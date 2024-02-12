Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Microsoft: Preparing For A Quantum Leap

Feb. 12, 2024 6:53 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT) Stock
Stephen Tobin
Summary

  • Microsoft has launched Azure Quantum, a cloud-based platform for researchers to learn quantum programming and experiment with current early versions of future hardware.
  • Microsoft has demonstrated the power of its simulated environment by using quantum programming and AI to develop a new battery electrolyte.
  • Microsoft's focus on topological qubits and the creation of Majorana Zero Modes gives them a significant advantage over competitors in the race to develop a large-scale quantum supercomputer.

Quantum Leap - Season 2

NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) may have leaped ahead of the competition in the arms race to develop the world's first large-scale quantum supercomputer. In anticipation of its arrival, they have launched Azure Quantum, allowing researchers to learn the techniques

Stephen Tobin
I look at small to mid-cap companies with disruptive technology. I provide competitive analysis of companies and often research the founders and their previous endeavors.  I follow, investigate and report on companies that I believe have growth potential and highlight some of the ones best avoided. I invest with a two-year time frame but often keep investments for far longer.I am the third generation of investors in my family, my grandfather lost money in the 1929 stock market crash, and the oil crises of the 1970s almost wiped out my Father. I traded through the dot com bubble and the credit crisis. The family has learned the hard way to choose winners, avoid losers, cut losses early, and let winners run. I have an MBA and qualifications in accounting and company valuation. I have been a full-time investor and analyst for several years and began my career with the Bank of America in the 1980s. My Father concentrated on computers and banking stocks, and my Grandfather transport and utilities. I still have some of their original holdings. Currently, I am focused on the electrification of everything.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I also have positions in GOOG and IBM.

