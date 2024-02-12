AMD Stock Might Have Climbed Too Fast Again: Valuation Update

Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Roman Luzgin
Summary

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s stock trajectory often follows a cyclical pattern, with initial skepticism from investors followed by periods of rapid growth and subsequent corrections to sustainable levels.
  • The company's Q4 results showcased solid revenue growth, particularly in the Data Center and Client segments, driving the stock higher.
  • However, the market's excitement surrounding AI may have led to an overvaluation of AMD's stock, prompting cautious consideration of entry points for investors.
  • An updated valuation analysis of AMD suggests a fair price range of $149-154, with a $180 target by the end of 2024.

Having followed Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) closely since 2017, I've observed recurring cycles in the stock's trajectory. These cycles often follow a predictable pattern: initial skepticism from investors despite significant business advancements, followed by periods of

Roman Luzgin
I write about growth opportunities in different sectors related to technology, providing analyses of fundamentals that are driven by current and future trends. Senior Data Analyst by day, I am building and managing my own portfolio of tech-related securities, which to date has consistently beaten the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD, NVDA, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

22thoroughbred
22thoroughbred
Today, 10:56 AM
Comments (4.95K)
I had bought in at ~$50 and sold at $67 due to selling $65 calls for $2, watching it go up 60% was painful, however, I put a toe in again at $112.25 and a second toe in today at $133.50, my long term thesis was for a $175-$200 stock but more like y/e 2025. Not buying back my full initial posn. as it would take up much of my cash
N
Newamder
Today, 10:47 AM
Comments (893)
AI is real, AI bubble will also be real. Before the bubble bursts, both AMD and Nvidia will be overvalued every now and then . NVDA will benefit more from the AI frenzy due to its brand and CUDA. Similar to DC cpu competition, the DC GPU market share gain will be gradual. Although Nvidia is a much stronger competitor than Intel, it should be noted that AMD is a much stronger AMD now, and more importantly, demand in AI is still growing and can’t be met by NVidia, especially with such high profit margin . GPU users are actively looking for alternative solutions. With the success story in CPU market and the great performance and TCO of MI300 series, as well as the quick improvement in ROCm, AMD is now a credible contender. Once the bubble pops, AMD appears to be the one that will be less hurt due to its more diversified and balanced business.
r
rbahren
Today, 10:38 AM
Comments (26)
I agree with your write up 100%. Add to your position? Why not sell and wait for a pull back. There is no reason to hold since there is no dividend (IMHO).
d
dandroidz
Today, 10:07 AM
Comments (7.8K)
$NVDA isnt reporting flat YoY D/C numbers like its competitor....
The $AMD bulls will clamor for these hidden Mi300 sales that are materializing right this second apparently [yet weaker than expected guidance, leading to 'sandbagging'' accusations]
Unfortunately they dont realize, despite $AMD having cheaper prices its the same as Amd v Intel or AMD v Nvidia from 2008-2016....AMD pumped out cheaper and cheaper CPUs and GPUs, but Nvidia and Intel both commanded the premium due to performance and branding.
Nvidia commands the datacenter/enterprise premium.
