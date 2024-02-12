Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Stock Market: New Historical High For S&P 500

Feb. 12, 2024 9:43 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), DJI, NDX, SPX
Summary

  • The S&P 500 stock index hit a new historical high, climbing above 5000 at close on Friday, its 14th rise in the last 15 weeks.
  • The stock market is still benefiting from the ample supply of money generated by the Federal Reserve during the Fed's effort to protect the economy from the Covid-19 pandemic and accompanying recession.
  • The markets remain calm as the Fed reduces the size of its securities portfolio seeing that the Fed's policy of quantitative tightening will likely not force the economy into a recession.
  • It appears that this Federal Reserve policy will be continued for some time, sustaining a favorable stock market environment for investors.

"The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index added 1.2% on Friday, bringing its rise to 6.5% so far this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.1%, or about 55 points, Friday yet remains up 2.6% year-to-date. The S&P 500 ended the week 1.4% higher at

John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

