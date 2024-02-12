Fokusiert

Trisura Group (OTCPK:TRRSF) is a small Canadian specialty property and casualty (P&C) insurer. I have held it since June 2017 when it was spun off from Brookfield Corporation (BN). The scorecard is wonderful - ~37% annual IRR or almost sevenfold in multiples of capital.

The company was profitably growing at high double or even triple digits without a single hiccup until Q4 2022 when Trisura made a bad underwriting mistake that cost it a significant write-down. Upon reporting it, the stock dropped in early 2023 and went nowhere for the rest of the year. However, it resumed its ascent in early 2024 and jumped upon reporting a successful Q4 2023 that left its underwriting mistake in the rearview mirror.

We will start by revisiting this mistake and its consequences, then proceed by reviewing Trisura's operations, and end by analyzing how attractive the stock is at current levels.

We will use exclusively Canadian dollars for all currency items.

The underwriting mistake

Trisura reports in two segments - Canada and the US. The Canadian segment consists mostly of traditional specialty P&C operations which will be talked about in the next section. Here we will focus only on the US segment which consists exclusively of the fronting business. I described this business in detail in my previous posts (here is the latest "Trisura: My Most Successful Insurance Investment") but have to partially repeat myself below.

A fronting insurer uses its license to write a policy that is immediately ceded in full or almost in full to third-party reinsurers (or some other form of alternative reinsurance capital) in exchange for a ceding (or "fronting") fee which is typically 5-6% of the gross premium. Most or all underwriting risks are being transferred this way and the fronting insurer keeps the fees. Provided the fronting insurer has secured the commitment of the willing and substantial reinsurance capital, the business may be quite lucrative. However, there are plenty of issues to be negotiated between the fronting insurer and reinsurers with most essential of them to be centered around the use of capital (collateral, how much, in what form), insurance lines, distribution, cash flow management, claims handling, counsel appointment, ratings, local regulatory issues including licensing on a state-to-state basis, and so on.

Once negotiated, these details, specific for each reinsurance contract, constitute a program that can be run smoothly for many years. Towards the end of 2022, Trisura was running about 70 programs and one of them had backfired. The damage was devastating on Trisura's scale: it had to write down $82M of the reinsurance recoverable asset on its balance sheet which was close to 15% of the company's equity. The malfunctioned program had to be put in a run-off that lasted until Q4 2023 when most claims related to this program were settled.

In its 2022 annual report, Trisura provided the following explanation:

The write down in the fourth quarter was related to a disagreement over obligations under a quota share reinsurance contract. The program included captive participation and required catastrophe reinsurance making it unique in our portfolio. Higher catastrophe reinsurance costs had the effect of depleting collateral and contributed to the write down. This program had a multi-year history with Trisura, and a unique mix of factors drove the experience this year. The reinsurer does not participate on any other programs. We believe firmly that this is an isolated event, and remain confident in our ability to scale the platform in the long term.

Let me decipher the last paragraph. Upon issuing a policy, Trisura assumes a legal responsibility to indemnify losses, even if the policy is entirely ceded to another party. Nevertheless, in the event of a loss covered by the policy, the expectation is that the reimbursement will come from the reinsurer's resources. The designated sum that the reinsurer is anticipated to provide is recorded as a reinsurance recoverable item on the balance sheet. Notably, this entry is backed by collateral (particularly for an unrated reinsurer) to prevent the reinsurer from eluding its contractual commitments.

Due to several distinctive factors specific to this program (more about it later), the collateral in place was inadequate to offset the losses. As a result, Trisura had to write down the reinsurance recoverable and transition the program into a phase of managed decline (run-off).

This single event left Trisura investors guessing whether it was a one-off or the tip of the systemic negligence iceberg. Outsiders could respond to the latter dilemma only probabilistically. For the three reasons below, I treated it as a one-off and did not sell the stock.

When the mistake happened, Trisura had reported 22 quarters of the US segment. Systemic negligence was likely to manifest itself earlier.

Secondly, the bad program was truly unique. To start with, it required cat reinsurance in addition to reinsurance related to the fronting operation. It made the program rather big in terms of risk exposure and required bigger collateral than Trisura estimated. When the cat risk materialized, the collateral proved to be insufficient.

The bad program was managed by an MGA (managing general agent) which is a standard go-to-market solution for the specialty insurance industry. However, in this case, the reinsurer behind the program was a captive of the same MGA. This may have led to a conflict of interests unfavorable to Trisura.

The combination of the circumstances above appears rare by itself. After the big write-down, the company analyzed all other programs to prevent something similar in the future. It seems unlikely to me that any suspicious program would be left intact after this cleaning operation.

In 2023, when the bad program was in run-off mode, the US segment experienced higher reinsurance expenses and it caused Trisura to report its results on both IFRS and operating basis. The latter excluded the write-down and the run-off results in addition to realized and unrealized gains or losses from stocks in the investment portfolio.

Canadian operations

Trisura has operated in Canada for 17 years with four current lines of business:

Surety. This line grows at about 40% annually and the growth is likely to continue unabated because the surety business is in the process of expanding into the US. However, US surety reports as a part of the Canada segment. In 4 years or so, Trisura expects to have roughly equal business in the US and Canada. The company has just started harvesting the advantages of unified North American business.

Corporate insurance consisting primarily of officers' liability. The line grew at 15% in 2023 but this growth may accelerate as Trisura just started expanding into the US with the first premiums expected in 2024.

Risk solutions warranty. This line grows slower (at 10% in 2023) and at this point, an expansion into the US is not planned.

Canadian fronting. After its success with US fronting, Trisura started replicating it in Canada with certain adjustments and the business has delivered beyond expectations. In 2023, the revenues grew by 44%.

In total, the Canadian segment grows at about 30% and is extraordinarily profitable. Its combined ratio hovered around 81% for the last several years including both 2022 and 2023. Canadian operations delivered an operating ROE of 29% and 28% in 2023 and 2022 respectively.

Valuations

To value Trisura one has to make several assumptions and accept certain limitations:

The underwriting mistake was a one-off

We will value the company on an operating basis excluding both the write-down and run-off costs that stemmed from the same underwriting mistake. On a forward-looking basis, operating results should be very close to IFRS results adjusted for stocks gains and losses.

In 2023, insurers outside of the US have to adhere to the two new accounting standards - IFRS 17 and IFRS 9 restating results to the beginning of 2022. Both new standards are fairly significant, especially IFRS 17 which dramatically changes the way insurers report. On its last earnings call, Trisura's CEO acknowledged that the company is still learning its way around IFRS 17. These new standards made earlier years incompatible with 2023 and restated 2022 and we have to rely mostly on the last two years.

Under IFRS 17, the best way to gauge an insurer's growth is by insurance revenue which crudely corresponds to gross premium earned in GAAP terms with some adjustments. Under this lens, in 2023, Trisura in total grew by 38.4%. It is roughly comparable with the company's growth in prior years under the old standard.

Operating earnings per common share were $2.34 and $1.86 in 2023 and 2022 respectively. 26% jump in EPS is explained by growth in insurance revenues as well as by quickly growing net investment income. Operating ROE was 20.0% and 19.6% in 2023 and 2022.

At the time of writing, and after its post-earnings jump, Trisura is trading at ~$39 which corresponds to a 39/2.34~16.7 P/E ratio. This ratio appears far below what it should be based on Trisura's growth rates and profitability.

In my opinion, it is still caused by a lasting aftertaste of the underwriting mistake. Without it, Trisura deserves at least a 20-25 P/E ratio or ~$47-58 stock price. This is nothing more than a guesstimate but we have a way to check how realistic it is.

At the end of 2022, before Trisura delayed its earnings call and revealed the underwriting mistake, it was trading at $40-45. Using 2022 operating EPS of $1.86, it corresponds to the P/E ratio of 22-24 which is in line with our guesstimate.

Conclusion

We have spent a lot of space revisiting the underwriting mistake because it is crucial to our evaluation of Trisura's business. Even though this mistake now appears a one-off, it will keep the price under pressure for another quarter or two. Contingent on no other mishappenings, the stock price should keep migrating higher due to gradual multiple expansion and strong growth.

Under an optimistic scenario, the combined effect of both factors can propel the stock beyond $60 in a year from now.

On the other hand, Trisura will remain a rather small stock for several more years at least (its current market cap is slightly below $2B) and will be subject to all regular small stock risks including but not limited to price gyrations and dependence on high growth rates.

Still, the current valuations are low enough, in my opinion, to make the stock quite promising.

