Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PayPal Stock: The Market Got It Wrong

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • PayPal's Q4 FY2023 results showed a slight decrease in growth but still beat consensus estimates, reflecting solid financial results amidst organizational changes.
  • PYPL's strategic priorities include accelerating growth in branded checkout, driving profitable growth in PSP services, and focusing on small business solutions.
  • The Company's opportunity to expand its ecosystem and become a data-driven 'super-app' could fuel growth acceleration in the medium term.
  • PayPal's revenue streams appear robust, with a focus on qualitative growth expected to expand business margins and bolster free cash flow generation in the future.
  • Under conservative assumptions, my calculations lead me to a price objective of $73.45 by the end of 2025, which is 24.7% above today's price. So PYPL is still a "Buy" for me despite many risks surrounding the company.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

:Silhouette of upset Australian woman over PayPal logo

chameleonseye

Intro & Thesis

I initiated coverage of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) stock in May 2023, initially giving them a "Hold" rating, citing slowing business growth rates and still expensive valuation at the time. However, in late

Hold On! Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
8.31K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

PSalerno profile picture
PSalerno
Today, 5:40 AM
Comments (12.1K)
I don't think the market is always correct, but in this case it probably is correct because PYPL is losing market shares and it is in a secular downtrend for years.
a
alexng4
Today, 5:20 AM
Comments (231)
“The market got it wrong “ one of the worst thing an investor can do is think they are smarter then the market. There is a reason why the market doesn’t think of highly of PayPal. Its in a sector that has tons of competitors with zero moat. Every company can copy each other’s services and products. In order to acquire or steal a competitor customers is to offer a cheaper price. Its a race to the bottom, thats fintech in a nushell
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PYPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PYPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
--
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.