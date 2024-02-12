Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rocky Brands: Boot Manufacturer Hoping For Macro-Economic Tailwinds In 2024

Feb. 12, 2024 3:25 AM ETRocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY) Stock
Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.74K Followers

Summary

  • Rocky Brands shares have returned a negative 8%+ over the past three years, while the S&P has returned over 40%.
  • The company's trailing 12-month GAAP earnings are only half of its bottom line profits in fiscal 2022.
  • Rocky's large debt load and subdued profitability may affect the value shareholders receive for the company's inventory over time.
2003 CMT Flameworthy Awards - Backstage Creations Talent Retreat - Day One

J. Vespa/WireImage via Getty Images

Intro

We wrote about Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) back in November 2020 when we assessed whether the momentum shares were undergoing at the time could continue to the upside. At the time, Rocky's customers in the wholesale segment were coming

This article was written by

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.74K Followers
http://www.individualtrader.net/Investing & Trading Opportunist

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About RCKY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RCKY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RCKY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.