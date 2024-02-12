Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Annovis: Potentially Encouraging Anecdotes, Weighing Phase 3 Parkinson's Prospects

Feb. 12, 2024 9:06 AM ETAnnovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) Stock
Anders Research profile picture
Anders Research
359 Followers

Summary

  • A small sample of patient anecdotes on the internet suggest that buntanetap has some degree of underlying activity in Parkinson’s disease (PD).
  • 24-38% of patient anecdotes report a noticeable/measurable improvement in Parkinson’s symptoms, which could suggest that a majority of patients in the higher 20 mg (higher dose) cohort experienced an improvement.
  • A positive topline readout for the buntanetap 20mg dose would have a positive readthrough to the Alzheimer’s results due in 2Q24.
  • The company has the overhang of needing to raise cash imminently and faces general market skepticism.

Firing Neurons

koto_feja

Intro

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) is set to report the results of its Phase 3 trial in early-stage Parkinson’s disease (PD) in the coming weeks. The company’s lead asset, buntanetap (formerly known as posiphen), is a translational inhibitor of alpha synucelein (associated with PD), amyloid precursor

This article was written by

Anders Research profile picture
Anders Research
359 Followers
Equity research primarily focused on micro/small/mid-cap biotechnology. We follow companies with mechanistically differentiated approaches to large market opportunities, primarily in neuroscience. Opinions are our own.Substack:https://andersresearch.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ANVS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ANVS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ANVS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.