Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nasdaq Composite Nears November 2021 All-Time High

Feb. 12, 2024 5:48 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SPX), SP500, COMP.IND
Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.85K Followers

Summary

  • The Nasdaq Composite (COMP) is within 220 points of its all-time high print of 16,212, last seen in late November ’21.
  • The Russell 2000 (using the IWM) peaked at 244 in early November ’21. The Russell 2000 is still well below its all-time high.
  • When the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq bottomed in early October ’98, and Fed Chair Alan Greenspan started reducing the Fed funds rate, it was a straight shot for both benchmarks, particularly the Nasdaq.

Investment And Finance Concept - 2024 Sitting On Financial Graph Background.

hallojulie

The Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) is within 220 points of its all-time high print of 16,212, last seen in late November ’21.

The Comp is the last major index (other than the Russell 2000) to have yet to trade above its

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.85K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
--
--
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.