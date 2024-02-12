Miguel Perfectti/iStock via Getty Images

While it's always disappointing to miss out on attractive upside, sometimes waiting for an opportunity can make sense, if it means that you get the chance to buy up shares at a valuation that is lower than what you would have bought them at previously. An example of this can be seen by looking at Arcosa (NYSE:ACA), a fairly small conglomerate with a market capitalization of $3.90 billion as of this writing. Back in February of 2023, I wrote an article that took a neutral stance on the firm, rating it a 'hold' to reflect my belief that the firm would be unlikely to outperform the broader market for the foreseeable future.

Fast-forward to you today, and I was dead wrong. While the S&P 500 is up 21.5% during this window of time, Arcosa has achieved upside of 35.5%. Given this massive move higher in the span of about one year, it might seem peculiar that I am taking a more bullish stance on the firm than I was previously. But the fact of the matter is that, in addition to seeing its bottom line results improve as of late, the firm has gotten a bit cheaper relative to cash flows. Management has a good plan in place, and analysts believe that both top line and bottom line performance will continue to impress in the near term. Given these factors, I've decided to upgrade the stock to a soft 'buy'.

The picture has improved for the most part

It might be best to start off this article by talking about the most recent financial performance achieved by management. During the first nine months of the 2023 fiscal year, the company generated revenue of $1.73 billion. Although this is roughly 1% lower than the $1.74 billion generated the same time one year earlier, this drop is largely the result of management's decision to sell off the company's storage tanks business. Without the $187.6 million in revenue that this asset generated during the first nine months of 2022, revenue would have risen by roughly 11%. Although all of the companies three operating segments reported an increase in sales year over year after making this adjustment, the most impressive was the smallest segment known as Transportation Products. Revenue spiked 33% year over year, shooting up from $244.8 million to $325.5 million. That increase was driven by higher volumes for both inland barge and steel components.

When it comes to profitability, Arcosa was better off in 2023 than it was in 2022. During the first nine months of the year, it generated net income of $132.1 million. That's well above the $91.2 million generated the same time one year earlier. Other profitability metrics also improved nicely. Operating cash flow jumped from $182.6 million to $198.8 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, we get an increase from $216.8 million to $242.6 million. And lastly, EBITDA for the company expanded from $263.4 million to $283.3 million.

As you can see in the chart above, the results for the first nine months of 2023 relative to the same time one year earlier are pretty reminiscent of results for 2022 relative to 2021. Revenue, profits, and cash flows all increased year over year. But of course, the past does not always reflect what the future holds. The fact of the matter is that management gets the opportunity, a few times a year, to update shareholders on what they should expect and how the company has performed leading up to that point. And the next opportunity for the management team at Arcosa will be on February 22nd, after the market closes.

At that time, the firm will announce financial results for the final quarter of the 2023 fiscal year. But so far, analysts are cautiously optimistic. Revenue is forecasted to be $559.5 million. That's up 11.8% compared to the $500.3 million generated one year earlier. It's important to note that this expectation is in spite of the fact that, during October of 2022, Arcosa ended up selling off the storage tanks business for $275 million. So some revenue from that will still reflect on the results for the final quarter. On the bottom line, analysts believe that the firm will generate profits per share of $0.51, which should translate to $24.9 million in net income. That would be down substantially from the $154.6 million, or $3.18 per share, reported for the final quarter of 2022. But most of that figure bakes in the $147.3 million gain on the sale of the storage tanks business. Stripping this out, adjusted profits in the final quarter of 2022 were $0.24 per share, or $11.4 million. Analysts' current guidance is for profits per share of $0.49, or $23.9 million.

When it comes to the 2023 fiscal year in its entirety, management had said that revenue should be between $2.25 billion and $2.30 billion. That should generate EBITDA of between $355 million and $370 million. According to my estimates, that should give us adjusted operating cash flow of approximately $267.5 million. As you can see in the chart above, I was able to easily value the company using these estimates. And I also valued the company using historical results from 2022. The stock does not look significantly inexpensive. But it's far from pricey as well. If anything, it might appear slightly undervalued. This is especially true when it comes to similar firms as the table below illustrates. I compared the enterprise with five similar companies. When it comes to the price to operating cash flow approach, it ended up being the cheapest of the group. And when I use the EV to EBITDA approach, only one of the companies was cheaper than it.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Arcosa 14.6 11.7 Ameresco (AMRC) 277.6 18.5 Dycom Industries (DY) 18.9 8.6 Granite Construction (GVA) 21.2 12.1 MYR Group (MYRG) 20.5 13.3 Construction Partners (ROAD) 15.9 17.4 Click to enlarge

Current valuation data aside, I can understand why investors might be a bit cautious. This is an industrial company their focus is on things like aggregates, specialty materials, the construction of wind towers and utility structures, the creation of barges, marine components, and more. In the event that the economy tanks, most of these markets will experience some pain, some of which could be delayed. However, management has been doing a fantastic job. For the largest operating segment of the company, for instance, the Construction Products segment, the firm has successfully increased the amount of EBITDA attributable to the broader firm from 33% back in 2018 to 61% in the trailing 12-month window. Management achieved this by investing around $1.4 billion on five different acquisitions, not to mention certain Bolton purchases, in order to expand that part of the enterprise. The divestiture of the low margin storage tanks business also helped.

The company is also optimistic about certain government and private spending initiatives. For instance, there is the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which should use $356 billion toward certain markets that Arcosa plays in. As an example, the highway, road. And bridges market is expected to see $110 billion in funding. Power infrastructure and grid hardening activities should see another $73 billion. And passenger and freight rail should see about $66 billion come in. This is all in addition to the $370 billion in investments being made into energy security and climate change projects under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Already, Arcosa is seeing some positive leading indicators. As an example, for the Engineered Structures portion of the firm, it's expected to see a significant ramp up in spending amongst US and Canadian electric utility transmission firms. Growth should continue through 2027, thanks to things like vehicle electrification, renewable energy grid growth, and 5G. And since the Inflation Reduction Act was passed in August of 2022, the company has received over $1.1 billion in orders related to wind towers. That brings the utility, wind, and related structures backlog for the company up to $1.45 billion. That's materially higher than the $334 million that the company reported for the final quarter of 2020. Add on top of this that from 2016 through 2020, the average hopper barge fleet age has grown from 14.4 years to 16.3 years, and it's easy to see that there are multiple ways that the company can grow.

Takeaway

If I could go back in time, I certainly would have been more bullish about Arcosa. However, the data back then suggested that the picture was rather limited for the company. And I stand by that analysis. Clearly, I was wrong. Results since then have been fantastic, and the company has gotten even cheaper from a valuation perspective. Given this performance, combined with attractive catalysts and attractively priced shares, I would argue that upgrading the business to a 'buy' is logical at this time.