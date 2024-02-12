EYLD: Best Of Breed Emerging Markets ETF

Manuel Augusto Moreno/Moment via Getty Images

EYLD strategy

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) is an actively managed ETF launched on 7/14/2016. It has a portfolio of 90 emerging market stocks, a trailing 12-month distribution yield of 5.43%, and a total expense ratio of 0.64%. Dividends are paid quarterly.

As described in the prospectus, the fund invests in a list of emerging countries defined by Cambria. It focuses on companies that provide high "shareholder yield", calculated as the returns realized by an investor from a company's cash payments for dividends, buybacks and debt paydowns. The fund's portfolio is managed by Meb Faber, well-known author of white papers and books. Among them, Shareholder Yield, A Better Approach to Dividend Investing, details fundamental and historical data on the shareholder yield concept. The fund follows a systematic, quantitative model, as described below.

Cambria selects the top 20% of stocks in the initial universe of emerging market, publicly listed companies based on their shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. Cambria's quantitative algorithm then factors in the remaining stocks' debt paydowns and applies a number of value metrics to create a composite, including metrics such as, but not limited to, price-to-book (P/B) ratio, price-to-sales (P/S) ratio, price-to-earnings(P/E) ratio, price-to-free cash-flow (P/FCF or P/CF) ratio, and enterprise multiple (EV/EBITDA). Cambria then selects the top 100 stocks for inclusion in the Fund's portfolio that exhibit, in the aggregate, the best combination of shareholder yield characteristics and value metrics.

Therefore, EYLD also belongs to the value fund category. It tends to be an equal-weight methodology, but weights may vary with price action, market conditions, and opportunities. Country weights are capped at 30% of asset value. The portfolio turnover rate was 43% in the most recent fiscal year.

I ran a simulation on Portfolio123 to evaluate a ranking system based on shareholder yield, defined by the following formula:

(Dividend paid TTM + Equity Purchased TTM - Equity Issued TTM + Total Debt - Total Debt 12 months ago)/Market Capitalization

I don't have access to emerging markets fundamental data, so the simulation is run in the S&P 500 index (SP500), by ranking stocks in 10 buckets from lower to higher shareholder yields. The next chart plots the annualized return of the 10 buckets, starting in January 1999 with an annual rebalancing in equal weight. The red bar on the left represents the performance of the equal-weight S&P 500 index.

Shareholder yield ranking system performance since 1999 (Portfolio123)

This simulation shows an excess annualized return of over 2.5% for the top decile (on the right) relative to the benchmark (on the left). The simulation universe is not international, but it is a serious clue in favor of the shareholder yield factor.

EYLD portfolio

EYLD currently has about 43% of asset value in large caps, 32% in mid-caps, and 25% in small caps. This article will be used as a benchmark iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM).

The heaviest countries in the portfolio are Taiwan (28%) and China (17.7%), which represents a direct exposure to geopolitical risks related to China of 45.7%. It is more than in EEM, where China and Taiwan have an aggregate weight of 41.6%. Then, come South Africa (13.7%) and South Korea (12.2%). Other countries are below 9%. Compared to the benchmark, EYLD overweights mostly Taiwan and South Africa, underweights China and India, and ignores Saudi Arabia. The next chart lists the countries weighing over 2%, which represent about 95% of assets in EYLD and 88% in EEM.

EYLD geographical allocation (chart: author; data: Fidelity, iShares)

Technology is the heaviest sector with 23.6% of assets, followed by energy (19.1%) and financials (14.5%). Other sectors are below 11%. Compared to the benchmark, EYLD massively overweights energy, and to a lesser extent materials, industrials and utilities. It underweights mostly communication, financials and consumer discretionary.

EYLD sector breakdown (chart: author; data: Seeking Alpha, iShares)

The top 10 holdings, representing 20.2% of asset value, are listed below. The largest one weighs 3.79% and other positions are below 2%. Thanks to the equal-weight methodology, risks related to individual companies are low.

Name Weight Ticker/Exchange CUSIP HANMI SEMICONDUCTORS 3.79% 042700 KS B0CSXQ8 TRUWORTHS INTERNATIONAL 1.98% TRU SJ 6113485 INDIAN BANK 1.96% INBK IN B1SFSX2 OIL INDIA LTD 1.89% OINL IN B409HQ9 ITE TECH INC 1.87% 3014 TT 6548753 ENERJISA ENERJI 1.87% ENJSA TI BD0MXB8 ASUSTEK COMPUTER 1.83% 2357 TT 6051046 CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY 1.70% 1088 HK B09N7M0 COAL INDIA LTD 1.68% COAL IN B4Z9XF5 TRIPOD TECHNOLOGY 1.64% 3044 TT 6305721 Click to enlarge

The fund is significantly cheaper than EEM regarding valuation ratios, as reported in the next table. It also shows a higher aggregate earnings growth.

EYLD EEM Price/Earnings 8.04 12.64 Price/Book 1.12 1.54 Price/Sales 0.69 1.28 Price/Cash Flow 5.08 7.95 Earnings Growth 31.33% 21.23% Sales Growth 4.72% 5.05% Click to enlarge

Historical performance

Since 8/1/2016, the Cambria fund has outperformed EEM by 4.2% in annualized return. It shows a higher risk in drawdown and volatility, but still beats the benchmark by a wide margin in risk-adjusted performance (Sharpe ratio).

Total Return Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility EYLD 74.56% 7.69% -44.06% 0.39 18.25% EEM 29.36% 3.48% -39.82% 0.15 17.77% Click to enlarge

The gap is even more impressive over the last 12 months: 17.2%.

EYLD vs EEM, trailing 12 months (Seeking Alpha)

The annual sum of distributions has been quite irregular, as reported on the next chart. However, it has increased from $0.96 per share in 2017 to $1.74 in 2023, a growth of 81% in 6 years. It is far ahead of EEM (19% dividend growth) and the cumulative inflation (24% based on the Consumer Price Index).

EYLD distribution history (Seeking Alpha)

EYLD vs. competitors

By its yield, strategy description and valuation ratios, EYLD is in both dividend and value ETF categories. The next chart compares its performance since inception to five of the best-performing emerging markets ETFs in this time frame:

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (DGS)

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM)

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH)

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM)

Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (PIE)

EYLD vs. competitors, since inception in 2016 (Seeking Alpha)

Cambria's fund beats the competition by a significant margin. It is also the best performer over the last 12 months:

EYLD vs. competitors, year-to-date (Seeking Alpha)

Takeaway

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF is an actively managed ETF with a quantitative model combining shareholder yield and value. It is well-diversified across sectors and holdings, but overweight in the dysfunctional couple China-Taiwan. EYLD beats the emerging markets benchmark regarding valuation, earnings growth, dividend growth and return. Regarding total return, it also beats most, if not all, emerging markets ETFs that were already running when it started. Cambria has here one of the best emerging markets ETFs. I don't give a "buy" rating because of geopolitical risk, a common issue in this category of funds.