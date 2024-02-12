Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ares Capital: The Only 10% Yielding BDC You Need

Feb. 12, 2024 8:39 AM ETAres Capital (ARCC)OCSL6 Comments
Summary

  • Ares Capital Corporation is well-positioned to deliver stable net investment income in 2024, regardless of a potential recession.
  • The business development company outearned its dividend with net investment income in the fourth quarter and saw growth in net asset value.
  • Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's cautious approach to rate cuts suggests a continued benefit for Ares Capital in a higher-for-longer rate environment.
Startup, hand shows a rocket and icons

Pixelimage

Whether a recession is on the horizon or not, Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) is in a good position to deliver stable net investment income in 2024.

The business development company once again out earned its dividend with net investment income

This article was written by

A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Comments (6)

Jcb331 profile picture
Jcb331
Today, 9:12 AM
Comments (2.68K)
69% floating portfolio??? CEFDATA shows ARCC at 84% floating.
bobcowman profile picture
bobcowman
Today, 8:46 AM
Comments (1.61K)
Bad headline. Diversification is very important.
p
playerhater
Today, 8:57 AM
Comments (82)
@bobcowman In their defense, it does say the only "BDC" you need.
bobcowman profile picture
bobcowman
Today, 8:58 AM
Comments (1.61K)
@playerhater I own 15 BDCs.
Coach Baker profile picture
Coach Baker
Today, 9:08 AM
Comments (800)
@playerhater @bobcowman is sharing a good point. Coincidentally, I hold 15 also. ARCC is a very well run BDC but is not one of my top half performers. I moderately overweight the better performing BDC's and rotate accordingly as performance determines.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

