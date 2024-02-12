PixelsEffect

UK global consumer health giant Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) has gained 0.49% (YoY), marking a slight growth over a year since its separation from drug maker GSK. Ahead of its Q4 2023 earnings release late on February 29, 2024, Haleon will be looking to replicate the strong performance of its third quarter of FY 2023. The quarter was marked with an organic growth of 5% (YoY) and an 8.8% (YoY) increase in the adjusted operating profit to about £689 million.

Thesis

Haleon intends to streamline its commercial portfolio by conducting restructuring programs in 2024 including divestment of some brands. The company is keen on deleveraging as well as other aspects of growing shareholder value such as buybacks and increasing dividends in the long term.

GSK announced the sale of “300 million ordinary shares in Haleon Plc” collecting£978 million ($1.24 billion) in mid-January 2024. This sale leaves GSK with a 4.2% stake in Haleon, since the 300 million sold shares denote about 3.2%. GSK has been monetizing its stake in Haleon since its demerger in July 2022 with its initial stake at 13%. For Haleon, the split will work to increase its growth-focused business structure, while for GSK it will work on manufacturing innovative drugs. Pfizer (PFE), a joint partner with GSK in Haleon, becomes the majority shareholder in the venture with a holding of 32% in HLN.

Like its primary shareholders, Haleon is also investing in growth and prudent capital allocation. For years, the company has invested in its main brands such as Sensodyne toothpaste, Advil, Parodontax, and Biotene ranging from digestive supplements, oral medicine, and respiratory products among others. This progress has pushed the company towards research & development (R&D), digitization, and other aspects of sustainability.

In Q3 2023, Haleon reported £2.8 billion ($3.414 billion) in revenue, up 5.7% (YoY) with an adjusted operating profit margin of 24.6%. However, Haleon’s cash balance indicated a decline of 59.87% (YoY) as of Q3 2023 at $597.8 million from a prior high of $1.49 billion in Q3 2022. Additionally, Haleon’s total debt stood at $12.3 billion in the quarter, having increased 6.82% (YoY). These aspects make it imperative for Haleon to consider solidifying its balance sheet through deleveraging and growing cash flow to maintain a positive investment credit rating.

Portfolio management

In this regard, Haleon is in the process of selling one of its non-core life brands, ChapStick to Suave Brands (associated with Yellow Wood Partners). The deal worth about $510 million is expected to close in Q2 2024. Haleon will receive an upfront cash payment of about $430 million, with the interest valued at $80 million. As of 2022, Chapstick was valued at £575 million, up 10.4% (YoY) from 2021.

Haleon FY 2022 report

The sale of ChapStick is intended to not only simplify Haleon's overall brand portfolio, but also deleverage or pay down its debt. As of Q3 2023, the company had planned to deleverage up to 3 times its net debt against the adjusted EBITDA in 2024. Speaking during this announcement, Haleon’s CEO stated,

Today's announcement is consistent with Haleon being proactive in managing our portfolio, and being rigorous and disciplined where there are opportunities for divestment. While ChapStick is a great brand, much loved by consumers around the world, it is not a core focus for Haleon. Selling the brand allows us to simplify our business and pay down debt more quickly. We're confident the brand will continue to thrive under its new ownership.”

In November 2023, Haleon completed the sale of its “rights to the Global OTC brand Lamisil” to Swedish pharmaceutical company, Karo Healthcare for an estimated £235 million or€ 274 million. Lamisil is used in the treatment of Athlete’s foot, among other fungal infections. Haleon stated that Lamisil’s net sales in 2022 were €65 million. The treatment market for Athlete’s foot also known as Tinea Pedis stood at “$1.35 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $2.24 billion by the end of 2032” growing at a CAGR of 5.2% (within the forecast period).

As seen, Haleon is in the process of carving out niche brands while maximizing its profit transactions into 2024. Its core brands such as Advil, valued at almost £4 billion, register strong single-digit revenue for the company every quarter. The company should focus on brands that benefit from price surges, surging demand, and even market activation.

Further, with its debt at $12 billion, I believe Haleon should continue divesting most of its non-core brands. As of 2022, HLN's brand value had reached £19 billion ($24 billion) having increased 6.2% (YoY). A slight increase of about 5% in 2023 will push the brand valuation to £20.3 ($25.7 billion) billion, giving more headroom for deleveraging.

Growth in revenue is another aspect that will help Haleon lower its debt portfolio. As of December 2022, Haleon's revenue was $13.8 billion. In the year ending December 2019, HLN's revenue stood at $11.233 billion, indicating an increase of about 23%. By inference, Haleon may grow its revenue to at least $17 billion by 2027 and increase its valuation by more than $50 billion by then.

Returns to shareholders

Haleon’s annual dividend rate is at $0.10 (paid in 2022-2023) against a yield of 1.27%. Haleon pays this dividend bi-annually (after every 6 months) after it went ex-dividend in August 2023. The company has not announced any share buy-backs, although it is trading 10% below its 52-week high of $9.05.

Still, it indicated the intention of returning surplus capital to shareholders into 2024, a move that would also include raising the dividend rate in the long run. Having been formed in July 2022, Haleon distributes more than 30% of its earnings to shareholders. HLN’s dividend payout ratio rate as of Q3 2023 stood at 34.70% against the industry average of 49.89%. This metric indicates that HLN’s payout ratio may increase by at least 30.44% in the next 12 months if the company continues growing its revenue position and cash flows.

Risks to the Business

Product recall

In January 2024, Haleon recalled the adult drug Robitussin in a voluntary nationwide safety announcement (to distributors and customers) through the FDA as a result of microbial contamination. In 2022, Robitussin (a respiratory drug) was valued at £1.24 billion, having grown 10% (YoY). This recall may affect the company’s revenue in 2024, although it reiterated that it had not received any negative reports concerning the drug’s recall.

High debt

Haleon’s total debt stands at $12.3 billion against a cash balance of $597.81 million. Additionally, the company used up $488.93 million in its investing activities but still recorded a cash generation of $2.71 billion in operation activities. Haleon’s debt (heaped on it by the GSK-demerger in 2022) is high, and it is operating with a total debt-to-equity (MRQ) ratio of 0.6. This ratio means that most of Haleon's assets are funded through shareholder equity as opposed to debt. Therefore, it may delay shareholder return growth in the near term.

Valuation

Haleon’s P/E ratio (TTM) is 24.72X against the industry average of 20.76. This metric leaves off a difference of 19.43%, indicating that the company is slightly overvalued, indicating a possible downside in the near term.

Bottom Line

Haleon is working to stabilize its business operations by intensifying its deleveraging efforts and investing in core brands to boost sales in the long term. The company hopes to maintain a positive investment grade by offering a compelling sustainability strategy that is consistent with its goals. Still, Haleon faces product quality concerns that made it issue a voluntary recall at the beginning of 2024 for one of its core products. For these reasons, I will recommend a hold rating for HLN stock.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.