Apartment Income REIT Corp. (Air Communities) (NYSE:AIRC) shares have performed poorly over the past year, with a -13% total return underperforming the broader real estate index (VNQ) which has a negative total return of -2%. Beyond 'Higher for Longer' interest rates and generally negative commercial real estate headlines, investors seem to be discouraged by a slowdown in NOI growth and slightly higher financing costs, which are expected to impact 2024 results.

While NOI growth for 2024 will certainly slow from the blistering pace of 2022-23, Air has a well-diversified portfolio of prime properties which is well positioned to produce durable long term NOI growth. I see Air as being attractively valued on all metrics with an implied cap rate of 6.6%, 14.8x 2024e AFFO, and offering a 5.7% dividend yield.

Taking a 4-5 year view, I expect Air Communities to produce high teens annualized returns. While Air has a high expected return, I see shares as being very low risk given low leverage levels (33% loan-to-value), minimal upcoming debt maturities, and low (4.3%) locked-in interest rates. Given what I believe to be an exceptional risk/ return combination, I have aggressively increased my position in Air Communities.

Recent results & Guidance

2023 Same-store Operating Performance (2023 Earnings Release)

As shown above, AIRC reported a solid set of results last Thursday with industry leading 2023 same-store NOI growth of 9.3% bolstered by the performance of its 2021 acquisitions which showed faster rent/NOI growth than its overall same-store portfolio.

Importantly, the above average rental rate growth in 2023 will flow through into 2024, creating a meaningful 2.4% 'earn-in'. The 2024 'Earn-in' results the delayed benefit of 2023's strong rental growth (as 2024 will see the full P&L impact of 2023 rental hikes). Coupled with the expectation of strong renewals (+4-5%), this is expected to drive continued NOI growth in 2024 despite softer new lease rates:

Air Communities 2024 Guidance (2023 Earnings Release)

Portfolio Composition

As shown below, Air has a portfolio balanced between coastal (lower supply, more favorable property tax regimes offset by lower population growth and higher regulatory risks) and sunbelt markets (structurally higher supply growth but faster population growth and limited regulatory risks). Importantly, Air's sunbelt properties are concentrated in South Florida, which isn't facing the onslaught of supply seen in markets like Austin, Dallas, Raleigh, and Phoenix.

Air Communities Portfolio Composition (November Investor Presentation )

Valuation

As shown below, Air Communities offers the highest dividend yield and has a valuation is amongst the lowest (highest implied cap rate) in the multifamily space and based on my estimates:

Apartment REIT Valuation Table (Company Filings; Author Estimates)

I expect that Air will produce the highest annualized return amongst its multifamily peers. Air benefits not only from a lower valuation (higher initial cap rate/dividend) but also modestly higher (but still conservative, as discussed below in the 'Balance Sheet' section) financial leverage.

My 4 year IRR assumes 2.5% annualized NOI growth and an exit cap rate of 5.25-5.5%. While the transaction market for multifamily properties slowed considerably in 2023, over the past 4–5 months, we have seen deals being done in the low to high 5 cap rate range. For much of the 2010-2023 period, multifamily transaction cap rates have been for the type of assets owned by Air (predominately coastal markets) have been in the low 4% range, suggesting further upside from cap rate compression.

Balance Sheet

Air maintains a very strong balance sheet. While its Net Debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.1x is at the high end of the peer group (shown above in 'Valuation' section), this represents a conservative 33% LTV (loan-to-value ratio). By comparison, even in today's higher interest rate environment (which pressures Debt Service Coverage Ratios due to an elevated interest expense burden), private deals are still getting financed at 50-60% LTVs, which illustrates the inherent conservatism of Air's balance sheet.

It is also worth highlighting that unlike most multifamily REITs, Air does not develop properties and consequently has no development financing obligations (arguably its debt to EBITDA is a bit overstated versus most peers).

Air Communities Debt Maturity Schedule (2023 Earnings Release )

Air has an attractive debt profile with a 6.5-year weighted average maturity and 4.3% average cost of debt. Further, as shown above, Air has a very manageable maturity schedule. While there are many reports of tightness in the financing market for commercial real estate, this hasn't been the case for the multifamily REITs. Thus far in 2024, multifamily operators Mid-America (MAA) and Camden (CPT) have tapped the corporate unsecured market to obtain 10 year debt at attractive 5-5.1% interest rates.

Risks

Should interest rates remain at current levels or increase, this could put additional share price pressure on REITs including Air Communities. While higher rates could pressure shares in the near term, I believe that 'Higher for Longer' will ultimately be beneficial to apartment REITs by discouraging new construction and limiting supply

As in years past, California has a ballot initiative to allow for expanded rent control, which would limit rental/NOI growth. It is important to note that this measure has been handily defeated in years' past (most recently by nearly 20 points).

Conclusion

Given my expectations for above average returns with very low risk, I see Air Communities as a highly attractive investment opportunity for conservative, income oriented investors with a medium term time horizon.