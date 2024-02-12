Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BHK: Profit-Taking Is The Best Move Today (Rating Downgrade)

Feb. 12, 2024 8:00 AM ET
Summary

  • The BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-end fund that primarily invests in investment-grade assets, making it a low-risk option for income-focused investors.
  • Despite investing in safer assets, the fund has been able to maintain a yield of 8.27%, comparable to junk bond funds.
  • The fund has delivered a solid performance, with a 6.08% increase in share price since November 2023 and a 7.56% total return for investors.
  • The fund seems highly likely to give up its recent gains, as the market's expectations of four to five rate cuts in 2024 are unlikely to be proven correct.
  • The fund has failed to cover its distributions since July 1 and is currently trading at a premium. This looks like a good opportunity to realize some profits.
Man Planting Flag On Piles Of Cash

DNY59

The BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) is a closed-end fund that income-focused investors can employ as a method of achieving their goals while keeping their risks at a minimum. This is because, this is one of the few closed-end

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

W
Wizard19
Today, 9:08 AM
Comments (180)
The dividend history actually looks pretty consistent.
What are your estimates for div and price if there are only two or three rate cuts this year?
