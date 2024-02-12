Rithm: Leading MREIT Yielding More Than 11% Remains A Buy

urbazon

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) investors experienced relative underperformance to the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) since my previous update in November 2023. I gleaned a buying opportunity late last year, assessing RITM's relatively attractive valuation and increasingly diversified business model. RITM also experienced increased downside volatility last week as the aspiring alternative asset manager reported its fourth-quarter earnings release. While the company has closed its Sculptor Capital Management acquisition following delays, I assessed the market still values RITM as an mREIT. Given the company's dependence on servicing revenue, net interest income, and net gains on loans, the transition to being valued at a much higher multiple, similar to that of a leading alternative asset manager, remains a distance away.

Moreover, the interest rate impact also led to substantial volatility in the valuation of its MSRs portfolio. Consequently, the company reported servicing revenue of $15.9M in Q4, down markedly from Q3's $464.6M. As a result, I assessed that the market was likely taken aback by the substantial write-down in Rithm Capital's MSRs book, which was also addressed by management in its earnings conference.

Accordingly, CEO Michael Nierenberg stressed that the "significant rally in the 10-year Treasury yield" in Q4 greatly impacted Rithm's MSRs portfolio. Despite that, the company has made progress in its hedging program, suggesting a more robust performance from 2024. Rithm Capital underscored its approach, "resulting in a strong hedge position." As a result, investors shouldn't experience a similar write-down on its MSRs book moving ahead, helping stabilize its revenue trajectory.

I believe it's one of the key reasons why the company is in the process of further diversifying its portfolio beyond its original mREIT focus. While the narrow focus has delivered solid cash flow and earnings growth during upswings, unanticipated changes in interest rates might not be fully mitigated by Rithm's hedging program. Consequently, the market will not likely accord favorable valuation multiples to more volatile trading revenues compared to more predictable and sticky fee-based revenue streams.

Management sees Blackstone (BX) and Ares (ARES) as role models to emulate in its alternative asset manager ambitions. However, with Sculptor's $33B AUM compared to Blackstone's over $1T AUM, the disparity in scale, expertise, and diversification is immense. Therefore, I expect the market to value RITM more in line with its mREIT peers in the near term as we assess its execution in a year underpinned by a potentially more dovish Fed in the second half.

Analysts' estimates suggest a decline in its earnings available for distribution or EAD in 2024 before a possible recovery through FY25. As a result, I assessed that the recent pullback in RITM could have been necessary to reflect its growth normalization phase. Hence, Rithm must undertake significant execution risks on its business model transformation while navigating the structural changes from the Fed's rate hikes regime. Coupled with the caution demonstrated in its Q4 report, I don't expect RITM to be re-rated significantly higher until the market gains more clarity over the success of these changes.

Notwithstanding the caution, I also gleaned that it's reasonable to assume that the market has reflected significant pessimism, given its current valuation. Accordingly, RITM is valued at a forward EAD multiple of 5.8x, well below its 10Y average of 7.2x. Its forward dividend yield of 11.3% should afford income investors a robust defense against the relative appeal from the Treasury yields.

RITM price chart (weekly, medium-term) (TradingView)

Moreover, I assessed RITM's price action as favorable in maintaining a medium-term uptrend bias. In other words, I have not gleaned red flags suggesting the market is very concerned with a potentially steep decline in RITM, given a more uncertain 2024.

Furthermore, RITM could form a potential bear trap (false downside breakdown) based on last week's lows ($10 level), undergirding an uptrend continuation bias. As a result, I view the recent pullback as a positive signal for RITM buyers to add more exposure, anticipating a more robust dip-buying momentum as investors possibly return more aggressively.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

