Retire With 'Preferred' Funds And Lower-Risk Recurrent Income

Feb. 13, 2024 7:35 AM ETPFFA, RNP6 Comments
Summary

  • Preferred securities offer much-needed income safety and portfolio stability.
  • The 30-year U.S. preferred stock default rate is notably low, even in the face of occasional negative incidents.
  • Diversification serves as a strategic defense against uncertainties and unknown variables in the market.
  • Two monthly-pay funds with up to 9.6% yields, offering a potential path to a stress-free retirement.
Mature couple drinking wine out on the deck.

courtneyk

Co-authored with “Hidden Opportunities”

Don’t you love it when you get special treatment in commonly pursued activities? Whether it is priority boarding on an airline or a room with a view and other VIP perks at a hotel, these little

Rida Morwa is a former investment and commercial Banker, with over 35 years of experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PFFA, RNP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities. Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

Marvin Wilkinson profile picture
Marvin Wilkinson
Today, 8:33 AM
Comments (13)
Great article! Now that I’m retired, I hold an equal mix of pfds, high quality BDCs and high quality REITs which provide a steady stream of income. I especially like pfds like AT&T Series A&C, currently trading at considerable discounts. Solid growth companies like AAPL, AMZN, CRWD, GOOGL, META, MSFT, NVDA & PANW, currently comprise the remaining 10% of my folio.
siestadreamer profile picture
siestadreamer
Today, 8:23 AM
Comments (2.44K)
Thanks @Rida Moreau, I agree with your thesis. Are there any unlevered preferred funds that you like?
j
j2d2
Today, 8:00 AM
Comments (1.5K)
Select preferreds should be considered in an income oriented portfolio. Many are highly rated. Preferred stocks are higher in the capital stack than common stocks. Many (though no longer many banks) are cumulative (they have to make good on any suspended dividends to preferred holders before paying a common stock dividend). Some are callable, some have redemption dates, some reset there payouts periodically. With common stock you’re an owner. With preferreds you’re a creditor. I’ve avoided funds because of fees, holdings that mix the good with the bad, and because with individual holdings I can consider my own risk profile. It’s true that a large set of holdings might ameliorate risk because of an overall low default rate, but the Virtus top holdings to me look like a cure for constipation.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:04 AM
Comments (34.73K)
@j2d2 Thank you for sharing your thoughts, I hold many individual preferreds and have many recommended in HDO's Model Portfolio. Funds can give you exposure to many additional ones you don't already hold in sectors you may not have familiarity with
R
Rnwp
Today, 7:48 AM
Comments (5)
Thank you for your analysis.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:02 AM
Comments (34.73K)
@Rnwp You're very welcome, thank you for your readership
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

