Whether a recession is on the horizon or not, Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) is in a good position to deliver stable net investment income in 2024.

The business development company once again out earned its dividend with net investment income in the fourth quarter and grew its net asset value QoQ by $0.25 per share.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently asserted that the central bank will move cautiously in terms of rate cuts this year, suggesting that a higher-for-longer rate environment will continue to benefit Ares Capital.

The BDC is my top stock pick in the high-yield arena and despite a 6% premium to net asset value, Ares Capital brings a lot of income value for passive income investors to the table.

My Rating History

My stock classification for Ares Capital was Buy as the BDC benefited from improving credit quality QoQ. Ares Capital’s portfolio produced a decent amount of net investment income that easily covered the BDC’s dividend in the fourth quarter and its non-accrual ratio was stable.

The central bank has said that it will be accommodating with respect to rate cuts, meaning BDCs may profit from a higher-for-longer rate environment. Taking into account Ares Capital’s consistency of results, the BDC’s stock is a Buy.

Strong Credit Quality Trend

Ares Capital’s portfolio did not go through a major transformation in the last quarter and the BDC ended the last quarter with only a small change in percentages for its First and Second Lien investments.

First Liens increased to 44% (up from 43% in 3Q-23) whereas Second Liens accounted for 16% of portfolio investments (down from 17% in 3Q-23). First and Second Senior Secured Loans accounted for 61% of all investments in the portfolio at the end of 4Q-23.

The increase in First Liens was due to new investments in this category during the fourth quarter. Ares Capital’s portfolio value, thanks to new fundings, grew 4% QoQ to $22.9 billion.

Portfolio Investments (Ares Capital)

Ares Capital did see positive origination growth with net new fundings in the amount of $699 million in the fourth quarter. The BDC made a total of $2.4 billion in gross investment commitments in 4Q-23 which was the highest amount since 4Q-22. In 4Q-23, Ares Capital’s gross commitments mainly related to the First Lien category.

I think that Ares Capital, taking into account its 69% floating rate has compelling prospects for net investment income growth as it is not purely floating-rate positioned.

As such, the BDC could produce both net investment income growth in higher-for-longer rate environment and profit from a decrease in short-term interest rates due to growing demand for new loan originations.

Portfolio Activity (Ares Capital)

As far as Ares Capital’s credit quality is concerned, the non-accrual ratio remained stable QoQ. The non-accrual ratio measures whether or not loans are performing according to expectations. A rise in the non-accrual ratio thus foreshadows a potential decline in interest income and potentially a hit to net asset value.

Ares Capital’s non-accrual ratio based on fair value was 0.6% in both 3Q-23 and 4Q-23. As I said before, a non-accrual ratio below 1.5% does not ring my alarm bells and I think that Ares Capital’s portfolio performed according to expectations in the last quarter.

Loans On Non-Accrual Status (Ares Capital)

Impressive Margin Of Safety

Ares Capital earned $0.63 per share in net investment income in the fourth quarter which represented a 7% QoQ increase compared to 3Q-23. Ares Capital’s dividend coverage therefore considerable improved (by 17 percentage points) to 125% for the benefit of passive income investors whose dividends are even better protected than they were in the third quarter.

The expansion in the dividend coverage ratio was due primarily to higher interest income from investments and higher capital structuring service fees. In 2023, Ares Capital’s dividend coverage ratio was 119%, so the BDC is offering investors a very decent margin of safety.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using Company Supplements)

Small Premium To Net Asset Value

Ares Capital’s valuation reflects a recognition of the BDC’s robust and predictable net investment income results in the past couple of years. Ares Capital’s net asset value rose 1.3% QoQ to $19.24 which is another sign of a healthily growing BDC. In 2023, the BDC’s net asset value went up 4.6% YoY.

My intrinsic (conservative) value estimate would be Ares Capital’s net asset value since the BDC is growing its net asset value and net investment income. Presently, this implies a 6% premium to net asset value.

Those passive income investors that prefer to take a bit more risk that comes with an investment in Ares Capital may want to consider Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) which I doubled down on after the BDC disclosed performance issues in its debt portfolio recently.

Data by YCharts

Why My Take On Ares Capital Might Be Wrong

Non-accruals are an important consideration when it comes to choosing BDCs for a passive income portfolio. At the present time, Ares Capital’s non-accruals look pretty good which underlines the value ARCC brings to passive income investors.

An uptick in the non-accrual ratio might be a game changer and I would change my stock classification if Ares Capital’s non-accruals rose above 1.5%.

My Conclusion

Ares Capital’s robust fourth quarter net investment income results and QoQ net asset value growth underpin the value of Ares Capital for passive income investors.

The BDC comfortably outearned its $0.48 per share per quarter dividend with net investment income in 4Q-23 and the excess dividend coverage, thanks to net investment income growth, has improved considerably in 4Q-23.

For 2024, I think Ares Capital could see stronger loan originations, if interest rates get slashed. With a margin of dividend safety improved, Ares Capital remains a sleep-well-at-night BDC with a well-covered 10% dividend yield.