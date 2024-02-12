ratpack223

My inaugural analysis on Seeking Alpha covered OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF), a personal lender to the subprime market (which they label nonprime). In my thesis, I differentiated their business model from the practices that precipitated the 2008 Financial Crisis and noted how their risk model allows them to originate loans with strong credit quality among these low-score borrowers.

Shortly after, the price of OMF shot up and nearly exceeded $50. After hovering in the upper $40s for the last couple of months, shares tumbled again to the low $40s after Q4 2023 earnings came out this past week. Yet, I believe the market is failing, once again, to appreciate the true value of this company, even under conservative assumptions. That's why I'm going to review the Q4 results, address a couple other matters, and explain once more why OMF is a BUY.

Recap of Thesis

To simplify matters a bit, I'll restate some of my key points for why OMF was a Buy:

Nonprime borrowers are underserved, allowing OneMain to have their pick.

Customer data with deep histories give them a sophisticated risk model.

OMF prefers capital preservation and return on equity over growth.

Current prices give a high dividend yield and make buybacks effective.

Now, let's look at what's new.

Q4 and FY 2023

Q4 2023 Company Presentation

Loan origination decelerated as the company continued on its track of credit tightening. This does not mean the company was idle with its capital. In late November, shortly after my initial article, the company announced it was acquiring Foursight Capital. (This will be crucial to their auto-finance line, which I will discuss later.)

Additionally, it bought back 531K common shares for $20M (see earnings release). This averages to a price of about $37.66 per share, timely and well below the higher prices of that period.

Delinquencies (Q4 2023 Company Presentation)

The "Front Book," which accounts for loans under the tighter origination standards that the company began adopting, now make up 65% of the loan portfolio. Delinquencies were up, but these continue to be concentrated in the shrinking Back Book, and the company remains very profitable.

When asked about the slower pace of growth in the Q4 Earnings Call, CEO Doug Shulman explained:

I've said over and over, growth is an output. We're going to make sure we book business with customers that we think can be successful, which means they pay us back and they keep good credit. And we're going to err on the side of conservative.

2023 capital generation (OneMain's measure of true earnings) was $794M. While lower than previous years, it's still strong profitability. This was concurrent with growth in receivables to $22.2B.

Q4 2023 Company Presentation

It was also a big year for the company in raising capital, with two bonds issued, due 2029 and 2030, providing $1.1B for the company. Mr. Shulman also noted this funding was possible due to their distinct reputation from years prior:

What I would say is going back to '21 and early 2022, there was a ton of supply in the market, and there was a fair amount of irrational pricing, meaning people were making loans to people with high expectations of losses at 10%, which just didn't make any sense, and people lost a lot of money when that happened. In '22, early '23, a lot of our competitors just couldn't get funding. And so we had a pretty wide-open market.

Overall, while it wasn't their most profitable year ever, there were still proofs that OneMain is running an excellent business. 2023 allowed them to make money and position themselves for a brighter future, while other lenders were eating losses and missing opportunities.

Foursight and BrightWay

Dec. 2023 Company Presentation

While personal loans are OneMain's core business, there's room for them to expand into auto-finance and credit cards. This is where their budding business segments will be crucial toward growth. Since both really took off this quarter and weren't mentioned in my last article, I want to discuss them now.

In the press release I linked earlier, Shulman said of Foursight:

Foursight is an attractive tuck-in acquisition giving us a seasoned team, scalable technology, tested credit models, a franchise dealer network and a high-quality loan portfolio to support our disciplined expansion into the auto lending business

So this didn't merely add assets to their book. It's something that will allow them to utilize the advantages of their current model and synergize it with the access it gives them to the auto-loan market.

Oct. 2023 Company Presentation

I want to refer again to another presentation the company gave last fall, and I cropped the slide above for convenience. They already have an auto-loan line going back to 2014. You'll see here that the APR on these loans is somewhat lower than the average for OneMain's book, but the DQ rate and net charge-offs are significantly less over time. With its dealer networks and other advantages, I believe that Foursight will allow them to grow this better-secured form of lending over time.

Q4 2023 Company Presentation

Foursight happened after my last article. BrightWay, OneMain's credit card line, was already in the works before that. The company has spent the past year testing the product out with small groups and gathering customer data to identify the necessary risk factors. The slide above shows that they made the shift in Q4 toward serious expansion, with BrightWay receivables leaping from $98M to $330M.

Being a digital and mobile business line, I believe this will not only give OneMain access to a wider array of customers, I think the mobile app has potential to be a primary source of new customers going into the future.

Dec. 2023 Company Presentation

Together, both lines offer profitable pathways of growth for the company over time in wider markets.

Valuation

I want to revisit my previous valuation, which I performed with my estimate of EPS going forward, plugged into a Discounted Cash Flow model.

Author's calculation

The 3% growth of EPS was based on:

Steady rise in receivables, as has consistently occurred

Steady buybacks as the company recently adopted

Consistent profits make both of these possible

The terminal multiple of 5 was also to keep the valuation conservative, since OneMain trades at a low multiple even now, and a subprime lender like this may often be vulnerable to bouts of pessimism on a public market.

I don't think enough changed in the last quarter that I need to update my calculation. My EPS derived from assumed earnings of $750M, while the company reported $794M of capital generated for 2023. I also didn't factor the possibility of acquisitions expanding the business favorably (we've yet to see how much Foursight will increase annual earnings). Yet, Shulman has been clear that, while they are laying the seeds for growth when the time comes, for now their approach is more slow and steady.

So while I'm keeping my fair value of $60.51 for now, these details do strengthen my assertion that this is a modest valuation and that shares of OMF trade at an attractive discount under modest assumptions.

I won't assume something like 10% growth, as we can't be sure how many years interest rates will be high and how long inflation will need to be tamed. Given that, OneMain is going to focus on capital preservation for the foreseeable future and only grow where it perceives no danger. This is what makes them so attractive: A discount even for the safe case. Everywhere else I look, I have a hard time finding stocks priced like that (which I suppose is how it should be).

Risks

While they are running the business very conservatively, let's talk about the potential risks here. Shulman provided more light on their internal risk model in Q4 Earnings:

But right now, we have a macro-overlay of an extra 30% stress. So all things being equal, we're basically saying we're only going to book business if credit gets 30% worse than we think it's going to get because we want to be conservative. I think what we'll see is depending on -- we'll see payments coming in, we'll see the credit results, we'll see what's happening with our weather vein. And we'll also see what's happening externally with the macro. What's happening with employment, what's happening with inflation or interest rates coming down and our people spending more. There's all the external macro...when you read the papers, and turn on CNBC, everyone thinks the economy is great. It's not so great for every person in the country and the less money you have, the tighter it is for you.

While we don't know the ins and outs of their risk model (a trade secret), we do see that they are giving themselves something like a margin of safety with the current book. Thus, anything that would be a surprise for management would also be a surprise for shareholders. Something that could have an unusually, historically negative impact on the economy would impact the customer of OneMain has more substantially than other lenders.

Premature rate cuts could again lead to additional inflation that squeezes the budgets of nonprime borrowers. Secondly, there are concerns about a crash in commercial real estate could have a ripple effect in financial markets, which indirectly devastates the nonprime borrower. Owners of OMF should be keen to these kinds of setbacks.

Conclusion

While no materially major changes occurred in Q4, we did finally get the FY 2023 results, and (crucially) we finally saw the seeds of OneMain's future being planted: auto-finance and credit cards. Leveraging the expertise from their core business in personal loans, OneMain will be a position to grow its high-yield loan book as it enters these markets on favorable terms.

The risks aren't zero, but the company has a conservative underwriting posture, and the price of OMF itself removes a lot of the risk, trading at a discount to even a modest valuation. For these reasons, I still consider it to be a solid BUY for the long-term investor.