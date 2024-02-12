Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

October World Oil Production Continues To Rebound

Feb. 12, 2024 4:30 AM ETDBE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, UCO, SCO, XOP, CRAK, IEO, IEZ, PXE, PXJ, NDP, GUSH, DRIP, XES
Ron Patterson and Guests profile picture
Ron Patterson and Guests
1.63K Followers

Summary

  • World oil production increased by 302 kb/d in October.
  • Peak production in the Big 3 occurred in April 2020 with a rate of 34,739 kb/d.
  • World’s 12 largest oil producers produced 76.6% of the world’s oil.

Oil field with rigs and pumps at sunset. World Oil Industry

Anton Petrus/Moment via Getty Images

A guest post by Ovi

Below are a number of Crude plus Condensate (C + C) production charts, usually shortened to "oil", for oil-producing countries. The charts are created from data provided by the EIA's

This article was written by

Ron Patterson and Guests profile picture
Ron Patterson and Guests
1.63K Followers
Ron Patterson is a retired Computer Engineer. He spent five years in Saudi Arabia working for Saudi ARAMCO. He has followed the peak oil story since 2000. Ron started blogging on peak oil in 2013. His web site, PeakOilBarrel.com is one of the most followed blogs on the subject. Ron's interest are geology, biology, paleontology, and ecology. His hobbies are blogging and kayak sailing. Ron is now retired and turned over the administration of the site to Dennis Coyne. Ron is still an active participant on the site and guests now provide timely posts.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DBE--
Invesco DB Energy Fund ETF
JJETF--
iPath® Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN
USO--
United States Oil Fund, LP ETF
DBO--
Invesco DB Oil Fund ETF
USL--
United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.