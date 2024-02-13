Retire With 'Preferred' Funds And Lower-Risk Recurrent Income

courtneyk

Co-authored with “Hidden Opportunities”

Don’t you love it when you get special treatment in commonly pursued activities? Whether it is priority boarding on an airline or a room with a view and other VIP perks at a hotel, these little luxuries make everyday moments feel extra special. Keeping luxury perks aside, attending the DMV with an appointment feels special when the walk-in wait time is measured in hours. The positive experience in these activities is because of the preference given to you over others.

In the world of investments, preferred securities provide similar “priority” perks to shareholders.

Dividend preference: As their name suggests, preferreds hold a unique "preference" or priority over common shareholders. Preferred shareholders have the first claim on the company's profits, and they receive their dividend before common shareholders receive anything.

Priority in liquidation: In the event of a company's liquidation, preferred shareholders are entitled to receive their capital back before common shareholders.

Preferred stocks offer a predictable income stream through calculable fixed or floating-rate dividends, making them attractive for income investors. This asset class is relatively lesser known among individual investors. Even among those who know and understand them, there is fear of acts in bad faith by the issuers, like what happened with the Cedar Realty Trust – Wheeler REIT acquisition and subsequent asset protection removal for the preferreds. Or concerns of unfair treatment as in the PS Business Parks acquisition by Blackstone and subsequent low-ball tender offer and delisting of the preferreds.

Despite all that fear, investors must note that the default rate on U.S. preferreds in the past 30 years is 0.3%. This means 3 out of every 1,000 preferred issues defaulted on their shareholder commitments.

And the power of diversification must not be underestimated. A diversified portfolio of preferred securities improves income safety and stability against a few cases of weak execution, sustained headwinds, or deals made in bad faith. We will now discuss two diversified funds focused on preferred securities; let’s dive in!

Pick #1: PFFA – Yield 9.6%

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) is an ETF but shares many characteristics of a CEF (Closed-End Fund), with its 20-30% operating leverage, active portfolio management, and large yield. We note PFFA’s top positions in utility and REIT-preferred, industries that can pass inflationary pressures to customers and potentially the biggest beneficiaries from a valuation perspective with interest rate cuts. Source

PFFA’s lower leverage (compared to CEFs) allowed the fund to maintain (and grow) its distributions, while CEFs focused on the same asset class were forced to cut due to rising interest expenses. PFFA recently raised its monthly distribution to $0.1675/share. This reflects a $0.03/share annual raise and calculates to a 9.6% yield. During FY 2023, 88% of PFFA’s distributions comprised dividend income, and 12% was ROC (Return of Capital).

The ETF is in an excellent position to deleverage naturally without squeezing shareholder returns as holdings inch closer to par value. And they have the flexibility to be very selective with new positions, as higher rates mean newly issued investment-grade preferreds easily carry a +7.5% yield at par.

Pick #2: RNP – Yield 8%

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund (RNP) is a highly diversified CEF with 292 holdings. RNP is a hybrid of deeply discounted, income-focused sectors, namely equity REITs and non-REIT preferred stock, at a 48%/52% mix.

60% of RNP’s REIT portion is built with highly defensive industries with terrific growth potential, namely telecommunications infrastructure, industrial, healthcare, and data centers. RNP’s preferred segment comprises higher credit quality banking and insurance preferreds and those issued by utility and pipeline firms. Source

RNP operates with a ~31% leverage that carries 81% fixed rate financing at 1.8%, with a 2.55-year weighted average term. This allows the CEF to ride out this rate cycle and refinance on better terms. The CEF’s total leverage carries a 2.6% weighted average interest rate.

During fiscal year 2023, RNP’s NII (Net Investment Income) supported 63.5% of the distributions, while Long Term Capital Gains fueled the remaining 36.5%. In the past three years, there have been no ROC distributions. RNP pays $0.136/share monthly distributions, an 8% annualized yield.

RNP comprises securities from deeply discounted sectors. The CEF trades almost at par with NAV.

Conclusion

Financial markets are complex where participants navigate between success and failure, characterized by influential leaders and indecisive players with varying intentions. While some institutions vigorously adapt to the dynamic business landscape, others falter under competitive pressures due to a lack of innovation.

In our pursuit to invest in the best of securities, management decisions can sometimes lead a company away from alignment with our goals. Or surrounding factors become headwinds and the business doesn’t execute as we expected it to. As individual investors, we must safeguard our financial assets from all these elements, and diversification is our powerful ally. This is why our Investing Group maintains a diversified portfolio of +45 income-producing securities targeting a +9% overall yield.

Located higher in the capital structure of the issuing company, preferred securities present stability and income safety and are a must-have for income investors and retirees. Diversification into this income-oriented asset class protects your portfolio from unnecessary surprises, and PFFA and RNP offer this safety and big monthly distributions for a stress-free retirement.