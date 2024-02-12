Yuichiro Chino/Moment via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Last time we talked about SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH), we mentioned how it's in a tricky spot in the genome diagnostics world, trying to introduce a new regime to an industry stuck in its ways. Gene diagnosis requires lab testing and software analysis. SOPH offers the latter. When SOPH was formed in 2011, the gene diagnosis market was nascent with undefined supply chains. Since then, the disruptive tech has adopted a business model more compatible with established rules. Today, most gene labs offer complete diagnosis services, covering laboratory testing and software analysis. The remaining gene labs with no software capabilities are unsure if they should use SOPH's DDM because the FDA, CMS, and other players in the ecosystem have yet to digest the concept of partial responsibility for the diagnosis service.

We ended up saying, "Let's wait and see," because, on the one hand, it's tough to tell if SOPH's business model is compatible with current industry trends, especially in the US, its primary focus market, but on the other hand, the company could shake things up with its flagship, AI-enhanced database, called Sophia DDM.

Over twelve months have passed since our article, and SOPH's shares have doubled. The company added $11 million in revenue (23% growth) and has been forming new partnerships. But even with the stock doing better, we're sticking to our 'Hold' rating. The share price jump feels like the usual ups and downs you see with a microcap on a mission to change the world.

What Is Sophia Genetics DDM

SOPH shares real-life examples of its DDM platform on its website to illustrate its potential impact. Take, for instance, a case from TomaLab, a reference lab in Italy, where a patient with ovarian cancer was initially tested and found not to have a BRCA mutation. However, after uploading the patient's DNA data to the DDM platform, it turned out the patient was HRD positive, a discovery that significantly changed the treatment plan.

This example shines a light on the power of the DDM platform to reveal important insights hidden in raw data. But here's the catch: when hospitals and healthcare providers think about adding genomic testing to patient care, DDM might not be their first pick. That's because there are other options. For the specific example above, there are many HRD tests on the market, such as MyChoice CDx by Myriad (MYGN), Foundation CDx by Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), and Inform CDx by Ventana (OTCPK:VNTA), which are FDA-approved and covered by insurance, unlike SOPH's DDM.

SOPH's website has other interesting case studies, but every single case involves conditions that already have well-known tests, ones that doctors trust and insurance covers. One is a story about finding a specific gene duplication (MSH2 duplication) in a colorectal cancer patient. However, doctors will likely weigh using DDM for MSH2 duplication against LabCorp's (LH) VistaSeq or Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) MSH2 Single Gene test. These tests have more established insurance reimbursement pathways.

So, while these examples show what DDM can do, they're playing in a field with many established players. However, one can't help but wonder if the market is short-sighted, failing to see that AI-based healthcare models such as SOPH's DDM are the future. Isn't the FDA bound to establish a regulatory framework for algorithm-based healthcare someday? Doesn't specializing in a specific supply chain segment, as SOPH does, lead to economies of scale? On the other hand, wouldn't SOPH have to prove its platform's validity, accuracy, and safety via expensive clinical trials like everyone else?

In any case, despite these challenges, SOPH stands out for making genomic analysis more accessible. Its cloud-based model allows for affordable testing, as seen with Healius Pathology in Australia, where gene testing volumes increased after adopting DDM. However, this increase mainly came from patients paying on their own, highlighting the platform's appeal to those who can afford out-of-pocket expenses but also pointing to limitations for those relying on insurance. It's a complex scenario that balances making genetic testing more accessible with the realities of insurance coverage.

Sophia Genetics

New Features

Gene diagnostics is an emerging arena, and it's still in its early days. Uncovering the relationship between certain DNA makeup and different health traits is not as straightforward as some might think. A big part of it comes down to looking at statistical averages, kind of like how an investor uses Technical Analysis to guess what the stock market will do next. This is why market participants ask for robust evidence of viability and effectiveness before adopting a gene diagnostic test. Companies like Natera (NTRA), Exact Sciences (EXAS), NeoGenomics (NEO), and others dedicate significant effort to navigating this intricate landscape of market acceptance, which guards against premature adoption and ensures rigorous standards are met. This involves overcoming skepticism from conservative medical standard-setting bodies, convincing opinion leaders of the product's viability, and demonstrating clear effectiveness to insurance companies that demand solid proof before covering new tests. These hurdles persist regardless of whether the test is FDA-approved or CLIA-certified. We talked about the challenges of bringing a new diagnostics test to the market in our coverage of Guardant Health (GH), EXAS, NEO, NTRA, and other publicly traded gene labs.

Looking back at SOPH's DDM since it first hit the market in 2014, it's interesting to think about where it stands in the world of genomic analysis. The company has been expanding its datasets to help physicians link DNA patterns to health outcomes. For example, they partnered with GE HealthCare (GEHC), combining their data with GEHC's advanced PET/CT/MRI imaging technology.

Still, ten years in, despite aiming big, targeting a $35 billion market, their annual sales have only reached $50 million, mostly outside the US, even though they've been focusing on this region.

Financial Position

SOPH has done well in cutting costs since our last piece, which is important, especially as interest in growth companies has narrowed with the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates. As of September 2023, SOPH had $130 million in cash, weighed against $50 million in annual cash outflows. Management has been keen on highlighting how flexible its spending can be, showing confidence in its ability to control expenses and aiming to reach breakeven before its cash runs out. Achieving this would buy SOPH more time as it continues its efforts to find its place in the market without watering down the value of its shares through equity capital.

Data by YCharts

However, the allure of raising more money can be strong when you have the opportunity, especially when you're driven by a mission you believe can change the world. Take Eric Schadt, a big name in genomics, who founded GeneDx (WGS) with big dreams of using multimodal data to link DNA to health outcomes, very similar to what SOPH is trying to do. These dreams needed deep pockets, and eventually, he found himself ousted from the venture he began. Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) faces a similar fate, with its ambitious goal to revolutionize healthcare by exploring the immune system's genetic data, only to hit the wall and seek 'strategic alternatives' from Goldman Sachs (GS). Invitae (OTC:NVTA), a gene lab that squeezed its margins trying to build a subscription-based DNA database software business, now finds itself in a financial crunch, a situation we predicted in multiple 'Sell' articles in 2022 and 2023.

We don't expect SOPH to face a liquidity crisis soon, but these examples show how tough the healthcare sector can be. It's a field that's been cautious ever since the days of selling Coca-Cola as a medicinal tonic. So, when SOPH's management talks about balancing their visionary goals with the hard realities of the market, aiming to be self-sustaining, it's very encouraging. Yet, despite their best intentions to avoid diluting equity, investors should be prepared for the possibility that SOPH might jump at the first chance to raise capital if it means pushing their product further into the market.

What to Expect in Q4 2023?

SOPH kicked off the year serving 437 genomics customers but ended a bit lighter with 431 customers as of September 2023. Still, if history is any guide, investors should expect sales growth. Despite some customers parting ways with SOPH, those who remain have historically increased their usage of DDM. SOPH adopts a pay-as-you-go billing model, so as more healthcare providers change their protocols to accommodate genomic analysis in line with the evolving Medical Guidelines, SOPH's sales will increase.

Another important factor to watch in Q4 results, which are often released in early March, is progression towards breakeven. As mentioned above, SOPH has roughly two years until it runs out of cash. With a 70% gross margin, we'd like to see accelerated impact of economies of scale. Anything better than $14 million in GAAP loss would really support SOPH's case.

Summary

Since our latest SOPH coverage, shares nearly doubled, while sales rose 23%, mirroring the market's optimism over the Swiss microcap's prospects. However, such changes are expected from a microcap on a mission to change the world, and we don't see them fundamentally changing our view on SOPH. There are still important questions that the company, and the healthcare industry for that matter, need to address before we jump on the ticker, as Wall Street analysts have.

We understand why SOPH decided to take on the US market first. The market is robust and growing quickly. Still, US healthcare institutions are harder to penetrate. While seemingly fragmented and easy to conquer, the sector is anchored by 'functional' bureaucracy aimed at protecting consumers from regressing to sub-bar healthcare standards.

We maintain our wait-and-see approach towards SOPH, acknowledging its potential while also recognizing the hurdles it faces, particularly in its US target market.