the long-term outlook remained sound, creating an interesting long-term investment opportunity.

As shares have recovered a bit in recent times, and with the outlook for the coming quarter being soft, the risk-reward has deteriorated a bit, with near term operating momentum hurt by temporary inventory destocking trends.

Sensing & Power IC Solutions

Allegro is a developer and producer of sensing and power IC solutions. The company has grown to its current form, a business which employs nearly 5,000 workers and which serves over 10,000 customers, owning a rich patent portfolio of almost 2,000 patents.

A roughly $1 billion business generates about sixty percent of its sales from magnetic sensing products, designed to make power systems smaller, reliably and to accurately measure rotary positions and velocity. This is complemented by power supplies which ensure quiet, efficient, and reliable spin motors, as well as conversion to useful low voltages.

In terms of end markets, two-thirds of sales are generated from automotive markets, complemented by industrial markets (for about a fifth of sales) and the remainder coming from other end markets. Despite the large reliance on the automotive sector, the company has solid geographic diversification across the globe, although being overrepresented in the wider Asia region.

All of this creates quite a mixed picture: on the one hand, a profitable and solidly growing business with sound long-term prospects, although the company has an over-representation in the volatile automotive market.

Gauging Trends

Allegro only went public in November 2020, with shares trading at $18 on the first day of trading. At the time obtaining a >$3 billion valuation, this looked relatively expensive at about 6 times sales which just surpassed the half billion mark and while operating margins into the low-teens were solid, this resulted in high earnings multiples.

On the back of strong growth, shares nearly tripled to highs in the low fifties as recent as last summer, as fiscal 2023 sales advanced by 27% to $974 million, having nearly doubled from 2020. Moreover, operating profits of $203 million made that margins double as well, although that net earnings of $188 million came in at a few pennies short of a dollar per share.

This momentum continued in the first quarter of 2024, with sales up 28% to $278 million, with GAAP earnings reported at $0.31 per share. The issue was that softness was seen in the summer, with second quarter sales set to fall to $275 million. Trying to ignite some momentum, the company acquired Crocus Technology over the summer in a $420 million deal, adding so-called Tunnel Magnetoresistance sensor technology to its line-up.

After the company posted second quarter results in line with the $275 million guidance back in November, the issue was that of the third quarter guidance, with sales seen down to $250-$260 million. Even worse, the quarter included about a $5 million revenue contribution from Crocus (about two months).

The shortfall is in part attributed to the UAW worker strikes in the automotive sector in the fall, but general weakness in the wider electrical automotive market is widely understood here. Another reason for the softness is more uncertain macroeconomic trends as well as higher inventory levels at clients, which in itself was driven by hoarding effects as a result of the supply chains issues in recent years.

With shares down to $25 in November, a $5 billion equity valuation (and similar enterprise valuation) looked quite reasonable, with earnings still trending around $1.20 per share.

A Modest Recovery

Shares of Allegro have risen to $31 mark at this point in time, and while a 25% return in just about a quarter marks a decent return, this comes amidst a red-hot equity market and lower interest rate environment. This made that notable technology names have done quite well.

Early in February, Allegro reported its results for the third quarter with sales of $255 million being in line with the guidance, up 2% on the year before, but down about 7% from the second quarter last year. Ironically, the automotive market fared the best (on a sequential basis) with notably inventory destocking hurting the industrial and other market segments.

GAAP earnings of $0.17 per share were hurt by M&A efforts, with adjusted earnings per share down eight cents to $0.32 per share. Despite the Crocus deal, the company operates with a strong balance sheet, including a modest $40 million net debt load.

I understand why the share price recovery has been muted, as fourth quarter sales are seen down further to $230-$240 million, with GAAP earnings per share seen between $0.19 and $0.23 per share. This softer guidance is no surprise after peer Mobileye (MBLY) dropped a bombshell for 2024 in the weeks before.

The company is seeing similar trends, with automotive clients having reduced inventory levels from 8 to 10 weeks more recently to the more typical 4-6 weeks, as supply chains have recovered. If this takes place in the first half of the year, that should bode well for the business to return towards sequential revenue growth relatively soon.

And Now?

With earnings power trending at annualized $0.80 per share at this moment and the stock having risen to the $30 mark, multiples have expanded a great deal. This comes as the coming one-two quarters will be tough, but the performance should rather quickly recover as most of the recent declines appear to relate to inventory destocking efforts of its clients.

Amidst all this, I am holding to a modest long position, although it is the share price gains and further softness which has reduced the appeal here. This makes me more inclined to take some profits, yet not yet willing to do so.