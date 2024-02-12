Eugene Mymrin/Moment via Getty Images

There has never been a time in history where "the market" has as much idiosyncratic risk as it does now. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 are increasingly being driven by a narrower and narrower list of mega-cap Tech names. At some point, this ends. Now, of course, this can end with other stocks playing catch up to these names, which is why the First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund ETF (NASDAQ:QQEW) is worth considering for more even exposure and less company-specific risk.

QQEW is an ETF that seeks to replicate the investment results of the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index. Unlike many ETFs that weight holdings based on market capitalization, QQEW assigns an equal weight to each stock in the NASDAQ-100 Index. This approach offers a differentiated perspective on investing in the NASDAQ-100, potentially favoring smaller companies over the traditional tech giants that dominate the index.

Established in 2006, the QQEW is managed by First Trust Advisors L.P., a reputable ETF firm with a diverse portfolio of offerings. The fund has amassed over $2 billion in assets, making it a substantial player in the ETF market. However, it's noteworthy that the QQEW carries a higher expense ratio (0.58%) than many of its peers, which could impact net returns.

Detailed Breakdown of QQEW Holdings

The top five positions in QQEW often vary due to its regular rebalancing, but they typically include a mix of technology, healthcare, and consumer discretionary companies. These positions generally make up just over 5% of the fund's total assets, a stark contrast to market-cap weighted funds where the top positions can make up nearly half of the fund's holdings.

ftportfolios.com

Sector Allocation and Weightings

QQEW's sector allocations offer another point of differentiation from market-cap weighted funds. The overall allocation still clearly skews more Tech, but it's far more balanced than just QQQ, for example (again because of the equal weighting of the fund).

ftportfolios.com

Comparison with Peer ETFs

When compared to other ETFs that track the NASDAQ-100, the QQEW's equal-weighted approach results in some notable differences. For instance, the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which is a market-cap weighted fund, has a much higher concentration in the Technology sector and in its top holdings.

In terms of performance, the QQEW has often lagged behind the QQQ due to the latter's heavy allocation to high-performing tech giants. However, this trend is not always consistent, and there have been periods where the QQEW outperforms the QQQ. I suspect such a period will come very soon.

Pros and Cons of Investing in the QQEW

QQEW offers several advantages for investors. Firstly, its equal-weighted approach offers a unique perspective on the NASDAQ-100, potentially favoring smaller companies that are often overlooked in market-cap weighted funds. This approach can also result in a more diversified portfolio, which may help to mitigate risk.

Additionally, QQEW's regular rebalancing ensures that no single stock or sector becomes overly dominant. This can help to maintain diversification and prevent the fund from becoming overly exposed to any particular stock or sector.

However, investing in the QQEW also comes with potential downsides. The fund's equal-weighted approach means it may underperform market-cap weighted funds during periods when large-cap stocks, particularly tech giants, are outperforming. Additionally, the fund's higher expense ratio could eat into returns over the long term.

Conclusion: Is QQEW a Good Investment?

For those seeking a unique perspective on the NASDAQ-100 and a more diversified portfolio, QQEW may be an appealing option. Just keep in mind why you're buying the fund. If the Magnificent 7 keep outpacing, this will underperform. If they start underperforming, this becomes a better proxy for exposure to the Nasdaq. To me, it makes a lot of sense here if you're still bullish on stocks, but nervous about company-specific mega-cap technology risk.