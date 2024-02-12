The Stock Market: New Historical High For S&P 500

101cats/iStock via Getty Images

"The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index added 1.2% on Friday, bringing its rise to 6.5% so far this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.1%, or about 55 points, Friday yet remains up 2.6% year-to-date. The S&P 500 ended the week 1.4% higher at about 5027 following a climb of 0.6% on Friday. The index has risen 5.4% in 2024."

"Each of those indexes has risen during 14 of the past 15 weeks. The S&P 500 hasn’t had a run like that since a stretch that ended in March 1972. The last time the Dow and Nasdaq did was in the 1990s."

This is from Ryan Dezember in the Wall Street Journal.

Things seem good for stocks.

Things seem to be going well for stocks, since things seem to be going well in the financial markets.

What is going so well for the stocks?

There seems to be lots and lots of money hanging around in the financial system to underwrite the rise in stock prices.

My latest "Federal Reserve Watch" emphasizes the fact that the Federal Reserve flooded the financial market with funds as it worked to prevent the economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent recession from dominating the U.S. economy and driving the economy into some kind of collapse.

The Fed's policy of quantitative tightening has removed some money from the banking system, but a lot of the money still remains — money that can be used to support the financial needs of the corporate world.

And, right now, that is what seems to be happening. The corporate world is finding plenty of money to support a rising economy.

This seems consistent with what the Federal Reserve wants to accomplish.

Ben Bernanke, when he was the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, wanted to conduct monetary policy to generate rising stock prices in my view, to build up a wealth effect that would spur consumers on to more spending, spending that would keep the economy rising.

He seems to have been very successful with this effort.

Now, the Federal Reserve under Jerome Powell has been conducting a monetary policy of quantitative tightening to keep inflation from getting "out of hand" but in a way that does not disrupt the economy or the financial markets.

The important thing is that investors know what the Federal Reserve is doing--reducing the size of its securities portfolio in a steady, persistent manner--and can incorporate this scenario into its expectations of what will happen in the stock market.

In other words, the Federal Reserve has transmitted what it is doing to investors, and investors have come to "trust" the Fed in terms of how the Fed will be handling things in the future.

The plus side of this is that the stock market has been going up, even during this period of the Fed's quantitative easing.

Here is how the Fed has been managing its securities portfolio.

Securities Held Outright (Federal Reserve)

The Federal Reserve, in the middle of March 2022, said it was going to reduce its securities portfolio in a steady, persistent manner and it was going to sustain this policy for as long as it was needed.

The response of the stock market?

S&P 500 Stock Index (Federal Reserve)

The S&P 500 stock index declined as the Federal Reserve entered into its policy of quantitative tightening, but, then turned around in the middle of October and has risen ever since. October 12, 2022 was the bottom of this cycle.

As Mr. Dezember reports, quoted above, the S&P 500 stock index has risen in 14 of the last 15 weeks.

In my mind, the Federal Reserve is doing a very good job in creating an economic environment that is conducive to a rising economy, an economy that investors can profit from.

"... a blockbuster jobs report last week showed persistent strength in the labor market, and corporate earnings have continued to grow even after inflation has cooled and weakened the pricing power of many companies," Mr. Dezember reports.

The price of tech companies continues to remain strong.

Going Forward

It is my view that, going forward, this scenario will continue to dominate the scene.

Some analysts point to the banking sector as having some problems, some analysts point to the debt market, and some analysts point to commercial real estate.

There is no question that some companies have expanded themselves into positions that are financially threatening.

My feeling is that these companies are not the leading organizations in their sector. These companies have taken the extra money pumped into the economy by the Fed and not used it wisely.

As a consequence, over the next three- to five-year period, there will be a consolidation of some sectors of the economy.

I believe the well-funded, stronger companies will take advantage of these weak company positions and absorb them, leading to more consolidated sector positions.

In effect, the stronger companies will grow and become more dominant, and the weaker companies will disappear.

Scale will become more and more prevalent.

The stock market will likely continue to rise.

Thank you, Federal Reserve.